Methods in Hormone Research, Volume II: Bioassay focuses on the detailed and critical account of bioassay methods, including electrolyte and carbohydrate methods, hormones, and assays.
The selection first offers information on the statistical methods and steroid hormones and related substances. Topics include assays based on graded and quantal responses, measuring responses, types of estrogen, vaginal cornification, vaginal mitosis and epithelial thickness, and uterine weight. The book also ponders on anti-estrogenic compounds, progestational substances, and anti-gonadotropic steroids.
The publication takes a look at androgens and anabolic agents, anti-androgenic substances, and corticoids. Discussions focus on surgical procedures, mammalian assays, bird, chick comb, electrolyte, and carbohydrate methods, adrenalectomy, and stress tests. The text then examines protein hormones and related hormones and substances, thyroidal substances, insulin, glucagon, and gonadotropins.
The selection is a valuable source of data for readers interested in bioassays.
Contributors to Volume II
Preface
Contents, Volume I
Part I Statistical Methods
1. Statistical Methods
I. Introduction
II. Terminology and Procedure
III. Measuring Responses
IV. Assays Based On Graded Responses
V. Assays Based On Quantal Responses
VI. The Design of Assays
References
Part II Steroid Hormones and Related Substances
2. Estrogens
I. Introduction
II. Types of Estrogen
III. Vaginal Cornification
IV. Modifications of the Allen-Doisy Test
V. Interpreting Allen-Doisy Tests
VI. Intravaginal Allen-Doisy Tests
VII. Vaginal Mitosis and Epithelial Thickness
VIII. Vaginal Metabolic Activity
IX. Uterine Weight
X. Vaginal Opening
XI. In Vitro Assays
XII. Oral Dosage To Chicks
XIII. Duration of Action
XIV. Estrogen Inhibition
References
3. Anti-Estrogenic Compounds
I. Introduction
II. In Vivo Assays
III. In Vitro Assays
Iv. Conclusion
References
4. Progestational Substances
I. Introduction
II. Progestational Substances
III. Progestational Proliferation
IV. Endometrial Carbonic Anhydrase
V. Stromal Nuclear Hypertrophy
VI. Deciduoma Formation
VII. Pregnancy Maintenance and Parturition Delay
VIII. Anti-Fertility
IX. Chnical Evaluation of Progestational Agents
X. Concluding Remarks
References
5. Anti-Gonadotropic Steroids, Inhibition of Ovulation and Mating
I. Introduction
II. Parabiotic Technique
III. Development of the Parabiosis Method
IV. Inhibition of Gonadotropin In Intact Animals by Steroid Treatment
V. Reversal of Castration Changes In Pituitary Glands
VI. Inhibition of Luteinizing Hormone Activity of the Pituitary
VII. Inhibition of Ovulation
VIII. Inhibition of Fertility by Steroids
References
6. Androgens and Anabolic Agents
I. Introduction
II. Surgical Procedures
III. Bird Methods
IV. Mammahan Assays
V. Summary of Methods
References
7. Anti-Androgenic Substances
I. Introduction
II. Chick Comb Methods
III. Mammalian Methods
IV. Comments
References
8. Corticoids
I. Introduction
II. Adrenalectomy
Part III Protein Hormones and Related Hormones and Substances
9. Epinephrine and Norepinephrine
I. Introduction
II. Extraction and Separation
III. Bioassay
References
10. Thyroidal Substances
I. Introduction
II. Thyroidal Substances
III. Assays Based On Elevation of the Metabolic Rate
IV. Assays Based On Skeletal Changes
V. Assays Based On Goiter Prevention
VI. Assays Based On Use of Tadpoles
VII. Assays Based On Depression of Ii3i Uptake by Thyroid Gland
VIII. Methods of Determining Thyroxine Secretion Rate
IX. Thyroxine Secretion Rate
References
11. Insulin
I. Introduction
II. The Standard Preparation
III. The Rabbit Method of Assay
IV. The Mouse Method of Assay
V. Comparison of Rabbit and Mouse Methods of Assay
VI. Assay of Insulin At Physiological Levels
VII. Method Using Insulin Antiserum
VIII. Chromatographic Methods
References
12. Glucagon
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Assay
III. Measurement of Glucagon In Blood
IV. Summary
References
13. Parathyroid Hormone
I. Introduction
II. Possibilities of A Standard Preparation
III. The Unit of Parathyroid Activity
IV. Methods of Assay
References
14. Posterior Pituitary Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Standard Preparations
III. Methods of Assay
References
15. Melanophore-Expanding Activity
I. Introduction
II. Historical Resume
III. Theoretical Considerations
Iv. Methods Using The Whole Animal
V. Performance of An Assay
VI. Sample Assays
VII. Accuracy To Be Expected
VIII. Assay of Material Subjected To Heat at pH 12-13
IX. Methods Using Isolated Skin
X. Assay of Melanophore-Expanding Substance In Urine and Blood
References
16. Relaxin
I. Introduction
II. Standard Preparation
III. Guinea Pig Pubic Symphysis Methods of Assay
IV. Mouse Pubic Symphysis Methods of Assay
V. Assay of Relaxin by Inhibition of Uterine Motility
VI. Comparison of Relaxin Assay Methods
VII. Assay of Repository Forms of Relaxin
VIII. Other Actions of Relaxin Potentially Suitable For Bioassay Work
IX. Notes On The Stability of Relaxin
References
17. The Gonadotropins
I. Historical Introduction
II. Reference Standards
III. Use of Gonadotropin Assays
IV. Method of Urine Collection
V. Clinical Assay
VI. Bioassay
References
18. Prolactin
I. Historical Introduction
II. Assay Methods
III. Assay of Prolactin In Human Urine
References
19. Thyrotropic Hormone
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing The Sensitivity of the Thyroid Gland
III. Methods of Assay of Pituitary TSH
IV. Determination of TSH Secretion Rate
V. Bioassay of TSH In Blood Serum
Vi. Bioassay of TSH In Urine
References
20. Adrenocorticotropin
I. Introduction
II. Standard Preparations and Definition of Unit
III. In Vitro Assay Procedure (Saffran and Schally, 1955)
IV. Measurement of Corticosterone In Plasma and Adrenal Gland
V. Adrenal Ascorbic Acid As An End Point
VI. Other Assay Procedures
VII. Methods Other Than Ascorbic Acid
VIII. Choice of Procedure
References
21. Hypophyseal Growth Hormone
I. Introduction
II. Bioassay Based On Increment of Body Weight
III. The Tibia Test
IV. Immunological Tests
V. Miscellaneous Methods
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Part IV Standard Methods
22. Standard Methods Adopted by Official Organizations
I. General Instructions For Hormone Assay Procedures
II. Specific Instructions For Hormone Assay Procedures
III. Interpretation of Biological Assay Data
Author Index
Subject Index
