Biochemical Actions of Hormones V14
1st Edition
Description
Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume XIV is a compendium of papers dealing with DNA regulatory elements, leukotriene receptors, hormonal regulation of sodium-proton exchange activity, the structure of the mammalian progesterone receptor, stimulus-response, and signaling systems. One paper analyzes the hormonal factors that regulate the kinetic properties of the plasma membrane Na+ -H+ exchanger in epithelia and relates the control mechanisms to specific physiological function. Aqueous two-phase partitioning is a method that can be used in the study of steroid receptor activation and other conversions or interactions of steroid receptors. Using the two-phase partitioning, one can form a model of molecular changes during activation based on changes in the steroid receptor physico-chemical properties associated with the activation in vitro-phase. Another paper investigates the hypothesis that early androgenic modulation of nuclear effector-independent PKs is intimately related to the initial events in androgenic control of gene expression in the prostate. One paper describes the interaction between the estrogen receptor with DNA and the mechanism of transcription regulation by steroid receptors. Another paper reviews the role of GTP-binding proteins in receptor-mediated activation of phospholipase C, the formation and metabolism of novel inositol phosphates, as well as the possible role of protein kinase C in signal modulation. Micro-biologists, biochemists, molecular biologists, cellular biologists, and investigators in the field of cell research will find this collection useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. DNA Regulatory Elements for Steroid Hormone Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Hormone Regulatory Elements
III. Mechanism of Transcriptional Regulation
IV. Open Questions and Conclusions
References
2. Signalling Systems in Stimulus-Response Coupling
I. Introduction
II. Receptor Coupling through GTP-Binding Proteins
III. Metabolism of Inositol Lipids
IV. Formation and Metabolism of Inositol Phosphates: Relationship to Ca2+ Release
V. Feedback Control by Activation of Protein Kinase C
VI. Summary
References
3. Leukotriene Receptors and Signal Transduction Mechanism
I. Introduction
II. The Leukotriene Receptors
III. Signal Transduction Systems
IV. Conclusions
References
4. Hormonal Regulation of Na+-H+ Exchange Activity in Epithelia
I. Introduction
II. Hormonal Effectors of Na+-H+ Exchange Activity
III. The Physiological Consequences of Hormonal Regulation of Na+-H+ Exchange Activity
IV. Independent and Dependent Effectors of Na+-H+ Exchange Activity
V. Temporally Distinct Hormonal Effects on Na+-H+ Exchange Activity
VI. Conclusions
References
5. Aqueous Two-Phase Partitioning for the Study of Steroid Receptor Activation
I. Introduction
II. Methods Used to Study Steroid-Receptor Activation
III. The Method of Aqueous Two-Phase Partitioning
IV. Activation of Glucocorticoid Receptors and Estrogen Receptors Is Associated with a Change in Their Partition Coefficients
V. Changes in Different Domains of the Glucocorticoid Receptor During Activation
VI. Hormone-Dependent Changes in Receptor Properties
VII. Kinetics of Glucocorticoid Receptor Activation
VIII. Modifiers of Receptor Activation
IX. Summary, Conclusions, and Perspectives
References
6. Androgenic Regulation of Prostatic Protein Phosphokinases and Protein Phosphorylation
I. Introduction
II. The Experimental Model
III. Prostatic Nuclear Protein Kinase Reactions
IV. Prostatic Nuclear Protein Phosphokinases
V. Prostatic Cytosolic Protein Kinases and Phosphoproteins
VI. Factors That Influence Protein Kinase Reactions
VII. Prostatic Nuclear-Associated Protein Phosphatases
VIII. Age-Associated Changes in Prostatic Protein Kinases and Protein Phosphorylation
IX. Concluding Comments
References
7. Heat Shock Proteins and Steroid Hormone Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Composition of the Avian Progesterone Receptor
III. Properties and Identification of the 90kDa Protein
IV. Proteins Associated with Other Steroid Receptors
V Possible Functions of hsp90
References
8. The Allosteric Estrogen- and DNA-Binding Mechanism of the Estrogen Receptor
I. Introduction
II. The Site: Site Interactions of the Estrogen Receptor Induced by Steroid Binding
III. Modulation of the Estrogen Receptor's Affinity for DNA by Estradiol
IV Summary
Reference
9. Structure of the Mammalian Progesterone Receptor
I. Size of the Steroid Binding Subunit of the Progesterone Receptor
II. Non-Steroid Binding Subunits of the Progesterone Receptor
III. Receptor Phosphorylation
IV. Receptor Gene and Messenger RNA
References
Index
