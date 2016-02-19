Biochemical Actions of Hormones V3

Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume III is a collection of papers that deals with steroid hormone action, hypothalamic-regulating hormones, plasma membrane receptors, thyroid hormones, hormones acting on the synthesis of proteins in liver perfusion systems, as well as on approaches using genetics and cell culture. One paper explains why cell hybridization can be a useful technique in studying both genetic control of differentiated functions and of hormonal induction. Another paper discusses the general approaches in the study of ligand-membrane interactions, and cites experiments dealing with polypeptide hormones and catecholamines. It explains in detail the physiochemical interaction between a radioactively labeled ligand and the plasma membrane, either as found in an intact cell or in an isolated membrane preparation. One paper discusses the introduction and time course of estrogen-stimulated biosynthetic events in the uterus. It analyzes the relationship of the estrogen-binding protein to the biological responses of the uterus, including the "domino" versus "sustained output" model of estrogen action. One paper explains, by using a chick oviduct, how to investigate the hypothesis that hormones can activate genes to allow transcription of new species of messenger RNA. This collection can prove beneficial to biochemists, molecular biologists, cellular biologists, micro-biologists, developmental biologists, and scientists involved in cell research.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1. Hormones and Regulation of Cell Division: Mammalian Cell Cultures as an Experimental Approach

I. Introduction

II. Establishment of "Growth Responsive" Cell Lines: Its Empiricism and Pitfalls

III. Control of Cell Proliferation and "Cell Cycle": Prospective Models

IV. Growth Factors in Mammalian Cell Cultures: Experimental Facts and Tentative Concepts

V. Fibroblast Cell Lines as Experimental Prototype Models: Present Status

References

2. Genetic Approaches to Enzyme Induction in Mammalian Cells and Hybrids in Culture

I. Introduction

II. Somatic Cell Hybridization

III. Regulation of the Inducibility of Tyrosine Aminotransferase (TAT) by Corticosteroid Hormones in Interspecific Hybrids

IV. Conclusion

References

3. Studies on the Interaction of Hormones with Plasma Membrane Receptors

I. Introduction

II. General Properties of Ligand-Receptor Interactions and Technical Considerations

III. Examples of Studies on Hormone-Membrane Receptor Interactions

IV. Summary

References

4. Hypothalamic Hormones

I. Hypothalamic Hypophysiotropic Hormones (HHH)

II. Introduction to Mechanism of HHH Action

III. Cationic Effects on Hormone Secretion

IV. Energy Requirements for Hormone Secretion

V. Ultrastructural Changes Accompanying Hormone Secretion

VI. Effect of HHH on Hormone Synthesis and Total Protein Synthesis in the Anterior Pituitary

VII. Role of Cyclic Nucleotides in Pituitary Hormone Secretion

VIII. Peripheral Hormonal Feedback Effects on HHH Action

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

5. Biochemical Basis of Thyroid Hormone Action

I. Introduction

II. In Vitro Models of Thyroid Hormone Action

III. The Nuclear Receptor Site

IV. Late Hormonal Effects: Protein Synthesis, Oxygen Consumption, Sodium Transport, and Heat Production

V. Concluding Remarks

References

6. Regulation of Net Biosynthesis of Albumin, Fibrinogen, α1-Acid Glycoprotein, α2-(Acute Phase) Globulin, and Haptoglobin by Direct Action of Hormones on the Isolated Perfused Liver

I. Introduction

II. Preliminary Methodological Considerations

III. The Action of Hormones and the Concept of Nitrogen Balance for the Liver Perfusion System

IV. Action of Single Hormones on Plasma Protein Synthesis by the Isolated Perfused Liver

V. Effects of 18-Hour and 6-Day Fasts on the Response of the Isolated Liver to Full Supplementation with Insulin Plus Cortisol

VI. Effects of Tryptophan Deficiency on Plasma Protein Response to Hormones

VII. Effects of Hypothyroidism, Hyperthyroidism, and Thyroxine

VIII. Effects of Androgens and Estrogens on Synthesis of Plasma Proteins

IX. Concerning the Mechanism of Action of Hormones on Hepatic Synthesis of Plasma Proteins

References

7. Estrogen Actions on Syntheses of Macromolecules in Target Cells

I. Introduction and Time Course of Estrogen-Stimulated Biosynthetic Events in the Uterus

II. Estrogen—Receptor Interaction and Nuclear—Cytoplasmic Relationships

III. The Role of Protein Synthesis in Estrogen-Stimulated Uterine Growth

IV. Estrogen Induction of Specific Protein Synthesis

V. Estrogen Effects on Uterine RNA Synthesis

VI. Estrogen Effects on DNA and Histone Synthesis and on the Uterine Cell Cycle

VII. The Relationship of the Estrogen-Binding Protein to the Biological Responses of the Uterus. The "Domino" Versus "Sustained Output" Model of Estrogen Action

References

8. Nucleic Acid Probes and Analysis of Hormone Action in Oviduct

I. Estrogen Regulation of Ovalbumin Synthesis

II. Assay for Ovalbumin mRNA in Rabbit Reticulocyte Lysates

III. Isolation of Ovalbumin-Synthesizing Polysomes and Ovalbumin mRNA

IV. Size of Ovalbumin mRNA

V. Synthesis of Complementary DNA (cDNA)

VI. Analysis of the Number of Ovalbumin Genes

VII. Identification and Quantitation of mRNA Sequences Using cDNA

VIII. Discussion

References

9. Hormonal Regulation of Specific Gene Expression in the Chick Oviduct

I. Introduction

II. Hormone-Induced Transcriptional Alterations

III. Implications for Steroid Hormone Action

References

10. The Glucocorticoid Receptor

I. Hormone Action in Liver, Thymus, and Other Responsive or Sensitive Cells: An Overview

II. Intracellular Actions of Glucocorticoids

III. Analysis of Structural Aspects of the Receptor Binding Site

IV. Methods of Measuring the Glucocorticoid Receptor

V. Tissue Distribution of the Glucocorticoid Receptor; Comments on the Hormone Receptor in Brain and Kidney

VI. Developmental Changes in Glucocorticoid Receptor Activity

VII. Systems with Altered Receptor States

Epilogue

References

11. The Role of Serum in Cell Culture

References

Subject Index