Biochemical Actions of Hormones V10

Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume X explores the important fields of recombinant DNA technology and nuclear matrix and their impact on biochemical endocrinology. This volume is organized into 12 chapters and begins with a presentation of an excellent model for determining the role of various receptors operating at the genetic level using cells in culture derived from the anterior pituitary. These topics are followed by a summary of conceptual advances in understanding nerve growth factor and related hormones, as well as the polypeptide hormones, which are recognized as growth factors for cells in culture. A chapter provides some insights into the pineal hormone, melatonin. The remaining chapters discuss the Ah carcinogen receptor, which seems to be analogous in many respects to a steroid receptor. These chapters also survey the various aspects of steroid receptors, including the specific acceptor sites in genes and their flanking sequences, the synthetic oligonucloetide acceptors for steroid receptor complexes, and the mechanisms of glucocorticoid resistance in leukemia. Biochemists, biologists, and research workers who are interested in biochemical aspects of endocrinology will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

1. The Application of Recombinant Techniques to the Study of the Control of a2u Globulin Gene Expression

I. Introduction

II. Cloning

III. The α2u Globulin Gene

IV. DNA Methylation

V. Salivary Gland α2u Globulin Synthesis

References

2. The Role of the Nuclear Matrix in Steroid Hormone Action

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Characterization of the Nuclear Matrix

III. The Role of the Nuclear Matrix in DNA Replication

IV. The Association of RNA with the Nuclear Matrix

V. Regulation of DNA Structure on the Matrix

VI. The Interaction of Steroid Hormones with the Nuclear Matrix

VII. Fractionation of the Nuclear Matrix and Localization of Matrix-Associated Steroid Hormone Binding Sites

VIII. Some Comments on the Nature of Nuclear Matrix-Associated Steroid Binding Sites

IX. Potential Role of Cellular Structural Components in Hormone Action

References

3. Nerve Growth Factor and Related Hormones

I. Introduction

II. The Relationship of Hormones and Growth Factors

III. Nerve Growth Factor as a Hormone

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

4. Hormonal Regulation of Growth Hormone Synthesis in Cell Cultures: Role of Thyroid and Glucocorticoid Hormone Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Cell Culture Considerations

III. Control of Growth Hormone Synthesis by Thyroid Hormone in Cultured Cells

IV. Control of Growth Hormone Synthesis by Glucocorticoid Hormones in Cultured Cells

V. Glucocorticoid Receptors in GH1 Cells: Physical Characteristics and Nature of the Activation (Transformation) Process

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

5. Factors Affecting Mammary Cells in Culture

I. Introduction

II. Methods to Culture Mammary Cells

III. Mammogenic Hormones as Mitogens

IV. Growth Factors and Nutrients

V. Spatial Organization of the Cells and the Cell-Substratum Interaction

VI. Discussion and Summary

References

6. The Secretion and Actions of Melatonin

I. Introduction

II. The Mammalian Pineal Organ

III. Melatonin

IV. Summary

References

7. The Ah Receptor: Controlling Factor in the Induction of Drug-Metabolizing Enzymes by Certain Chemical Carcinogens and Other Environmental Pollutants

I. Introduction

II. The Ah Locus

III. Characteristics of the Ah Receptor

IV. Future Directions

V. Speculation on the Origin and Function of the Ah Receptor

References

8. Specificity of Nucleic Acid Structure for Binding Steroid Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Biological Significance of DNA Binding of Steroid Receptors

III. Separateness of Ligand- and DNA-Binding Domains

IV. Recognition of DNA Structure by Steroid Receptors

V. Nucleotide Base Recognition of Steroid Receptors

VI. Potential Modulators of Steroid Holoreceptor: DNA Interaction

VII. An Allosteric Model of Steroid Receptor: DNA Interaction

References

9. Mammary Tumor Growth and Response to Ovariectomy

I. Introduction

II. Early Studies

III. Estradiol Receptor as an Index of Hormonal Responsiveness

IV. MTW9 Rat Mammary Tumor Model

V. Growth Factors for Mammary Tumor Cells

VI. Summary

References

10. Hormonal Regulation of Estrogen and Progesterone Receptor Systems

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Serum Steroid-Uterine Receptor Relationships

IV. Progesterone Regulation of Nuclear Estrogen Receptor during the Estrous Cycle

V. Estrogen Receptor Recovery in the Progesterone-Dominated Uterus

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

11. Genetic and Biochemical Studies on Glucocorticoid-Induced Cleft Palate

I. Introduction

II. Normal Secondary Palatal Development

III. Effect of Glucocorticoids

IV. Genetics of the H-2 and H-3 Regions

V. Biochemical Effects of Glucocorticoids

VI. Glucocorticoids, Shelf Elevation, and Programmed Cell Death

VII. Genetics of Clefting in Humans

VIII. Summary

References

12. Molecular Basis of Glucocorticoid Resistance in Experimental and Human Leukemia

I. Introduction

II. Glucocorticoid Effects on Corticoid-Sensitive Lymphocytes

III. Resistance to Glucocorticoids in Animal Model Systems

IV. Resistance to Glucocorticoids in Human Leukemia and Lymphoma

V. Conclusions

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes