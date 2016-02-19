Biocatalysis in Non-Conventional Media, Volume 8

The international symposium "Fundamentals of Biocatalysis in Non-Conventional Media" was organized under auspices of the working party Applied Biocatalysis of the European Federation of Biotechnology. Among the topics discussed at the symposium were physical-chemical aspects such as pH, water-activity, viscosity, dielectric constants, polarity etc. in relation to biocatalysis in non-conventional media. New measuring techniques were introduced.

For people working in the field of biocatalysis in non-conventional media this book will give an excellent overview of the gain in understanding over the last five years of the fundamental aspects of biocatalysis in non-conventional media.