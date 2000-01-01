COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Bioactive Natural Products (Part D) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444506061, 9780080542027

Bioactive Natural Products (Part D)

1st Edition

V23

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: Atta-ur Rahman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444506061
eBook ISBN: 9780080542027
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 2000
Page Count: 924
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
69200.00
747.27
555.00
445.00
730.00
547.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
650.00
715.00
536.25
435.00
540.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Natural products play an integral and ongoing role in promoting numerous aspects of scientific advancement, and many aspects of basic research programs are intimately related to natural products. The significance, therefore, of the Studies in Natural Product Chemistry series, edited by Professor Atta-ur-Rahman, cannot be overestimated. This volume, in accordance with previous volumes, presents us with cutting-edge contributions of great importance.

Details

No. of pages:
924
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
1st January 2000
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444506061
eBook ISBN:
9780080542027

About the Author

Atta-ur Rahman

Atta-ur Rahman

Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.