Bioanalytical Separations, Volume 4

(Selected) New Developments in Integrated Sample Preparation for Bioanalysis; Techniques for Sample Preparation Using Solid-Phase Extraction; Turbulent Flow Chromatography in Bioanalysis; Chiral bioanalysis; HPLC-MS(MS) for bioanalysis in drug discovery and development; Chromatography in a Regulated Environment
Bioanalytical Separations is volume 4 of the multi-volume series, Handbook of Analytical Separations, providing reviews of analytical separation methods and techniques used for the determination of analytes across a whole range of applications. The theme for this volume is bioanalysis, in this case specifically meaning the analysis of drugs and their metabolites in biological fluids.
- Discusses new developments in instrumentation and methods of analyzing drugs and their metabolites in biological fluids
- Provides guidance to the different methods, their relative value to the user, and the advantages and pitfalls of their use
- Future trends are identified, in terms of the potential impact of new technologies
For students, chemists, and researchers active in the field of bioanalysis.
- 442
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- 3rd September 2003
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080527864
- 9780444506580
"This is a well-written and informative volume. It brings the reader up to date on a wide range of issues pertaining to separation methods in bioanalysis with special emphasis on sample preparation and LC-MS... This book should be of high value for scientists working with drug analysis in biological fluids." Alexander Nezlin, The Alchemist, February 2004.
AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Alderley Park, U.K.