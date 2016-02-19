Biochemical Actions of Hormones V10
1st Edition
Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume X explores the important fields of recombinant DNA technology and nuclear matrix and their impact on biochemical endocrinology. This volume is organized into 12 chapters and begins with a presentation of an excellent model for determining the role of various receptors operating at the genetic level using cells in culture derived from the anterior pituitary. These topics are followed by a summary of conceptual advances in understanding nerve growth factor and related hormones, as well as the polypeptide hormones, which are recognized as growth factors for cells in culture. A chapter provides some insights into the pineal hormone, melatonin. The remaining chapters discuss the Ah carcinogen receptor, which seems to be analogous in many respects to a steroid receptor. These chapters also survey the various aspects of steroid receptors, including the specific acceptor sites in genes and their flanking sequences, the synthetic oligonucloetide acceptors for steroid receptor complexes, and the mechanisms of glucocorticoid resistance in leukemia. Biochemists, biologists, and research workers who are interested in biochemical aspects of endocrinology will find this book invaluable.
Contributors
Preface
1. The Application of Recombinant Techniques to the Study of the Control of a2u Globulin Gene Expression
I. Introduction
II. Cloning
III. The α2u Globulin Gene
IV. DNA Methylation
V. Salivary Gland α2u Globulin Synthesis
References
2. The Role of the Nuclear Matrix in Steroid Hormone Action
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Characterization of the Nuclear Matrix
III. The Role of the Nuclear Matrix in DNA Replication
IV. The Association of RNA with the Nuclear Matrix
V. Regulation of DNA Structure on the Matrix
VI. The Interaction of Steroid Hormones with the Nuclear Matrix
VII. Fractionation of the Nuclear Matrix and Localization of Matrix-Associated Steroid Hormone Binding Sites
VIII. Some Comments on the Nature of Nuclear Matrix-Associated Steroid Binding Sites
IX. Potential Role of Cellular Structural Components in Hormone Action
References
3. Nerve Growth Factor and Related Hormones
I. Introduction
II. The Relationship of Hormones and Growth Factors
III. Nerve Growth Factor as a Hormone
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Hormonal Regulation of Growth Hormone Synthesis in Cell Cultures: Role of Thyroid and Glucocorticoid Hormone Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Cell Culture Considerations
III. Control of Growth Hormone Synthesis by Thyroid Hormone in Cultured Cells
IV. Control of Growth Hormone Synthesis by Glucocorticoid Hormones in Cultured Cells
V. Glucocorticoid Receptors in GH1 Cells: Physical Characteristics and Nature of the Activation (Transformation) Process
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
5. Factors Affecting Mammary Cells in Culture
I. Introduction
II. Methods to Culture Mammary Cells
III. Mammogenic Hormones as Mitogens
IV. Growth Factors and Nutrients
V. Spatial Organization of the Cells and the Cell-Substratum Interaction
VI. Discussion and Summary
References
6. The Secretion and Actions of Melatonin
I. Introduction
II. The Mammalian Pineal Organ
III. Melatonin
IV. Summary
References
7. The Ah Receptor: Controlling Factor in the Induction of Drug-Metabolizing Enzymes by Certain Chemical Carcinogens and Other Environmental Pollutants
I. Introduction
II. The Ah Locus
III. Characteristics of the Ah Receptor
IV. Future Directions
V. Speculation on the Origin and Function of the Ah Receptor
References
8. Specificity of Nucleic Acid Structure for Binding Steroid Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Biological Significance of DNA Binding of Steroid Receptors
III. Separateness of Ligand- and DNA-Binding Domains
IV. Recognition of DNA Structure by Steroid Receptors
V. Nucleotide Base Recognition of Steroid Receptors
VI. Potential Modulators of Steroid Holoreceptor: DNA Interaction
VII. An Allosteric Model of Steroid Receptor: DNA Interaction
References
9. Mammary Tumor Growth and Response to Ovariectomy
I. Introduction
II. Early Studies
III. Estradiol Receptor as an Index of Hormonal Responsiveness
IV. MTW9 Rat Mammary Tumor Model
V. Growth Factors for Mammary Tumor Cells
VI. Summary
References
10. Hormonal Regulation of Estrogen and Progesterone Receptor Systems
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Serum Steroid-Uterine Receptor Relationships
IV. Progesterone Regulation of Nuclear Estrogen Receptor during the Estrous Cycle
V. Estrogen Receptor Recovery in the Progesterone-Dominated Uterus
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
11. Genetic and Biochemical Studies on Glucocorticoid-Induced Cleft Palate
I. Introduction
II. Normal Secondary Palatal Development
III. Effect of Glucocorticoids
IV. Genetics of the H-2 and H-3 Regions
V. Biochemical Effects of Glucocorticoids
VI. Glucocorticoids, Shelf Elevation, and Programmed Cell Death
VII. Genetics of Clefting in Humans
VIII. Summary
References
12. Molecular Basis of Glucocorticoid Resistance in Experimental and Human Leukemia
I. Introduction
II. Glucocorticoid Effects on Corticoid-Sensitive Lymphocytes
III. Resistance to Glucocorticoids in Animal Model Systems
IV. Resistance to Glucocorticoids in Human Leukemia and Lymphoma
V. Conclusions
References
Index
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Litwack is an accomplished and prolific author and editor at Elsevier. Spanning over 25 years, he has been the editor of over 55 volumes of Vitamins and Hormones, co-author of Hormones, editor of 14 volumes of Biochemical Actions of Hormones, co-editor of Actions of Hormones on Molecular Processes, author of Human Biochemistry and Disease, and just wrapping up Human Biochemistry. He also authored Experimental Biochemistry [Wiley] and edited Receptor Purification, 2 volumes [Humana]. He is an author on over 300 journal articles and has been on the editorial boards of numerous journals, including Endocrinology, Oncology Research, Oncology Reports, Journal of Molecular Biochemistry, Chemtracts, Cancer Research, Apoptosis, and Critical Reviews in Eukaryotic Gene Expression.
Emeritus Professor and Chair of Basic Sciences, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA, USA