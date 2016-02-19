Biochemical Actions of Hormones V6

Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume VI is a 10-chapter text that summarizes the regulation of protein kinases and phosphoprotein phosphatases and the relationship of the endocrines to cancer. This volume describes first the precise structures of steroid hormones and carcinogens. The subsequent chapters cover the hormonal regulation of chemical carcinogenesis; the importance of steroid hormones as growth factors for mammary tumors; the effects of steroid hormones in the central nervous system; and the properties of the purified estrogen receptor. A chapter highlights the biochemical actions of neurohypophysial hormones and neurophysin. Another chapter presents the biochemistry and physiology of cytokinin, a plant hormone. The final chapter exemplifies the multihormonal systems by control of the α2u-globulin produced in the liver. This book will be of great value to endocrinologists.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1. The Physiological Regulation and Function of cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinases

I. Introduction

II. Properties of the cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase

III. Approaches for Evaluating the Function of cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase: In Vitro and In Vivo Criteria

IV. Specific Systems

Addendum

References

2. Hormonal and Metabolic Control of Phosphoprotein Phosphatase

I. Introduction

II. Enzyme Properties

III. Hormonal Control

IV. Conclusions

References

3. Structural Aspects of Steroid Hormones and Carcinogenic Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons

I. Structures of Steroids

II. Biochemical Mechanisms Involving Steroids That Have Been Studied by Crystallographic Techniques

III. Carcinogenic Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons and Their Structural Similarities to Steroids

IV. Summary

Appendix

References

4. Modulation of Chemical Carcinogenesis by Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Mammary Gland

III. Ovary

IV. Liver

V. Relationship of Binding Proteins (Enzymes) and Carcinogenesis

VI. Conclusions

Addendum

References

5. How Important Are Steroids in Regulating the Growth of Mammary Tumors?

I. General Comments on Mammary Tumor Growth

II. Growth Characteristics of Human Breast Tumors

III. Regulation of Cell Proliferation

IV. Cell Loss

V. Blood Supply

VI. Cell-Cell Interaction

VII. Immune Response to Breast Tumors

VIII. Conclusions

References

6. Biochemical Actions of Neurohypophysial Hormones and Neurophysin

I. Introduction: Physiological Actions of Neurohypophysial Hormones

II. Neurophysins

III. Neurohypophysial Hormone-Receptor Interactions

IV. Neurohypophysial Hormone Stimulus Generation

V. Relationship between Stimulus Generation and Response

VI. Molecular Events Mediating Neurohypophysial Hormone Action

VII. Concluding Comments

References

7. Biochemistry and Physiology of Cytokinins

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Physiological Processes

III. Chemistry and Structure-Activity Relationships

IV. Metabolism of Cytokinins

V. Cytokinins in Nucleic Acids

VI. Effects of Cytokinins on Metabolism

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

8. Steroid Hormone Receptors in the Central Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Technical Aspects of Measuring Steroid Binding to Putative Receptors in Brain and Pituitary

III. Neural and Pituitary Steroid Receptors in Relation to Function

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

9. Properties of Estrogen Receptor Purified to Homogeneity

I. Introduction

II. Purification to Homogeneity Estrogen Receptor

III. Properties of Estrogen Receptor Purified to Homogeneity

IV. Final Remarks and Conclusions

References

10. Hormonal Regulation of α2u Globulin in Rat Liver

I. Introduction

II. Androgen-Dependent Synthesis of α2u Globulin and Its Modulation by Other Hormonal and Developmental Factors

III. Cytoplasmic Androgen Binding Protein of Rat Liver and Its Possible Role in the Regulation of α2u Globulin

IV. Messenger RNA for α2u Globulin and Its Regulation by Various Hormones

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Index