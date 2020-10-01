Biobased Products and Industries

Renewable biomass could be an excellent alternative source for chemicals in the future providing additional product functionalities, less resource intensive production and efficient use of natural resources. Current books on the subject cover biorefineries but less emphasis has been placed on the important aspect of biobased products. This book fills the gap between academia and industry by covering all the important aspects of biobased products as well as their relevant industries in one single reference. Highlighting different perspectives of the bioeconomy, EU relevant projects, as well as the environmental impact of biobased materials and sustainability, the book will cover biobased products such as biobased polymers, plastics, and nanocomposites, packaging materials, electric devices, biofuels, textiles, consumer goods, biocatalysis for the decarboxylation and decarbonylation of biobased molecules, including biobased products from alternative sources (algae) and the biobased production of chemicals through metabolic engineering. Focusing on the most recent advances in the field, the book will also analyze the potentiality of already commercialized processes and products. It is the ideal resource for anyone dealing with bioresource technology, biomass valorization and new products development.