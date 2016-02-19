Biochemical Actions of Hormones V12
1st Edition
Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume XII is a compendium of papers discussing aspects of molecular biology with regard to hormone action and to certain hormone receptors. One paper discusses the different approaches and strategies that are used in determining the amino acid sequence. The paper also describes the structural organization of polyprotein precursors such as the peptide chemistry approach or the nucleic acid approach. Another paper investigates the regulation of prolactin biosynthesis by peptide hormones as a model for peptidergic regulation of gene expression. The paper defines in detail which components of the biosynthetic machinery are being regulated by the polypeptide hormones. One paper also analyzes the molecular biology of the metallothioneins, focusing on the glucocorticoid regulation of metallothioneins genes. Experiments show that when the mouse MT-I gene is activated in lymphoid cells, or transferred to other cells, it still retains information needed in metal-regulated expression, though glucocorticoids can no longer regulate the same gene. Other papers discuss the purification and properties of the nerve growth factor receptor, and the thyrotropin receptor. Micro-biologists, biochemists, molecular biologists, cellular biologists, endocrinologists, and scientists involved in cell research will find this collection valuable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Generation of Diversity of Opioid Peptides
I. Introduction
II. Approaches and Strategies Used in Characterizing the Opioid Peptide Precursor Proteins
III. Structure of Opioid Peptide Genes
IV. Transcriptional and Posttranscriptional Regulation of Opioid Peptide Gene Expression
V. Regulation of POMC Gene Expression
VI. Proenkephalin Gene Regulation
VII. Translational and Posttranslational Control of Production of Opioid Peptides
References
2 Polypeptide Hormone Regulation of Prolactin Gene Transcription
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of Prolactin Synthesis by Peptide Hormones
III. Transduction Mechanisms of TRH-Stimulated Prolactin Gene Transcription
IV. The Potential Significance of Transcriptional Regulation by Peptide Hormones
References
3. Glucocorticoid Regulation of Metallothionein Gene Expression
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of the Mouse MT-I Gene by Glucocorticoids
III. Comparisons to Heavy Metal Regulation
IV. Regulation of the Mouse MT-I Gene in New Environments
V. Summary
References
4. Regulation of the Synthesis of Tyrosine Aminotransferase and Phosphoenolpyruvate Carboxykinase by Glucocorticoid Hormones
I. Introduction and Historical Perspective
II. Regulation of Tyrosine Aminotransferase by Glucocorticoid Hormones
III. Glucocorticoid Regulation of Phosphoenolpyruvate Carboxykinase
IV. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
5. Messenger RNA Stabilization and Gene Transcription in the Estrogen Induction of Vitellogenin mRNA
I. Introduction: The Xenopus Vitellogenin System
II. Nuclear Actions of Estrogen in Vitellogenin mRNA Induction
III. Estrogen Stabilizes Cytoplasmic Vitellogenin mRNA
IV. Methods for Determination of Rates of Gene Transcription and mRNA Degradation
V. Potential Mechanisms for the Regulation of mRNA Degradation
VI. Estrogen Action in Xenopus Liver
VII. Summary
References
6. Regulation of Growth Hormone and Prolactin Gene Expression by Hormones and Calcium
I. Introduction
II. Cell Lines Currently Employed to Study Regulation of Growth Hormone and Prolactin
III. Development of a Cytoplasmic Dot Hybridization Technique for Studies of mRNA Regulation
IV. Regulation by Glucocorticoid and Thyroid Hormones of Growth Hormone Gene Expression
V. Regulation and Mediation by Calcium of Specific Gene Expression
VI. Summary
References
7. Mechanisms Involved in the Actions of Calcium-Dependent Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Changes in Cytosolic Ca2+ Induced by Calcium-Dependent Hormones
III. Mobilization of Intracellular Ca2+ by Calcium-Dependent Hormones
IV. Stimulation of Ca2+ Influx or Inhibition of Ca2+ Efflux by Calcium-Dependent Hormones
V. Role of Cytosolic Ca2+ in the Physiological Responses to Calcium-Dependent Hormones
VI. Intracellular Signaling Mechanisms of Calcium-Dependent Hormones
VII. Effects of Calcium-Dependent Hormones on Phosphoinositide Metabolism
VIII. Summary
References
8. Steroid and Polypeptide Hormone Interaction in Milk-Protein Gene Expression
