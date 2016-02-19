Biochemical Actions of Hormones V4
1st Edition
Description
Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume IV explores the significant developments toward understanding the primary effects of hormones in cellular receptors at the molecular level. This volume is composed of nine chapters, and begins with a review of the developments in affinity labeling that relate principally to the determination of the mechanisms of hormone action. The following chapters examine the role of prostaglandins in ovarian function and the methods for measuring protein synthesis and degradation in the heart and skeletal muscle. These topics are followed by discussions on the regulation of cholesterol synthesis by individual hormones; the regulatory mechanisms modulating the responsiveness of pineal gland to ß-adrenergic receptor stimulation; and the unitary mechanism of thyrotropin-releasing hormone action in target cells. The remaining chapters cover the insulin binding and insulin receptors from a variety of tissues and diverse species. These chapters also look into the physiology, molecular action, and biological effects of androgens and cyclic adenosine monophosphate. This book will be of great benefit to endocrinologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Gordon M. Tomkins (1926-1975)
1. Affinity Labeling as a Technique in Determining Hormone Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Considerations
III. Steroid Binding Sites
IV. Cyclic Nucleotides
V. Protein Hormones
VI. Other Hormonal Systems
VII. Invertebrate Hormones
VIII. Plant Hormones
IX. Conclusion
References
2. Mechanism of Prostaglandin Action in Endocrine Glands
I. Introduction
II. Prostaglandins in Ovarian Function
References
3. Regulation of Protein Synthesis and Degradation in Heart and Skeletal Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Measurements of the Rate of Protein Synthesis
III. Localization of the Effects of Metabolic and Hormonal Factors to Steps in the Synthetic Pathway
IV. Measurement of Protein Degradation and Factors Affecting the Rate
V. Nutritional Factors Regulating Protein Turnover
VI. Role of Insulin in the Regulation of Protein Turnover
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Hormonal Regulation of Cholesterol Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Pancreas
III. Pituitary
IV. Thyroid
V. Adrenals
VI. Regulation by an Interplay of Hormones
VII. Regulation via Feedback Repression
VIII. Regulation of the Level of Cholesterol
IX. Regulation in Relation to Cardiovascular Disease
X. Perspective
References
5. The ß-Adrenergic Receptor and the Regulation of Circadian Rhythms in the Pineal Gland
I. Biosynthesis of Melatonin
II. Circadian Rhythms in the Pineal Gland
III. Conclusion
References
6. Cell Culture Studies of Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone Action
I. Introduction
II. GH Cells Produce Both Growth Hormone and Prolactin
III. Are Both Prolactin and Growth Hormone Produced by a Single Cell?
IV. Biological Responses of GH Cells to TRH
V. The TRH Receptor
VI. Unitary Hypothesis of TRH Action
VII. Spare TRH Receptors—Multiple TRH Receptors
VIII. Summary
References
7. The Insulin Receptor: Properties and Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Indirect Studies
III. Early Direct Studies
IV. Properties of the Insulin Receptor
V. Regulation of Insulin Bioactivity at the Receptor Level
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
8. Molecular Actions of Androgens
I. Introduction
II. Evidence for Selective Androgen Retention in Target Tissue
III. Cellular Localization and Multiple Forms of Androgen Receptors
IV. Structural Recognition in Androgen-Receptor Interaction
V. Transformation and Nuclear Retention of Androgen-Receptor Complex
VI. Acceptor Molecules and Receptor-Nucleoprotein Interaction
VII. Differential Action of Androgens and Universality of Receptors
VIII. Some Biodynamic Aspects of Androgen Receptors
IX. Mode of Action of Antiandrogens
X. RNA Synthesis
XI. Protein Synthesis
XII. Concluding Remarks—Interaction of Metals and Nucleotides with Steroid Receptors
References
9. Actions of Cyclic AMP and Its Relationship to Transmitter Function in Nervous Tissue
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism of Cyclic AMP and Its Regulation
III. Cytochemical Localization of Cyclic AMP
IV. Actions of Cyclic AMP
V. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146326
About the Editor
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Litwack is an accomplished and prolific author and editor at Elsevier. Spanning over 25 years, he has been the editor of over 55 volumes of Vitamins and Hormones, co-author of Hormones, editor of 14 volumes of Biochemical Actions of Hormones, co-editor of Actions of Hormones on Molecular Processes, author of Human Biochemistry and Disease, and just wrapping up Human Biochemistry. He also authored Experimental Biochemistry [Wiley] and edited Receptor Purification, 2 volumes [Humana]. He is an author on over 300 journal articles and has been on the editorial boards of numerous journals, including Endocrinology, Oncology Research, Oncology Reports, Journal of Molecular Biochemistry, Chemtracts, Cancer Research, Apoptosis, and Critical Reviews in Eukaryotic Gene Expression.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and Chair of Basic Sciences, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA, USA