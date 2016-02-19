Bioastronautics and Electronics and Invited Addresses
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fifth Symposium on Ballistic Missile and Space Technology, Held in Los Angeles, California, in August, 1960
Ballistic Missile and Space Technology, Volume I: Bioastronautics and Electronics and Invited Addresses focuses on the advancements of processes, methodologies, and technologies involved in bioastronautics and electronics.
The selection first underscores the importance of management in the ballistic missile and space vehicle programs, summary of the US achievements in space, and life and times of the crash program. The book then examines person-to-person communications in an atmosphere-free environment; genetics and the reliability of ecological systems; and earth viewer for exospheric navigation trainer. Discussions focus on star and sun simulation, mechanization, biological variation, system requirements, and research and development required.
The publication takes a look at man protection during landing impact of aerospace vehicles; human experiments to determine human tolerance to landing impact in capsule systems; and gyro spin-axis bearing program at the General Motors Research Laboratories. Design analysis considerations for space vehicle attitude control; electronically steerable antenna for space vehicles; and estimates of accuracy of Atlantic missile instrumentation are also discussed.
The selection is a valuable reference for astronauts and researchers interested in the relationship of bioastronautics and electronics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Invited Addresses
Welcome Addresses
Competition for Survival
The Challenge of the Future
Address by Dr. Ivan A. Getting
Keynote Address
The Importance of Management in the Ballistic Missile and Space Vehicle Programs
Luncheon Addresses
The Space Challenge
A Summary of U. S. Achievements in Space
The Life and Times of the Crash Program
Bioastronautics
Person-to-Person Communications in an Atmosphere-Free Environment
Genetics and the Reliability of Ecological Systems
Earth Viewer for Exospheric Navigation Trainer
Man Protection During Landing Impact of Aerospace Vehicles
Human Experiments to Determine Human Tolerance to Landing Impact in Capsule Systems
Inertial Guidance and Control
Gyro Spin-Axis Bearing Program at the General Motors Research Laboratories
A Miniature Accelerometer with a Fused Quartz Suspension
A Self-Adaptive Control System for a Large Elastic Missile
Design Analysis Considerations for Space Vehicle Attitude Control
Space Communications
The Effect of Hard Limiting in Satellite Repeaters on Signals Employing Angle Modulation
Electronically Steerable Antenna for Space Vehicles
Computers
The Development of a Rote Diagnostic Process for the Atlas Guidance Computer System
Investigation of Digital Computer Reliability Utilizing Intermittent Operation on Long Missions
Telemetry
Lockheed Sampled-Data System for Optimum Telemetry Applications
Estimates of Accuracy of Atlantic Missile Instrumentation
Notes on Evaluation of an Impact Prediction and Location System
A Theory of Scanning for Time and Frequency Synchronization
Computing and Data Reduction
Real-Time Multiprogramming in Project Mercury
Automatic Telemetry Magnetic Tape Editing Machine
Analog Simulation of Digital Control Loops
The Expansion of a Gas Cloud into a Vacuum
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270562