Biobased Products and Industries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128184936

Biobased Products and Industries

1st Edition

Editors: Charis Galanakis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128184936
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 380
Description

Renewable biomass could be an excellent alternative source for chemicals in the future providing additional product functionalities, less resource intensive production and efficient use of natural resources. Current books on the subject cover biorefineries but less emphasis has been placed on the important aspect of biobased products. This book fills the gap between academia and industry by covering all the important aspects of biobased products as well as their relevant industries in one single reference. Highlighting different perspectives of the bioeconomy, EU relevant projects, as well as the environmental impact of biobased materials and sustainability, the book will cover biobased products such as biobased polymers, plastics, and nanocomposites, packaging materials, electric devices, biofuels, textiles, consumer goods, biocatalysis for the decarboxylation and decarbonylation of biobased molecules, including biobased products from alternative sources (algae) and the biobased production of chemicals through metabolic engineering. Focusing on the most recent advances in the field, the book will also analyze the potentiality of already commercialized processes and products. It is the ideal resource for anyone dealing with bioresource technology, biomass valorization and new products development.

Key Features

  • Highlights the important aspects of biobased products as well as their relevant industries in one single reference
  • Focuses on the most recent advances in the field, analyzing the potentiality of already commercialized processes and products
  • Ideal resource for anyone dealing with bioresource technology, biomass valorization and new products development

Readership

Chemical engineers, bioresource technologists, agriculturalists, new product developers, environmental scientists, engineers and technologists, researchers and academics in the chemical, food and environmental industry

Table of Contents

  1. Overview of biobased industries
    2. Development perspectives of the biobased economy
    3. Production of biofuels
    4. Biocatalysis for the decarboxylation and decarbonylation of biobased molecules
    5. Biobased plastics and bionanocomposites
    6. Algae for the production of biobased products
    7. Biobased products from wood materials
    8. Biobased packaging materials
    9. Biobased electric devices
    10. Biobased polymers
    11. Biobased consumer goods
    12. Biobased textiles
    13. Biobased production of chemicals through metabolic engineering
    14. Environmental impact of biobased materials
    15. Sustainability of biobased industries & economy

Details

No. of pages:
380
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128184936

About the Editor

Charis Galanakis

Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry, and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of the Food Waste Recovery Group of the ISEKI-Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an expert evaluator and monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals, whereas he is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has edited nine books from Academic Press: Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies and Industrial Techniques (2015), Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry: Tools for Implementation (2016), Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components: Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques (2017), Olive Mill Waste: Recent Advances for Sustainable Management (2017), Handbook of Grape Processing By-Products: Sustainable Solutions (2017), Handbook of Coffee Processing By-Products: Sustainable Applications (2017), Sustainable Food Systems from Agriculture to Industry: Improving Production and Processing (2018), Sustainable Meat Production and Processing (2019), and Separation of Functional Molecules in Food by Membrane Technology (2019), and three books from Woodhead Publishing: Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications (2018), Sustainable Recovery and Reutilization of Cereal Processing By-Products (2018), and Innovations in Traditional Foods (2019).

Affiliations and Expertise

Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece

