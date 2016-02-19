Biochemical Actions of Hormones V2

Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume II is a 12-chapter text that surveys the significant developments toward understanding the primary effects of hormones in cellular receptors at the molecular level. This book starts with an overview of the genetic regulation by hormones and the role of cyclic adenosine monophosphate in hormonal response. These topics are followed by discussions on the hormone-dependent molecular mechanisms, which appear to participate in the regulation of cell proliferation and differentiation in this model system, as well as how multiple hormonal signals may serve to integrate a large number of complex regulatory mechanisms. A chapter deals with the comparative aspects of the physiology and biochemistry of insulin, with an emphasis on the molecular mode of action of insulin on metabolic processes. The remaining chapters deal with the physiology, mechanism of action, and biological effects of various hormones, including catecholamines, glucocorticoids, estrogens, progestins, gonadotropins, prolactin, adrenocorticotropic hormone, 25-hydroxycholecalciferol, and insect hormones. Endocrinologists will find this book invaluable.

1. The Present Status of Genetic Regulation by Hormones

I. Simple and Complex Regulation in Microorganisms

II. The Metabolic Code

III. Evolutionary Origins of Cellâ€”Cell Interaction

IV. Pleiotypic and Specific Control by Hormones

V. Steroid Hormones and Gene Regulation

References

2. Cyclic AMP and Hormone Action

I. Introduction

II. Discovery of Cyclic AMP

III. Components of the Cyclic Mechanism

IV. Assays

V. Hormone Actions Mediated by Increased Cyclic AMP Levels

VI. Hormones Acting via Decreased Intracellular Levels of Cyclic AMP

VII. Responding Systems

References

3. Multiple Hormonal Interactions. The Mammary Gland

I. Introduction

II. Hormonal Regulation of Mammary Cell Proliferation

III. Hormone-Dependent Cell Differentiation

IV. The Adrenocorticoid Hormone Requirement

V. Hormonal Regulation of RNA Synthesis

VI. Concluding Comments

References

4. The Catecholamines

I. Introduction

II. Problems of Classification

III. Effects of the Catecholamines

IV. Summary

References

Addendum

5. Subcellular Actions of Glucocorticoids

I. Introduction

II. Subcellular Fates and Binding of Glucocorticoids

III. Interactions of Carcinogens in the Corticosteroid Binding System of Liver Cytosol

IV. Effects of Glucocorticoids on Metabolic Systems and Certain Enzymes

V. On the Possible Origin of the Half-Lives of Certain Complex Enzymes and Its Relationship to Steroid Induction

VI. Conclusions

References

6. Insulin Actions on Carbohydrate and Lipid Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry of Insulin Action

III. Evidence That Many of the Physiological Effects of Insulin on Intermediary Metabolism Are Secondary to the Actions of Insulin on the Plasma Membrane

IV. Specific Effects of Insulin on Carbohydrate and Fatty Acid Metabolism

V. Summary and Conclusions

Addendum

References

7. Estrogens and Progestins

I. Introduction

II. Early Biochemical Effects in Target Cells

III. Hormone-Receptor Interactions

IV. Hormoneâ€”Receptor Interaction Pattern and Its Biochemical Significance

References

8. Androgenic Regulation of Tissue Growth and Function

I. Introduction

II. Fate of Androgenic Steroids in Responsive Cells

III. Do Low Molecular Weight "Second Messengers" Mediate the Actions of Androgens on Genital Tissues?

IV. Androgenic Control of Metabolic Process Patterns

References

9. Mechanism of Action of Gonadotropins and Prolactin

I. Introduction

II. Ovary

III. Testis

IV. Effect of Anterior Pituitary Hormones on Sexual Tissues

V. Conclusions

References

10. The Mechanism of Action of Adrenocorticotropic Hormone

I. Introduction

II. The ACTH Molecule

III. Site of Action of ACTH

IV. Hydroxylation Reactions in Steroidogenesis

V. Sources of Reducing Equivalents in Steroidogenesis

VI. Substrates for Steroidogenesis

VII. Effects of ACTH

VIII. The Involvement of Macromolecules in ACTH Responsiveness

IX. Summary

References

11. 25-Hydroxycholecalciferol: A Hormonal Form of Vitamin D

I. Introduction and History

II. Vitamin D Active Compounds

III. Metabolism of the D Vitamins

IV. Physiological Action of Vitamin D

V. Biochemistry of Vitamin D Action

VI. Vitamin D and Bone Disease

VII. Role of Vitamin D in Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis

VIII. Summary

References

12. Insect Hormones

I. Introduction

II. The Molting Hormoneâ€”Ecdysone

III. Juvenile Hormone

IV. Neurohormones

V. Other Hormones

References

