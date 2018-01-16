Bioactive Seaweeds for Food Applications
1st Edition
Natural Ingredients for Healthy Diets
Bioactive Seaweed Substances for Functional Food Applications: Natural Ingredients for Healthy Diets presents various types of bioactive seaweed substances and introduces their applications in functional food products. Presenting summaries of the substances derived from seaweed, this book systematically explores new ingredients and the bioactive substances that are both environmentally friendly and highly beneficial to human health. This evidence-based resource offers an abundance of information on the applications of seaweed as a solution to meet an increasing global demand for sustainable food sources. It is an essential reference for anyone involved in seaweed substance research, seaweed processing, and food and health disciplines.
- Discusses the use of bioactive seaweed substances as a new class of food ingredients
- Outlines the use of seaweed as gelling agents used for food restructuring, coating and encapsulation
- Systematically explores new ingredients and the bioactive substances that are both environmentally friendly and highly beneficial to human health
R&D personnel in food industry, students majoring in food science and technology
1. Seaweed bioresources
2. Bioactive seaweed substances
3. Seaweed derived polysaccharides
4. Seaweed derived sulfated polysaccharides
5. Seaweed derived carotenoids
6. Omega-3 fatty acids from microalgae
7. Seaweed derived oligosaccharides
8. Seaweed derived enzymes
9. Seaweed based marine functional foods
10. Applications of bioactive seaweed substances in functional food products
11. Phycolloids as functional food ingredients
12. Phycolloids as food restructuring agents
13. Phycolloids as food coating and encapsulation agents
14. Antioxidant properties of seaweed derived substances
15. Seaweed derived marine nutraceuticals
16. Fucoidan and immunity enhancement
17. Marine hydrocolloids for the reduction of blood fat, blood sugar and blood pressure
18. Absorption of heavy metal ions by alginate
19. Slimming effect of bioactive seaweed substances
20. Seaweeds and cancer prevention
- 320
- English
- © Academic Press 2018
- 16th January 2018
- Academic Press
- 9780128133125
- 9780128133132
Yimin Qin
Dr. Yimin Qin studied for his PhD in the University of Leeds between 1986-1990. After spending three years in Heriot-Watt University working on his postdoctoral project, he became the product development manager in Advanced Medical Solutions Plc in Cheshire, UK, where he led a team of scientists and developed a number of high performance wound dressings from alginate, chitosan and other natural polymers. He then went to study for an MBA in Manchester Business School and after graduation, took up the position of Fibers Product Manager in SSL International, working on advanced antimicrobial biomaterials. In 2002, Dr. Qin went back to China and taught at Jiaxing College, Zhejiang Province. In 2015, Dr. Qin was appointed as the director of State Key Laboratory of Bioactive Seaweed Substances at Qingdao Brightmoon Seaweed Group, where his main research interests focused on the extraction, modification and applications of alginate and other novel bioactive seaweed substances.
Jiaxing College, Jiaxing, China