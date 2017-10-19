Bioassays
1st Edition
Advanced Methods and Applications
Description
Bioassays: Advanced Methods and Applications provides a thorough understanding of the applications of bioassays in monitoring toxicity in aquatic ecosystems. It reviews the newest tests and applications in discovering compounds and toxins in the environment, covering all suitable organisms, from bacteria, to microorganisms, to higher plants, including invertebrates and vertebrates. By learning about newer tests, water pollution control testing can be less time and labor consuming, and less expensive. This book will be helpful for anyone working in aquatic environments or those who need an introduction to ecotoxicology or bioassays, from investigators, to technicians and students.
Key Features
- Features chapters written by internationally renowned researchers in the field, all actively involved in the development and application of bioassays
- Gives the reader an understanding of the advantages and deficiencies of available tests
- Addresses the problem of understanding the impact of toxins in an aquatic environment and how to assess them
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in ecology, aquatic sciences, environmental technology and water management as well as workers and administrators in the field of waste water treatment, environmental health, drinking water supply and natural ecosystems
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Chemical analysis
3. Short view on the historical development
4. Regulations, political and societal aspects, toxicity limits
5. Technology of image analysis for bioassays
6. Algae
7. Other commercially available bioassays
8. Plant Pigments
9. PAM fluorescence
10. Ecotox
11. Daphniatox
12. Imaging based bioassays (Lemnatox)
13. Fish
14. Mammals
15. Insects worms etc.
16. Plant and animal cells
17. Environmental Monitoring
18. Use of bioassays to monitor toxicity and pollution in drinking water
19. Application of bioassays for polluted freshwater ecosystems
20. Bioassays to determine solar UV radiation
21. Terrestrial
22. Marine toxicology: assays and perspectives for developing countries
23. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 19th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118900
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128118610
About the Editor
Donat Hader
Dr. Hader was the Director of the Botanical Institute, held the chair of Ecophysiology of Plants at the Friedrich-Alexander University, Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany and was the director of the Botanical Garden. He is author of over 670 scientific publications, produced 27 books and holds seven national and international patents. He is or has been associate editor and reviewer for numerous international journals and is currently Section Editor of Environmental Toxicology in Frontiers in Environmental Sciences. His research interests are ecophysiology and ecotoxicology of aquatic ecosystems and he is an appointed member of the Environmental Effects Panel of the United Nations on the Effects of ozone depletion and climate change. In addition, he works on space biology and orientation of microorganisms with respect to light and gravity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Biology, Friedrich-Alexander University, Germany
Gilmar Erzinger
Prof. Gilmar S. Erzinger has a Ph.D. in Biochemical Pharmaceutical Technology (2000) from the University of Sao Paulo and made a Post Doctorate in Photobiology at Friedrich Alexander Univesitat Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany (2009). He gives courses in Medicine and Pharmacy, on the Health and Environment Programme at the University of Joinville Region and Program in Biotechnology and Biosciences, UFSC, Brazil. He is working on productivity in Technological Development and Innovative Extension by CNPq, Brazil. He is author of over 35 scientific publications, produced two books and holds seven national and international patents. His research interests are ecotoxicology of aquatic ecosystems and biotechnology processes and is a researcher at the Foundation for Research and Innovation of the State of Santa Catarina, Brasil.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medicine and Pharmacy, University of Joinville, Brasil Region – UNIVILLE