I. Introduction
II. Hormonal Stimulation of Milk-Protein Synthesis in Mammary Tissue In Vitro
III. Studies in Expiants of Mammary Tissue In Vitro
IV. Advances in Molecular and Cell Biology of Protein Synthesis
V. Measurements of Casein mRNA Activity
VI. Hormone Responses of Mammary Cell Polysomes Active in Casein Synthesis
VII. Specific Transcription of Casein mRNAs
VIII. Quantitative Measurement of Hormonal Influence on Casein Gene Expression in Murine Mammary Gland In Vivo
IX. Milk-Protein Gene Expression in Mammary Tissue In Vitro
X. Dissociation of Mammogenesis and Lactogenesis in a Two-Step Culture Model
XI. Simultaneous Occurrence of Morphogenesis and Casein Gene Expression
XII. Glucocorticoid and Prolactin Interaction in Milk-Protein Gene Expression
XIII. Role of Progesterone in Casein Gene Expression
XIV. Nuclear Binding of Glucocorticoid Receptor and Milk-Protein Gene Expression
XV. Hormonal Regulation of Milk-Protein Gene Expression in Rats and Rabbits
XVI. Possible Mechanisms of Prolactin Action
XVII. Action of Insulin
XVIII. Milk-Protein cDNA Chnes and Concluding Remarks
References
9. Control of Prolactin Production by Estrogen
I. Introduction
II. Estrogen Stimulates the Growth of Prolactin-Producing Cells
III. Estrogen Affects the Morphology of Prolactin-Producing Cells
IV. Estrogen Induces Pituitary Tumors
V. Estrogen Stimuhtes Synthesis of Prolactin
VI. Estrogen Increases Prolactin Storage
VII. Estrogen Changes the Response of Prolactin Cells to Agents That Affect Prolactin Release
VIII. Rapid Effects of Estrogen
IX. Effects of Antiestrogens
X. Conclusion
References
10. Genetic and Epigenetic Bases of Glucocorticoid Resistance in Lymphoid Cell Lines
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Defects in Glucocorticoid Receptor
III. Epigenetic Control of "Lysis" Function
IV. Membrane Permeability and Dexamethasone Resistance
V. Unidentified Determinants of Glucocorticoid Sensitivity
VI. Role of Growth Factors in Glucocorticoid Sensitivity
VII. Conclusions
References
11. Estrogen and Antiestrogen Binding Sites: Relation to the Estrogen Receptor and Biological Response
I. Introduction
II. Type II Estrogen Binding Sites and an Endogenous Ligand
III. Antiestrogen Binding Sites and an Endogenous Ligand
References
12. The Mineralocorticoid Receptor
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Characteristics of the Mineralocorticoid Receptor
IV. Mineralocorticoid Antagonists
V. Target Tissue Evaluation by Receptor Analyses
VI. Relationship of Steroid—Receptor Interactions to the Physiohgical Role of Aldosterone
VII. New Concepts and Unresolved Issues
References
13. Purification and Properties of the Nerve Growth Factor Receptor
I. Introduction
II. NGF-Receptor Properties on Intact Cells
III. Purification of the NGF Receptor
IV. States of the NGF Receptor
V. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
14. The Thyrotropin Receptor
I. Introduction
II. Autoimmune Thyroid Disease and the Thyrotropin Receptor
III. The Thyrotropin Receptor: A Functional Complex of More Than One Membrane Component
IV. TSH Receptor Structure
V. TSH Receptor Structure and TSH-Related Growth Activity
VI. TSH Receptor Regulation of the Adenylate Cyclase Signal
VII. Thyrotropin Receptor—Mediated Signal Processes Involving Phospholipid Modulation
VIII. TSH Receptor—Mediated Growth Related to Multiple Signal Coupling Mechanisms
IX. TSH Receptors on Nonthyroid Tissue
X. Summary
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
550
- 550
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
28th January 1985
- 28th January 1985
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323146340
- 9780323146340
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Litwack is an accomplished and prolific author and editor at Elsevier. Spanning over 25 years, he has been the editor of over 55 volumes of Vitamins and Hormones, co-author of Hormones, editor of 14 volumes of Biochemical Actions of Hormones, co-editor of Actions of Hormones on Molecular Processes, author of Human Biochemistry and Disease, and just wrapping up Human Biochemistry. He also authored Experimental Biochemistry [Wiley] and edited Receptor Purification, 2 volumes [Humana]. He is an author on over 300 journal articles and has been on the editorial boards of numerous journals, including Endocrinology, Oncology Research, Oncology Reports, Journal of Molecular Biochemistry, Chemtracts, Cancer Research, Apoptosis, and Critical Reviews in Eukaryotic Gene Expression.
Emeritus Professor and Chair of Basic Sciences, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA, USA