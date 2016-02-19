Biocatalysis in Non-Conventional Media, Volume 8
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Symposium, Noordwijkerhout, 26-29 April 1992
Table of Contents
PREFACE. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS Opening Of The Symposium (1 paper). Session I: Physical-Chemical Aspects (5 papers). Session II: Biocatalyst Engineering (4 papers). Session III: Gaseous and (Near)-Supercritical Media (2 papers). Session IV: One-Liquid-Phase Systems (5 papers). Session V: Two-Liquid-Phase Systems I (3 papers). Session VI: Two-Liquid-Phase Systems II (4 papers). POSTER PAPERS A: Physical-Chemical Aspects (16 papers). B: Biocatalyst Engineering (7 papers). C: Gaseous and (Near-)supercritical Media (6 papers). D: One-Liquid-Phase Systems (24 papers). E: Two-Liquid-Phase Systems I (9 papers). F: Two-Liquid-Phase Systems II (11 papers). Author Index.
Description
The international symposium "Fundamentals of Biocatalysis in Non-Conventional Media" was organized under auspices of the working party Applied Biocatalysis of the European Federation of Biotechnology. Among the topics discussed at the symposium were physical-chemical aspects such as pH, water-activity, viscosity, dielectric constants, polarity etc. in relation to biocatalysis in non-conventional media. New measuring techniques were introduced.
For people working in the field of biocatalysis in non-conventional media this book will give an excellent overview of the gain in understanding over the last five years of the fundamental aspects of biocatalysis in non-conventional media.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 771
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1992
- Published:
- 4th September 1992
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298016
About the Editors
M.H. Vermuë Editor
H.H. Beeftink Editor
Vakgroep levensmiddelen technologie, Sectie Proceskunde, Landbouw Universiteit Wageningen, Wageningen, The Netherlands
U. van Stockar Editor
Institute de Genie Chimique, Departement de Chimie, EPFL - Ecublens, CH-1015 Lausanne, Switzerland
J. Tramper Editor
Wageningen Agricultural University, Department of Food Science and Technology, P.O.Box 8129, 6700 EV Wageningen, The Netherlands.