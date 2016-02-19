Biochemical Actions of Hormones V2
1st Edition
Description
Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume II is a 12-chapter text that surveys the significant developments toward understanding the primary effects of hormones in cellular receptors at the molecular level. This book starts with an overview of the genetic regulation by hormones and the role of cyclic adenosine monophosphate in hormonal response. These topics are followed by discussions on the hormone-dependent molecular mechanisms, which appear to participate in the regulation of cell proliferation and differentiation in this model system, as well as how multiple hormonal signals may serve to integrate a large number of complex regulatory mechanisms. A chapter deals with the comparative aspects of the physiology and biochemistry of insulin, with an emphasis on the molecular mode of action of insulin on metabolic processes. The remaining chapters deal with the physiology, mechanism of action, and biological effects of various hormones, including catecholamines, glucocorticoids, estrogens, progestins, gonadotropins, prolactin, adrenocorticotropic hormone, 25-hydroxycholecalciferol, and insect hormones. Endocrinologists will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
1. The Present Status of Genetic Regulation by Hormones
I. Simple and Complex Regulation in Microorganisms
II. The Metabolic Code
III. Evolutionary Origins of Cellâ€”Cell Interaction
IV. Pleiotypic and Specific Control by Hormones
V. Steroid Hormones and Gene Regulation
References
2. Cyclic AMP and Hormone Action
I. Introduction
II. Discovery of Cyclic AMP
III. Components of the Cyclic Mechanism
IV. Assays
V. Hormone Actions Mediated by Increased Cyclic AMP Levels
VI. Hormones Acting via Decreased Intracellular Levels of Cyclic AMP
VII. Responding Systems
References
3. Multiple Hormonal Interactions. The Mammary Gland
I. Introduction
II. Hormonal Regulation of Mammary Cell Proliferation
III. Hormone-Dependent Cell Differentiation
IV. The Adrenocorticoid Hormone Requirement
V. Hormonal Regulation of RNA Synthesis
VI. Concluding Comments
References
4. The Catecholamines
I. Introduction
II. Problems of Classification
III. Effects of the Catecholamines
IV. Summary
References
Addendum
5. Subcellular Actions of Glucocorticoids
I. Introduction
II. Subcellular Fates and Binding of Glucocorticoids
III. Interactions of Carcinogens in the Corticosteroid Binding System of Liver Cytosol
IV. Effects of Glucocorticoids on Metabolic Systems and Certain Enzymes
V. On the Possible Origin of the Half-Lives of Certain Complex Enzymes and Its Relationship to Steroid Induction
VI. Conclusions
References
6. Insulin Actions on Carbohydrate and Lipid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry of Insulin Action
III. Evidence That Many of the Physiological Effects of Insulin on Intermediary Metabolism Are Secondary to the Actions of Insulin on the Plasma Membrane
IV. Specific Effects of Insulin on Carbohydrate and Fatty Acid Metabolism
V. Summary and Conclusions
Addendum
References
7. Estrogens and Progestins
I. Introduction
II. Early Biochemical Effects in Target Cells
III. Hormone-Receptor Interactions
IV. Hormoneâ€”Receptor Interaction Pattern and Its Biochemical Significance
References
8. Androgenic Regulation of Tissue Growth and Function
I. Introduction
II. Fate of Androgenic Steroids in Responsive Cells
III. Do Low Molecular Weight "Second Messengers" Mediate the Actions of Androgens on Genital Tissues?
IV. Androgenic Control of Metabolic Process Patterns
References
9. Mechanism of Action of Gonadotropins and Prolactin
I. Introduction
II. Ovary
III. Testis
IV. Effect of Anterior Pituitary Hormones on Sexual Tissues
V. Conclusions
References
10. The Mechanism of Action of Adrenocorticotropic Hormone
I. Introduction
II. The ACTH Molecule
III. Site of Action of ACTH
IV. Hydroxylation Reactions in Steroidogenesis
V. Sources of Reducing Equivalents in Steroidogenesis
VI. Substrates for Steroidogenesis
VII. Effects of ACTH
VIII. The Involvement of Macromolecules in ACTH Responsiveness
IX. Summary
References
11. 25-Hydroxycholecalciferol: A Hormonal Form of Vitamin D
I. Introduction and History
II. Vitamin D Active Compounds
III. Metabolism of the D Vitamins
IV. Physiological Action of Vitamin D
V. Biochemistry of Vitamin D Action
VI. Vitamin D and Bone Disease
VII. Role of Vitamin D in Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis
VIII. Summary
References
12. Insect Hormones
I. Introduction
II. The Molting Hormoneâ€”Ecdysone
III. Juvenile Hormone
IV. Neurohormones
V. Other Hormones
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146166
About the Editor
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Litwack is an accomplished and prolific author and editor at Elsevier. Spanning over 25 years, he has been the editor of over 55 volumes of Vitamins and Hormones, co-author of Hormones, editor of 14 volumes of Biochemical Actions of Hormones, co-editor of Actions of Hormones on Molecular Processes, author of Human Biochemistry and Disease, and just wrapping up Human Biochemistry. He also authored Experimental Biochemistry [Wiley] and edited Receptor Purification, 2 volumes [Humana]. He is an author on over 300 journal articles and has been on the editorial boards of numerous journals, including Endocrinology, Oncology Research, Oncology Reports, Journal of Molecular Biochemistry, Chemtracts, Cancer Research, Apoptosis, and Critical Reviews in Eukaryotic Gene Expression.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and Chair of Basic Sciences, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA, USA