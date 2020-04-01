Bioceramics and their Clinical Applications - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780081030011

Bioceramics and their Clinical Applications

2nd Edition

Editors: Kunio Ishikawa Ahmed El-Ghannam Tadashi Kokubo
Paperback ISBN: 9780081030011
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 925
Table of Contents

I. Bone
1. Anatomy, structure and properties
2. Bone metabolism, cells and molecules
3. Bone fracture and healing
4. Bone diseases

II. Biological bone grafts
5. Autografts and allografts
6. Advantages and limitations

III. Bioactive Ceramics for Bone Regeneration
7. Carbonate apatite HAp:CO3Ap: Kunio Ishikawa
8. TCP
9. ACP: Chrisian Rey
10. OCP: Osamu Suzuki
11. Calcium sulfate: Ricchi
12. CaCO3: Toshihiro Kasuga
13. BCP: Guy Daculsi
14. Silica calcium phosphate composite: Ahmed El-Ghannam
15. Bioglass: Mohamed Rahman; Julia Jones

IV. Bioceramics for Tooth and Total Joint Replacements
16. Alumina: Corrido from Itali
17. Zirconia: Corado from Itali

V. Bioactive Bone Cement
18. Apatite cement: Kochi
19. Brushite cement:
20. Dental cement

VI. Bioactive Ceramic Coatings
21. Methods of coating
22. Advantages and disadvantages

VII. Future Clinical Applications of Bioceramics
A. Bioactive Ceramics for infection treatment
B. Bioactive Ceramic and Cell Therapy
1. Combination with cells: Ohgushi
C. Bioactive Ceramics for Soft Tissue regeneration and Disease Treatment
1. Urination incontinence
2. Breast Cancer Treatment
3. Infection treatment
4. Ophthalmology
5. ENT
D. Composites for tissue engineering
1. Collagen composite: Kikuchi
2. Osteoinductive materials: Habibovic
E. Bioceramics processing technology
1. 3D printing: Susmita Bose
2. Sol-Gel
3. Powder Metallurgy
F. Analysis of the Biological Behavior of Bioceramics
1. Cell-tissue fluids interactions
2. Cell-Material interaction: Andres Garcia
3. Experimental animals: BenGuzzi, Hamed

Description

Ceramics is an established biomaterial and in recent years the potential for clinical applications has grown significantly enabled by a better understanding of host-response, a wider range of ceramics and more sophisticated processing technologies. There are new entrants to the field who need to get up-to-speed on the fundamental understanding for key scientific topics in this area and the wide range of ceramics for key applications. There also needs to be a common understanding established for collaborators from different scientific backgrounds. The book would also serve as a key reference for experienced researchers on this topic because of its comprehensive approach to the topic.

Key Features

  • Reviews the most relevant bioceramics for bone regeneration, tooth and joint replacements, tissue engineering, cell therapy and disease treatment
  • Includes new discussion on immune response and biological behaivor of ceramics
  • Review the latest processing technologies such as 3D printing, sol-gel, powder metallurgy, and coatings

Readership

Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and the clinic, those working in regenerative medicine in academia and the clinic

Details

No. of pages:
925
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780081030011

About the Editors

Kunio Ishikawa Editor

Kunio Ishikawa completed his B.S. (Chemistry), MA (Chemistry) and his Ph.D (Chemistry) from Osaka University in 1984, 1985 and 1990 respectively. Presently, he is the Chairman and Professor of Department of Biomaterials in the Faculty of Dental Science in Kyushu University. He is the member of several societies related to biomaterials like Japanese Society for Dental Materials and Devices, Japanese Society of Oral Implantology, The Japanese Society for Biomaterials, International Society for Ceramics in Medicine, Japanese Society of Ceramics etc. He is the author and co-author of more than 70 publications related to dental biomaterials and implants.In 2012, he received the award from Japanese Society for Biomaterials for remarkable contribution in the field.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman and Professor, Department of Biomaterials, Faculty of Dental Science, Kyushu University

Ahmed El-Ghannam Editor

Dr. Ahmed El-Ghannam holds a Ph.D. in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania, MSc in Glass Science and Technology, MSc and BSc in Chemistry. He has over 30 years of experience in the development of medical devices for tissue construction and disease treatment. He has six US patents in bioceramics and tissue engineering. Dr. El-Ghannam served as the president of the International Society for Ceramics in Medicine and Chair of the Southern Biomedical Engineering Conference. Dr. El-Ghannam is the Editor of â€œMultifunctional Bioceramics For Innovative /Therapyâ€, Key Engineering Materials, vol 28 and the Associated Editor of the Journal of Biomedical Materials Research and authored many book chapters. He is a fellow of the Japan Society for Promotion of Science. Dr. El-Ghannam has many publications in Orthopedics, Dental and Biomaterials Engineering journals that focus on the development of bioceramics for multifaceted applications including bone reconstruction, drug delivery to treat cancer and infection and augment soft tissue to treat urination incontinence. El-Ghannam, has been invited as a keynote and plenary speaker to various national and international meetings. Dr. El-Ghannam is the founder and president of ShefaBone,Inc., that manufactures SCPC resorbable bioactive dental bone graft. Dr. El-Ghannam is an active member in the Society for Biomaterials since 1993 and he is a member of the International Society for Ceramics in Medicine and the American Ceramic Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Fellow, Japan Society for Promotion of Science

Tadashi Kokubo Editor

Tadashi Kokubo is a Professor at the College of Life and Health Sciences, Chubu University, Japan. He is a member of many academic institutions in the area of ceramics and biomaterials, including the Japanese Society for Biomaterials, the Ceramic Society of Japan, the International Society for Ceramics in Medicine, and the World Academy of Ceramics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chubu University, Japan

