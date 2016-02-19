Biocatalysis in Non-Conventional Media - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444890467, 9781483298016

Biocatalysis in Non-Conventional Media, Volume 8

1st Edition

Proceedings of an International Symposium, Noordwijkerhout, 26-29 April 1992

Editors: M.H. Vermuë H.H. Beeftink U. van Stockar J. Tramper
eBook ISBN: 9781483298016
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th September 1992
Page Count: 771
Table of Contents

PREFACE. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS Opening Of The Symposium (1 paper). Session I: Physical-Chemical Aspects (5 papers). Session II: Biocatalyst Engineering (4 papers). Session III: Gaseous and (Near)-Supercritical Media (2 papers). Session IV: One-Liquid-Phase Systems (5 papers). Session V: Two-Liquid-Phase Systems I (3 papers). Session VI: Two-Liquid-Phase Systems II (4 papers). POSTER PAPERS A: Physical-Chemical Aspects (16 papers). B: Biocatalyst Engineering (7 papers). C: Gaseous and (Near-)supercritical Media (6 papers). D: One-Liquid-Phase Systems (24 papers). E: Two-Liquid-Phase Systems I (9 papers). F: Two-Liquid-Phase Systems II (11 papers). Author Index.

Description

The international symposium "Fundamentals of Biocatalysis in Non-Conventional Media" was organized under auspices of the working party Applied Biocatalysis of the European Federation of Biotechnology. Among the topics discussed at the symposium were physical-chemical aspects such as pH, water-activity, viscosity, dielectric constants, polarity etc. in relation to biocatalysis in non-conventional media. New measuring techniques were introduced.

For people working in the field of biocatalysis in non-conventional media this book will give an excellent overview of the gain in understanding over the last five years of the fundamental aspects of biocatalysis in non-conventional media.

Details

No. of pages:
771
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483298016

About the Editors

M.H. Vermuë Editor

H.H. Beeftink Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Vakgroep levensmiddelen technologie, Sectie Proceskunde, Landbouw Universiteit Wageningen, Wageningen, The Netherlands

U. van Stockar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute de Genie Chimique, Departement de Chimie, EPFL - Ecublens, CH-1015 Lausanne, Switzerland

J. Tramper Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Wageningen Agricultural University, Department of Food Science and Technology, P.O.Box 8129, 6700 EV Wageningen, The Netherlands.

