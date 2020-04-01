Bioceramics and their Clinical Applications
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
I. Bone
1. Anatomy, structure and properties
2. Bone metabolism, cells and molecules
3. Bone fracture and healing
4. Bone diseases
II. Biological bone grafts
5. Autografts and allografts
6. Advantages and limitations
III. Bioactive Ceramics for Bone Regeneration
7. Carbonate apatite HAp:CO3Ap: Kunio Ishikawa
8. TCP
9. ACP: Chrisian Rey
10. OCP: Osamu Suzuki
11. Calcium sulfate: Ricchi
12. CaCO3: Toshihiro Kasuga
13. BCP: Guy Daculsi
14. Silica calcium phosphate composite: Ahmed El-Ghannam
15. Bioglass: Mohamed Rahman; Julia Jones
IV. Bioceramics for Tooth and Total Joint Replacements
16. Alumina: Corrido from Itali
17. Zirconia: Corado from Itali
V. Bioactive Bone Cement
18. Apatite cement: Kochi
19. Brushite cement:
20. Dental cement
VI. Bioactive Ceramic Coatings
21. Methods of coating
22. Advantages and disadvantages
VII. Future Clinical Applications of Bioceramics
A. Bioactive Ceramics for infection treatment
B. Bioactive Ceramic and Cell Therapy
1. Combination with cells: Ohgushi
C. Bioactive Ceramics for Soft Tissue regeneration and Disease Treatment
1. Urination incontinence
2. Breast Cancer Treatment
3. Infection treatment
4. Ophthalmology
5. ENT
D. Composites for tissue engineering
1. Collagen composite: Kikuchi
2. Osteoinductive materials: Habibovic
E. Bioceramics processing technology
1. 3D printing: Susmita Bose
2. Sol-Gel
3. Powder Metallurgy
F. Analysis of the Biological Behavior of Bioceramics
1. Cell-tissue fluids interactions
2. Cell-Material interaction: Andres Garcia
3. Experimental animals: BenGuzzi, Hamed
Description
Ceramics is an established biomaterial and in recent years the potential for clinical applications has grown significantly enabled by a better understanding of host-response, a wider range of ceramics and more sophisticated processing technologies. There are new entrants to the field who need to get up-to-speed on the fundamental understanding for key scientific topics in this area and the wide range of ceramics for key applications. There also needs to be a common understanding established for collaborators from different scientific backgrounds. The book would also serve as a key reference for experienced researchers on this topic because of its comprehensive approach to the topic.
Key Features
- Reviews the most relevant bioceramics for bone regeneration, tooth and joint replacements, tissue engineering, cell therapy and disease treatment
- Includes new discussion on immune response and biological behaivor of ceramics
- Review the latest processing technologies such as 3D printing, sol-gel, powder metallurgy, and coatings
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and the clinic, those working in regenerative medicine in academia and the clinic
Details
- No. of pages:
- 925
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081030011
About the Editors
Kunio Ishikawa Editor
Kunio Ishikawa completed his B.S. (Chemistry), MA (Chemistry) and his Ph.D (Chemistry) from Osaka University in 1984, 1985 and 1990 respectively. Presently, he is the Chairman and Professor of Department of Biomaterials in the Faculty of Dental Science in Kyushu University. He is the member of several societies related to biomaterials like Japanese Society for Dental Materials and Devices, Japanese Society of Oral Implantology, The Japanese Society for Biomaterials, International Society for Ceramics in Medicine, Japanese Society of Ceramics etc. He is the author and co-author of more than 70 publications related to dental biomaterials and implants.In 2012, he received the award from Japanese Society for Biomaterials for remarkable contribution in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman and Professor, Department of Biomaterials, Faculty of Dental Science, Kyushu University
Ahmed El-Ghannam Editor
Dr. Ahmed El-Ghannam holds a Ph.D. in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania, MSc in Glass Science and Technology, MSc and BSc in Chemistry. He has over 30 years of experience in the development of medical devices for tissue construction and disease treatment. He has six US patents in bioceramics and tissue engineering. Dr. El-Ghannam served as the president of the International Society for Ceramics in Medicine and Chair of the Southern Biomedical Engineering Conference. Dr. El-Ghannam is the Editor of â€œMultifunctional Bioceramics For Innovative /Therapyâ€, Key Engineering Materials, vol 28 and the Associated Editor of the Journal of Biomedical Materials Research and authored many book chapters. He is a fellow of the Japan Society for Promotion of Science. Dr. El-Ghannam has many publications in Orthopedics, Dental and Biomaterials Engineering journals that focus on the development of bioceramics for multifaceted applications including bone reconstruction, drug delivery to treat cancer and infection and augment soft tissue to treat urination incontinence. El-Ghannam, has been invited as a keynote and plenary speaker to various national and international meetings. Dr. El-Ghannam is the founder and president of ShefaBone,Inc., that manufactures SCPC resorbable bioactive dental bone graft. Dr. El-Ghannam is an active member in the Society for Biomaterials since 1993 and he is a member of the International Society for Ceramics in Medicine and the American Ceramic Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow, Japan Society for Promotion of Science
Tadashi Kokubo Editor
Tadashi Kokubo is a Professor at the College of Life and Health Sciences, Chubu University, Japan. He is a member of many academic institutions in the area of ceramics and biomaterials, including the Japanese Society for Biomaterials, the Ceramic Society of Japan, the International Society for Ceramics in Medicine, and the World Academy of Ceramics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chubu University, Japan