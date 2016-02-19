Bioastronautics and Electronics and Invited Addresses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228846, 9781483270562

Bioastronautics and Electronics and Invited Addresses

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Fifth Symposium on Ballistic Missile and Space Technology, Held in Los Angeles, California, in August, 1960

Editors: Donald P. Legalley
eBook ISBN: 9781483270562
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 508
Description

Ballistic Missile and Space Technology, Volume I: Bioastronautics and Electronics and Invited Addresses focuses on the advancements of processes, methodologies, and technologies involved in bioastronautics and electronics.

The selection first underscores the importance of management in the ballistic missile and space vehicle programs, summary of the US achievements in space, and life and times of the crash program. The book then examines person-to-person communications in an atmosphere-free environment; genetics and the reliability of ecological systems; and earth viewer for exospheric navigation trainer. Discussions focus on star and sun simulation, mechanization, biological variation, system requirements, and research and development required.

The publication takes a look at man protection during landing impact of aerospace vehicles; human experiments to determine human tolerance to landing impact in capsule systems; and gyro spin-axis bearing program at the General Motors Research Laboratories. Design analysis considerations for space vehicle attitude control; electronically steerable antenna for space vehicles; and estimates of accuracy of Atlantic missile instrumentation are also discussed.

The selection is a valuable reference for astronauts and researchers interested in the relationship of bioastronautics and electronics.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

Invited Addresses

Welcome Addresses

Competition for Survival

The Challenge of the Future

Address by Dr. Ivan A. Getting

Keynote Address

The Importance of Management in the Ballistic Missile and Space Vehicle Programs

Luncheon Addresses

The Space Challenge

A Summary of U. S. Achievements in Space

The Life and Times of the Crash Program

Bioastronautics

Person-to-Person Communications in an Atmosphere-Free Environment

Genetics and the Reliability of Ecological Systems

Earth Viewer for Exospheric Navigation Trainer

Man Protection During Landing Impact of Aerospace Vehicles

Human Experiments to Determine Human Tolerance to Landing Impact in Capsule Systems

Inertial Guidance and Control

Gyro Spin-Axis Bearing Program at the General Motors Research Laboratories

A Miniature Accelerometer with a Fused Quartz Suspension

A Self-Adaptive Control System for a Large Elastic Missile

Design Analysis Considerations for Space Vehicle Attitude Control

Space Communications

The Effect of Hard Limiting in Satellite Repeaters on Signals Employing Angle Modulation

Electronically Steerable Antenna for Space Vehicles

Computers

The Development of a Rote Diagnostic Process for the Atlas Guidance Computer System

Investigation of Digital Computer Reliability Utilizing Intermittent Operation on Long Missions

Telemetry

Lockheed Sampled-Data System for Optimum Telemetry Applications

Estimates of Accuracy of Atlantic Missile Instrumentation

Notes on Evaluation of an Impact Prediction and Location System

A Theory of Scanning for Time and Frequency Synchronization

Computing and Data Reduction

Real-Time Multiprogramming in Project Mercury

Automatic Telemetry Magnetic Tape Editing Machine

Analog Simulation of Digital Control Loops

The Expansion of a Gas Cloud into a Vacuum

