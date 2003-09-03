Bioanalytical Separations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444506580, 9780080527864

Bioanalytical Separations, Volume 4

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Ian Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780080527864
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444506580
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd September 2003
Page Count: 442
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
25200.00
21420.00
244.50
207.82
245.00
208.25
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
240.00
204.00
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(Selected) New Developments in Integrated Sample Preparation for Bioanalysis; Techniques for Sample Preparation Using Solid-Phase Extraction; Turbulent Flow Chromatography in Bioanalysis; Chiral bioanalysis; HPLC-MS(MS) for bioanalysis in drug discovery and development; Chromatography in a Regulated Environment

Description

Bioanalytical Separations is volume 4 of the multi-volume series, Handbook of Analytical Separations, providing reviews of analytical separation methods and techniques used for the determination of analytes across a whole range of applications. The theme for this volume is bioanalysis, in this case specifically meaning the analysis of drugs and their metabolites in biological fluids.

Key Features

  • Discusses new developments in instrumentation and methods of analyzing drugs and their metabolites in biological fluids
  • Provides guidance to the different methods, their relative value to the user, and the advantages and pitfalls of their use
  • Future trends are identified, in terms of the potential impact of new technologies

Readership

For students, chemists, and researchers active in the field of bioanalysis.

Details

No. of pages:
442
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080527864
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444506580

Reviews

"This is a well-written and informative volume. It brings the reader up to date on a wide range of issues pertaining to separation methods in bioanalysis with special emphasis on sample preparation and LC-MS... This book should be of high value for scientists working with drug analysis in biological fluids." Alexander Nezlin, The Alchemist, February 2004.

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Ian Wilson Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Alderley Park, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.