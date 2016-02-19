Biochemical Actions of Hormones V14 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124528147, 9780323152952

Biochemical Actions of Hormones V14

1st Edition

Editors: Gerald Litwack
eBook ISBN: 9780323152952
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1987
Page Count: 384
Description

Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume XIV is a compendium of papers dealing with DNA regulatory elements, leukotriene receptors, hormonal regulation of sodium-proton exchange activity, the structure of the mammalian progesterone receptor, stimulus-response, and signaling systems. One paper analyzes the hormonal factors that regulate the kinetic properties of the plasma membrane Na+ -H+ exchanger in epithelia and relates the control mechanisms to specific physiological function. Aqueous two-phase partitioning is a method that can be used in the study of steroid receptor activation and other conversions or interactions of steroid receptors. Using the two-phase partitioning, one can form a model of molecular changes during activation based on changes in the steroid receptor physico-chemical properties associated with the activation in vitro-phase. Another paper investigates the hypothesis that early androgenic modulation of nuclear effector-independent PKs is intimately related to the initial events in androgenic control of gene expression in the prostate. One paper describes the interaction between the estrogen receptor with DNA and the mechanism of transcription regulation by steroid receptors. Another paper reviews the role of GTP-binding proteins in receptor-mediated activation of phospholipase C, the formation and metabolism of novel inositol phosphates, as well as the possible role of protein kinase C in signal modulation. Micro-biologists, biochemists, molecular biologists, cellular biologists, and investigators in the field of cell research will find this collection useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. DNA Regulatory Elements for Steroid Hormone Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Hormone Regulatory Elements

III. Mechanism of Transcriptional Regulation

IV. Open Questions and Conclusions

References

2. Signalling Systems in Stimulus-Response Coupling

I. Introduction

II. Receptor Coupling through GTP-Binding Proteins

III. Metabolism of Inositol Lipids

IV. Formation and Metabolism of Inositol Phosphates: Relationship to Ca2+ Release

V. Feedback Control by Activation of Protein Kinase C

VI. Summary

References

3. Leukotriene Receptors and Signal Transduction Mechanism

I. Introduction

II. The Leukotriene Receptors

III. Signal Transduction Systems

IV. Conclusions

References

4. Hormonal Regulation of Na+-H+ Exchange Activity in Epithelia

I. Introduction

II. Hormonal Effectors of Na+-H+ Exchange Activity

III. The Physiological Consequences of Hormonal Regulation of Na+-H+ Exchange Activity

IV. Independent and Dependent Effectors of Na+-H+ Exchange Activity

V. Temporally Distinct Hormonal Effects on Na+-H+ Exchange Activity

VI. Conclusions

References

5. Aqueous Two-Phase Partitioning for the Study of Steroid Receptor Activation

I. Introduction

II. Methods Used to Study Steroid-Receptor Activation

III. The Method of Aqueous Two-Phase Partitioning

IV. Activation of Glucocorticoid Receptors and Estrogen Receptors Is Associated with a Change in Their Partition Coefficients

V. Changes in Different Domains of the Glucocorticoid Receptor During Activation

VI. Hormone-Dependent Changes in Receptor Properties

VII. Kinetics of Glucocorticoid Receptor Activation

VIII. Modifiers of Receptor Activation

IX. Summary, Conclusions, and Perspectives

References

6. Androgenic Regulation of Prostatic Protein Phosphokinases and Protein Phosphorylation

I. Introduction

II. The Experimental Model

III. Prostatic Nuclear Protein Kinase Reactions

IV. Prostatic Nuclear Protein Phosphokinases

V. Prostatic Cytosolic Protein Kinases and Phosphoproteins

VI. Factors That Influence Protein Kinase Reactions

VII. Prostatic Nuclear-Associated Protein Phosphatases

VIII. Age-Associated Changes in Prostatic Protein Kinases and Protein Phosphorylation

IX. Concluding Comments

References

7. Heat Shock Proteins and Steroid Hormone Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Composition of the Avian Progesterone Receptor

III. Properties and Identification of the 90kDa Protein

IV. Proteins Associated with Other Steroid Receptors

V Possible Functions of hsp90

References

8. The Allosteric Estrogen- and DNA-Binding Mechanism of the Estrogen Receptor

I. Introduction

II. The Site: Site Interactions of the Estrogen Receptor Induced by Steroid Binding

III. Modulation of the Estrogen Receptor's Affinity for DNA by Estradiol

IV Summary

Reference

9. Structure of the Mammalian Progesterone Receptor

I. Size of the Steroid Binding Subunit of the Progesterone Receptor

II. Non-Steroid Binding Subunits of the Progesterone Receptor

III. Receptor Phosphorylation

IV. Receptor Gene and Messenger RNA

References

Index

About the Editor

Gerald Litwack

Dr. Litwack is an accomplished and prolific author and editor at Elsevier. Spanning over 25 years, he has been the editor of over 55 volumes of Vitamins and Hormones, co-author of Hormones, editor of 14 volumes of Biochemical Actions of Hormones, co-editor of Actions of Hormones on Molecular Processes, author of Human Biochemistry and Disease, and just wrapping up Human Biochemistry. He also authored Experimental Biochemistry [Wiley] and edited Receptor Purification, 2 volumes [Humana]. He is an author on over 300 journal articles and has been on the editorial boards of numerous journals, including Endocrinology, Oncology Research, Oncology Reports, Journal of Molecular Biochemistry, Chemtracts, Cancer Research, Apoptosis, and Critical Reviews in Eukaryotic Gene Expression.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor and Chair of Basic Sciences, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA, USA

