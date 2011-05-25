Bioactive Materials in Medicine
1st Edition
Design and Applications
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Foreword
Chapter 1: Introduction to bioactive materials in medicine
Abstract:
1.1 Definition of bioactive materials
1.2 History of bioactive materials
1.3 Medical applications of bioactive materials
1.4 Design and commercialisation of bioactive materials
1.5 Future trends
Part I: Designing bioactivematerials for use inmedicine
Chapter 2: Molecular design of bioactive materials with controlled bioactivity
Abstract:
2.1 Definition of bioactivity and bioactive materials
2.2 Influencing factors on bioactivity
2.3 Design of bioactive materials
2.4 Future trends
Chapter 3: Bioactive materials and nanotechnology
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Bioactive materials under nanoscale (nanomaterials)
3.3 Nanofibres
3.4 Nanocomposites
3.5 Applications of nanomaterials
3.6 Limitations of nanomaterials
3.7 Future trends
Chapter 4: Bioactive materials and tissue engineering
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Interaction between bioactive materials, cells and surrounding tissue
4.3 Bioactive materials as a scaffolding frame used in tissue engineering
4.4 Applications of bioactive materials in tissue engineering
4.5 Limitations of bioactive materials in tissue engineering
4.6 Future trends
Part II: Applications of bioactivematerials inmedicine
Chapter 5: Antibacterial bioactive materials
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Antibacterial materials
5.3 Clinical applications of antibacterial materials
5.4 Limitations of antibacterial materials
5.5 Future trends
Chapter 6: Bioactive materials in orthopaedics
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Biomaterials in orthopaedics
6.3 Clinical applications of bioactive materials in orthopaedics
6.4 Limitations of bioactive materials in orthopaedics
6.5 Future trends
Chapter 7: Bioactive materials in the circulatory system
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Applications of bioactive materials in devices for the circulatory system
7.3 Limitations of bioactive materials in devices for the circulatory system
7.4 Future trends
Chapter 8: Bioactive materials in gene therapy
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Applications of bioactive materials in gene therapy
8.3 Limitations of bioactive materials in gene therapy
8.4 Future trends
Chapter 9: Bioactive materials in plastic surgery and body reconstruction
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Applications of bioactive materials in plastic surgery and body reconstruction
9.3 Limitations of bioactive materials in plastic surgery and body reconstruction
9.4 Future trends
Chapter 10: Bioactive materials in drug delivery systems
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Applications of bioactive materials in drug delivery systems
10.3 Limitations of bioactive materials in drug delivery systems
10.4 Future trends
Index
Description
Bioactive materials play an increasingly important role in the biomaterials industry, and are used for a range of applications, including artificial organs, drug delivery systems, nanomedicine, and biosensors. Bioactive materials in medicine reviews the current status and ongoing development of bioactive materials for medical applications.
Following an introduction to bioactive materials in medicine, part one covers the process of designing bioactive materials, including chapters on molecular design, nanotechnology, and tissue engineering. Part two focuses on the different applications of bioactive materials in medicine, with chapters discussing applications in orthopaedics, in the circulatory system,and as antibacterials. The final chapters focus on the uses of these materials in gene therapy, plastic surgery and body reconstruction, and in drug delivery systems.
With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Bioactive materials in medicine is an essential reference for researchers and designers in industry, as well as those with an academic interest in the subject.
Key Features
- Discusses the current status and ongoing development of bioactive materials for medical applications
- Explores the process of designing bioactive materials, including molecular design, nanotechnology, and tissue engineering
- Assesses different applications of bioactive materials in medicine featuring applications in orthopaedics, in the circulatory system,and as antibacterials
Readership
Researchers and designers in industry, as well as those with an academic interest in the subject.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 25th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857092939
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845696245
About the Editors
X. Zhao Editor
Professor Xiaobin Zhao is Director of the UK-China Research Academy of Bioactive Molecules and Materials (RABMM).
Affiliations and Expertise
Heriot Watt University, UK
J M Courtney Editor
Professor Jim Courtney is an Emeritus Professor in the Bioengineering Unit, University of Strathclyde.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Strathclyde, UK
H Qian Editor
Dr Hong Qian was formerly a Technology Transfer Manager in ICUK, Queen Mary, University of London and is now a Technology Consultant for the Cambridge- based Oakland Innovation Ltd.
Affiliations and Expertise
Queen Mary University London, UK