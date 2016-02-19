Biochemical Actions of Hormones V3
1st Edition
Description
Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume III is a collection of papers that deals with steroid hormone action, hypothalamic-regulating hormones, plasma membrane receptors, thyroid hormones, hormones acting on the synthesis of proteins in liver perfusion systems, as well as on approaches using genetics and cell culture. One paper explains why cell hybridization can be a useful technique in studying both genetic control of differentiated functions and of hormonal induction. Another paper discusses the general approaches in the study of ligand-membrane interactions, and cites experiments dealing with polypeptide hormones and catecholamines. It explains in detail the physiochemical interaction between a radioactively labeled ligand and the plasma membrane, either as found in an intact cell or in an isolated membrane preparation. One paper discusses the introduction and time course of estrogen-stimulated biosynthetic events in the uterus. It analyzes the relationship of the estrogen-binding protein to the biological responses of the uterus, including the "domino" versus "sustained output" model of estrogen action. One paper explains, by using a chick oviduct, how to investigate the hypothesis that hormones can activate genes to allow transcription of new species of messenger RNA. This collection can prove beneficial to biochemists, molecular biologists, cellular biologists, micro-biologists, developmental biologists, and scientists involved in cell research.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1. Hormones and Regulation of Cell Division: Mammalian Cell Cultures as an Experimental Approach
I. Introduction
II. Establishment of "Growth Responsive" Cell Lines: Its Empiricism and Pitfalls
III. Control of Cell Proliferation and "Cell Cycle": Prospective Models
IV. Growth Factors in Mammalian Cell Cultures: Experimental Facts and Tentative Concepts
V. Fibroblast Cell Lines as Experimental Prototype Models: Present Status
References
2. Genetic Approaches to Enzyme Induction in Mammalian Cells and Hybrids in Culture
I. Introduction
II. Somatic Cell Hybridization
III. Regulation of the Inducibility of Tyrosine Aminotransferase (TAT) by Corticosteroid Hormones in Interspecific Hybrids
IV. Conclusion
References
3. Studies on the Interaction of Hormones with Plasma Membrane Receptors
I. Introduction
II. General Properties of Ligand-Receptor Interactions and Technical Considerations
III. Examples of Studies on Hormone-Membrane Receptor Interactions
IV. Summary
References
4. Hypothalamic Hormones
I. Hypothalamic Hypophysiotropic Hormones (HHH)
II. Introduction to Mechanism of HHH Action
III. Cationic Effects on Hormone Secretion
IV. Energy Requirements for Hormone Secretion
V. Ultrastructural Changes Accompanying Hormone Secretion
VI. Effect of HHH on Hormone Synthesis and Total Protein Synthesis in the Anterior Pituitary
VII. Role of Cyclic Nucleotides in Pituitary Hormone Secretion
VIII. Peripheral Hormonal Feedback Effects on HHH Action
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
5. Biochemical Basis of Thyroid Hormone Action
I. Introduction
II. In Vitro Models of Thyroid Hormone Action
III. The Nuclear Receptor Site
IV. Late Hormonal Effects: Protein Synthesis, Oxygen Consumption, Sodium Transport, and Heat Production
V. Concluding Remarks
References
6. Regulation of Net Biosynthesis of Albumin, Fibrinogen, α1-Acid Glycoprotein, α2-(Acute Phase) Globulin, and Haptoglobin by Direct Action of Hormones on the Isolated Perfused Liver
I. Introduction
II. Preliminary Methodological Considerations
III. The Action of Hormones and the Concept of Nitrogen Balance for the Liver Perfusion System
IV. Action of Single Hormones on Plasma Protein Synthesis by the Isolated Perfused Liver
V. Effects of 18-Hour and 6-Day Fasts on the Response of the Isolated Liver to Full Supplementation with Insulin Plus Cortisol
VI. Effects of Tryptophan Deficiency on Plasma Protein Response to Hormones
VII. Effects of Hypothyroidism, Hyperthyroidism, and Thyroxine
VIII. Effects of Androgens and Estrogens on Synthesis of Plasma Proteins
IX. Concerning the Mechanism of Action of Hormones on Hepatic Synthesis of Plasma Proteins
References
7. Estrogen Actions on Syntheses of Macromolecules in Target Cells
I. Introduction and Time Course of Estrogen-Stimulated Biosynthetic Events in the Uterus
II. Estrogen—Receptor Interaction and Nuclear—Cytoplasmic Relationships
III. The Role of Protein Synthesis in Estrogen-Stimulated Uterine Growth
IV. Estrogen Induction of Specific Protein Synthesis
V. Estrogen Effects on Uterine RNA Synthesis
VI. Estrogen Effects on DNA and Histone Synthesis and on the Uterine Cell Cycle
VII. The Relationship of the Estrogen-Binding Protein to the Biological Responses of the Uterus. The "Domino" Versus "Sustained Output" Model of Estrogen Action
References
8. Nucleic Acid Probes and Analysis of Hormone Action in Oviduct
I. Estrogen Regulation of Ovalbumin Synthesis
II. Assay for Ovalbumin mRNA in Rabbit Reticulocyte Lysates
III. Isolation of Ovalbumin-Synthesizing Polysomes and Ovalbumin mRNA
IV. Size of Ovalbumin mRNA
V. Synthesis of Complementary DNA (cDNA)
VI. Analysis of the Number of Ovalbumin Genes
VII. Identification and Quantitation of mRNA Sequences Using cDNA
VIII. Discussion
References
9. Hormonal Regulation of Specific Gene Expression in the Chick Oviduct
I. Introduction
II. Hormone-Induced Transcriptional Alterations
III. Implications for Steroid Hormone Action
References
10. The Glucocorticoid Receptor
I. Hormone Action in Liver, Thymus, and Other Responsive or Sensitive Cells: An Overview
II. Intracellular Actions of Glucocorticoids
III. Analysis of Structural Aspects of the Receptor Binding Site
IV. Methods of Measuring the Glucocorticoid Receptor
V. Tissue Distribution of the Glucocorticoid Receptor; Comments on the Hormone Receptor in Brain and Kidney
VI. Developmental Changes in Glucocorticoid Receptor Activity
VII. Systems with Altered Receptor States
Epilogue
References
11. The Role of Serum in Cell Culture
Text
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150538
About the Editor
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Litwack is an accomplished and prolific author and editor at Elsevier. Spanning over 25 years, he has been the editor of over 55 volumes of Vitamins and Hormones, co-author of Hormones, editor of 14 volumes of Biochemical Actions of Hormones, co-editor of Actions of Hormones on Molecular Processes, author of Human Biochemistry and Disease, and just wrapping up Human Biochemistry. He also authored Experimental Biochemistry [Wiley] and edited Receptor Purification, 2 volumes [Humana]. He is an author on over 300 journal articles and has been on the editorial boards of numerous journals, including Endocrinology, Oncology Research, Oncology Reports, Journal of Molecular Biochemistry, Chemtracts, Cancer Research, Apoptosis, and Critical Reviews in Eukaryotic Gene Expression.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and Chair of Basic Sciences, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA, USA