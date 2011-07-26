Bioactive Glasses
1st Edition
Materials, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part I: Materials and mechanical properties of bioactive glass
Chapter 1: Melt-derived bioactive glasses
Chapter 2: Surface modification of bioactive glasses
Chapter 3: Cell interaction with bioactive glasses and ceramics
Chapter 4: Regulatory aspects of bioactive glass
Part II: Applications of bioactive glass
Chapter 5: Bioactive glass and glass-ceramic scaffolds for bone tissue engineering
Chapter 6: Nanoscaled bioactive glass particles and nanofibres
Chapter 7: Bioactive glass containing composites for bone and musculoskeletal tissue engineering scaffolds
Chapter 8: Use of bioactive glasses as bone substitutes in orthopaedics and traumatology
Chapter 9: Bioactive glass S53P4 as a bone graft substitute in the treatment of osteomyelitis
Chapter 10: Bioactive glass for maxillofacial and dental repair
Chapter 11: Bioactive glass and biodegradable polymer composites
Chapter 12: Bioactive glasses for wound healing
Index
Description
Due to their biocompatibility and bioactivity, bioactive glasses are used as highly effective implant materials throughout the human body to replace or repair damaged tissue. As a result, they have been in continuous use since shortly after their invention in the late 1960s and are the subject of extensive research worldwide.
Bioactive glasses provides readers with a detailed review of the current status of this unique material, its properties, technologies and applications. Chapters in part one deal with the materials and mechanical properties of bioactive glass, examining topics such as surface modification and cell interaction. Part two is focussed on the applications of bioactive glasses, covering their uses in wound healing, maxillofacial surgery and bone tissue engineering, among other topics.
With its distinguished editor and expert team of contributors, Bioactive glasses is an invaluable reference for researchers and scientists in the field of biomaterials, both in academia and in industry.
Key Features
- Provides a detailed review of bioactive glasses, its properties, technologies and applications
- An invaluable reference for researchers and scientists in the field of biomaterials, both in academia and in industry
- Comprehensively covers materials and mechanical properties of bioactive glass and its applications, including wound healing, maxillofacial surgery and bone tissue engineering
Readership
Researchers and scientists in the field of biomaterials, both in academia and in industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 26th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093318
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697686
About the Editors
Heimo Ylänen Editor
Heimo O. Ylänen is Associate Professor at Åbo Akademi University, Finland. Dr. Ylänen is a materials science engineer who obtained his Bachelor and Master’s degree from the Åbo Akademi University, Turku Finland. After obtaining his M.Sc. he worked for 17 years in an international pharmaceutical company before returning to Academia to obtain his Ph.D. In 2004, he was invited to begin as a director of Turku Biomaterials Centre at University of Turku. In September 2008, Ylänen was invited to start as a Professor at the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Tampere University of Technology. He retired from TUT at the end of 2014. Today, he´s working as Senior Academic Advisor in two Finnish start-up companies established on the research results raised during the university research.
