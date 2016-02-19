Ballistic Missile and Space Technology, Volume I: Bioastronautics and Electronics and Invited Addresses focuses on the advancements of processes, methodologies, and technologies involved in bioastronautics and electronics.

The selection first underscores the importance of management in the ballistic missile and space vehicle programs, summary of the US achievements in space, and life and times of the crash program. The book then examines person-to-person communications in an atmosphere-free environment; genetics and the reliability of ecological systems; and earth viewer for exospheric navigation trainer. Discussions focus on star and sun simulation, mechanization, biological variation, system requirements, and research and development required.

The publication takes a look at man protection during landing impact of aerospace vehicles; human experiments to determine human tolerance to landing impact in capsule systems; and gyro spin-axis bearing program at the General Motors Research Laboratories. Design analysis considerations for space vehicle attitude control; electronically steerable antenna for space vehicles; and estimates of accuracy of Atlantic missile instrumentation are also discussed.

The selection is a valuable reference for astronauts and researchers interested in the relationship of bioastronautics and electronics.