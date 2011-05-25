Bioactive Materials in Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845696245, 9780857092939

Bioactive Materials in Medicine

1st Edition

Design and Applications

Editors: X. Zhao J M Courtney H Qian
eBook ISBN: 9780857092939
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845696245
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 25th May 2011
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Foreword

Chapter 1: Introduction to bioactive materials in medicine

Abstract:

1.1 Definition of bioactive materials

1.2 History of bioactive materials

1.3 Medical applications of bioactive materials

1.4 Design and commercialisation of bioactive materials

1.5 Future trends

Part I: Designing bioactivematerials for use inmedicine

Chapter 2: Molecular design of bioactive materials with controlled bioactivity

Abstract:

2.1 Definition of bioactivity and bioactive materials

2.2 Influencing factors on bioactivity

2.3 Design of bioactive materials

2.4 Future trends

Chapter 3: Bioactive materials and nanotechnology

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Bioactive materials under nanoscale (nanomaterials)

3.3 Nanofibres

3.4 Nanocomposites

3.5 Applications of nanomaterials

3.6 Limitations of nanomaterials

3.7 Future trends

Chapter 4: Bioactive materials and tissue engineering

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Interaction between bioactive materials, cells and surrounding tissue

4.3 Bioactive materials as a scaffolding frame used in tissue engineering

4.4 Applications of bioactive materials in tissue engineering

4.5 Limitations of bioactive materials in tissue engineering

4.6 Future trends

Part II: Applications of bioactivematerials inmedicine

Chapter 5: Antibacterial bioactive materials

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Antibacterial materials

5.3 Clinical applications of antibacterial materials

5.4 Limitations of antibacterial materials

5.5 Future trends

Chapter 6: Bioactive materials in orthopaedics

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biomaterials in orthopaedics

6.3 Clinical applications of bioactive materials in orthopaedics

6.4 Limitations of bioactive materials in orthopaedics

6.5 Future trends

Chapter 7: Bioactive materials in the circulatory system

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Applications of bioactive materials in devices for the circulatory system

7.3 Limitations of bioactive materials in devices for the circulatory system

7.4 Future trends

Chapter 8: Bioactive materials in gene therapy

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Applications of bioactive materials in gene therapy

8.3 Limitations of bioactive materials in gene therapy

8.4 Future trends

Chapter 9: Bioactive materials in plastic surgery and body reconstruction

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Applications of bioactive materials in plastic surgery and body reconstruction

9.3 Limitations of bioactive materials in plastic surgery and body reconstruction

9.4 Future trends

Chapter 10: Bioactive materials in drug delivery systems

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Applications of bioactive materials in drug delivery systems

10.3 Limitations of bioactive materials in drug delivery systems

10.4 Future trends

Index

Description

Bioactive materials play an increasingly important role in the biomaterials industry, and are used for a range of applications, including artificial organs, drug delivery systems, nanomedicine, and biosensors. Bioactive materials in medicine reviews the current status and ongoing development of bioactive materials for medical applications.

Following an introduction to bioactive materials in medicine, part one covers the process of designing bioactive materials, including chapters on molecular design, nanotechnology, and tissue engineering. Part two focuses on the different applications of bioactive materials in medicine, with chapters discussing applications in orthopaedics, in the circulatory system,and as antibacterials. The final chapters focus on the uses of these materials in gene therapy, plastic surgery and body reconstruction, and in drug delivery systems.

With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Bioactive materials in medicine is an essential reference for researchers and designers in industry, as well as those with an academic interest in the subject.

Key Features

  • Discusses the current status and ongoing development of bioactive materials for medical applications
  • Explores the process of designing bioactive materials, including molecular design, nanotechnology, and tissue engineering
  • Assesses different applications of bioactive materials in medicine featuring applications in orthopaedics, in the circulatory system,and as antibacterials

Readership

Researchers and designers in industry, as well as those with an academic interest in the subject.

About the Editors

X. Zhao Editor

Professor Xiaobin Zhao is Director of the UK-China Research Academy of Bioactive Molecules and Materials (RABMM).

Affiliations and Expertise

Heriot Watt University, UK

J M Courtney Editor

Professor Jim Courtney is an Emeritus Professor in the Bioengineering Unit, University of Strathclyde.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Strathclyde, UK

H Qian Editor

Dr Hong Qian was formerly a Technology Transfer Manager in ICUK, Queen Mary, University of London and is now a Technology Consultant for the Cambridge- based Oakland Innovation Ltd.

Affiliations and Expertise

Queen Mary University London, UK

