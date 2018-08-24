Bioceramics: For Materials Science and Engineering
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Overview
1.1 Ceramics and glasses
1.1.1 Description of ceramics
1.1.2 Structure and microstructure
1.1.3 Sintering and microstructure of ceramics
1.1.4 Glasses and glass-ceramics
1.1.5 Conclusion
1.2 Types of bioceramics
1.2.1 Classification of bioceramics according to the type of the implant material
1.2.2 Classification of implants according to their tissue interactions
1.3 Alumina and zirconia
1.3.1 Alumina
1.3.2 Zirconia
1.4 Glasses and glass-ceramics
1.4.1 Glasses
1.4.2 Glass-ceramics
1.5 Hydroxyapatite
1.5.1 Preparation of hydroxyapatite
1.6 Tricalcium phosphates
1.7 Pyrolytic carbon
1.8 Composites
2 Structure, microstructure, and properties of bioceramics
2.1 Oxide ceramics
2.1.1 Alumina
2.1.2 Properties of alumina
2.1.3 Zirconia
2.1.4 Properties of zirconia
2.1.5 Zirconia-toughened alumina
2.2 Calcium orthophosphates
2.2.1 Monocalcium phosphates
2.2.2 Octacalcium phosphate
2.2.3 Dicalcium phosphate dihydrate
2.2.4 Dicalcium phosphate anhydrous
2.2.5 Anhydrous tricalcium phosphates
2.2.6 Tetracalcium phosphate
2.2.7 Amorphous calcium phosphates
2.2.8 Hydroxyapatite
2.2.9 Fluorhydroxyapatites
2.2.10 Oxyapatite
2.3 Glass and glass-ceramics
2.3.1 Glass
2.3.2 Glass-ceramics
2.4 Bone cements and substitutes
2.4.1 The types of bone cements and substitutes
2.4.2 Example microstructures before and after in vitro tests
3 Osteoinduction, osteoconduction, and osseointegration
4 Orthopedic and dental applications
4.1 Orthopedic applications
4.2 Dental applications
5 Hard tissue engineering applications
6 Recent research trends
Description
Bioceramics: For Materials Science and Engineering provides a great working knowledge on the field of biomaterials, including the interaction of biomaterials with their biological surroundings. The book discussees the biomedical applications of materials, the standpoint of biomedical professionals, and a real-world assessment of the academic research in the field. It addresses the types of bioceramics currently available, their structure and fundamental properties, and their most important applications. Users will find this to be the only book to cover all these aspects.
Key Features
- Acts as the only introductory reference on bioceramics that covers both the theoretical basics and advanced applications
- Includes an overview of the key applications of bioceramics in orthopedics, dentistry and tissue engineering
- Uses case studies to build understanding and enable innovation
Readership
Early-career biomaterials scientists and engineers; engineering researchers; graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 24th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022344
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022337
About the Authors
Saad B. H. Farid Author
Saad B. H. Farid is Professor at the Department of Materials Engineering, University of Technology, Baghdad, Iraq. He contributors to the update and the development of the curriculums within the subjects of Materials Selection, Ceramics and Glasses, Engineering Ceramics and Bioceramics. He is the leader of the PhD course on Advanced Materials Characterization, Dielectric Ceramics, and Advanced Ceramics (Including Bioceramics).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Technology, Baghdad, Iraq