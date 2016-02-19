Biochemical Actions of Hormones V6
1st Edition
Description
Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume VI is a 10-chapter text that summarizes the regulation of protein kinases and phosphoprotein phosphatases and the relationship of the endocrines to cancer. This volume describes first the precise structures of steroid hormones and carcinogens. The subsequent chapters cover the hormonal regulation of chemical carcinogenesis; the importance of steroid hormones as growth factors for mammary tumors; the effects of steroid hormones in the central nervous system; and the properties of the purified estrogen receptor. A chapter highlights the biochemical actions of neurohypophysial hormones and neurophysin. Another chapter presents the biochemistry and physiology of cytokinin, a plant hormone. The final chapter exemplifies the multihormonal systems by control of the α2u-globulin produced in the liver. This book will be of great value to endocrinologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1. The Physiological Regulation and Function of cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinases
I. Introduction
II. Properties of the cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase
III. Approaches for Evaluating the Function of cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase: In Vitro and In Vivo Criteria
IV. Specific Systems
Addendum
References
2. Hormonal and Metabolic Control of Phosphoprotein Phosphatase
I. Introduction
II. Enzyme Properties
III. Hormonal Control
IV. Conclusions
References
3. Structural Aspects of Steroid Hormones and Carcinogenic Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
I. Structures of Steroids
II. Biochemical Mechanisms Involving Steroids That Have Been Studied by Crystallographic Techniques
III. Carcinogenic Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons and Their Structural Similarities to Steroids
IV. Summary
Appendix
References
4. Modulation of Chemical Carcinogenesis by Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Mammary Gland
III. Ovary
IV. Liver
V. Relationship of Binding Proteins (Enzymes) and Carcinogenesis
VI. Conclusions
Addendum
References
5. How Important Are Steroids in Regulating the Growth of Mammary Tumors?
I. General Comments on Mammary Tumor Growth
II. Growth Characteristics of Human Breast Tumors
III. Regulation of Cell Proliferation
IV. Cell Loss
V. Blood Supply
VI. Cell-Cell Interaction
VII. Immune Response to Breast Tumors
VIII. Conclusions
References
6. Biochemical Actions of Neurohypophysial Hormones and Neurophysin
I. Introduction: Physiological Actions of Neurohypophysial Hormones
II. Neurophysins
III. Neurohypophysial Hormone-Receptor Interactions
IV. Neurohypophysial Hormone Stimulus Generation
V. Relationship between Stimulus Generation and Response
VI. Molecular Events Mediating Neurohypophysial Hormone Action
VII. Concluding Comments
References
7. Biochemistry and Physiology of Cytokinins
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Physiological Processes
III. Chemistry and Structure-Activity Relationships
IV. Metabolism of Cytokinins
V. Cytokinins in Nucleic Acids
VI. Effects of Cytokinins on Metabolism
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
8. Steroid Hormone Receptors in the Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Technical Aspects of Measuring Steroid Binding to Putative Receptors in Brain and Pituitary
III. Neural and Pituitary Steroid Receptors in Relation to Function
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
9. Properties of Estrogen Receptor Purified to Homogeneity
I. Introduction
II. Purification to Homogeneity Estrogen Receptor
III. Properties of Estrogen Receptor Purified to Homogeneity
IV. Final Remarks and Conclusions
References
10. Hormonal Regulation of α2u Globulin in Rat Liver
I. Introduction
II. Androgen-Dependent Synthesis of α2u Globulin and Its Modulation by Other Hormonal and Developmental Factors
III. Cytoplasmic Androgen Binding Protein of Rat Liver and Its Possible Role in the Regulation of α2u Globulin
IV. Messenger RNA for α2u Globulin and Its Regulation by Various Hormones
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Details
About the Editor
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Litwack is an accomplished and prolific author and editor at Elsevier. Spanning over 25 years, he has been the editor of over 55 volumes of Vitamins and Hormones, co-author of Hormones, editor of 14 volumes of Biochemical Actions of Hormones, co-editor of Actions of Hormones on Molecular Processes, author of Human Biochemistry and Disease, and just wrapping up Human Biochemistry. He also authored Experimental Biochemistry [Wiley] and edited Receptor Purification, 2 volumes [Humana]. He is an author on over 300 journal articles and has been on the editorial boards of numerous journals, including Endocrinology, Oncology Research, Oncology Reports, Journal of Molecular Biochemistry, Chemtracts, Cancer Research, Apoptosis, and Critical Reviews in Eukaryotic Gene Expression.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and Chair of Basic Sciences, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA, USA