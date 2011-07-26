Bioactive Glasses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697686, 9780857093318

Bioactive Glasses

1st Edition

Materials, Properties and Applications

Editors: Heimo Ylänen
eBook ISBN: 9780857093318
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697686
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th July 2011
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Introduction

Part I: Materials and mechanical properties of bioactive glass

Chapter 1: Melt-derived bioactive glasses

Chapter 2: Surface modification of bioactive glasses

Chapter 3: Cell interaction with bioactive glasses and ceramics

Chapter 4: Regulatory aspects of bioactive glass

Part II: Applications of bioactive glass

Chapter 5: Bioactive glass and glass-ceramic scaffolds for bone tissue engineering

Chapter 6: Nanoscaled bioactive glass particles and nanofibres

Chapter 7: Bioactive glass containing composites for bone and musculoskeletal tissue engineering scaffolds

Chapter 8: Use of bioactive glasses as bone substitutes in orthopaedics and traumatology

Chapter 9: Bioactive glass S53P4 as a bone graft substitute in the treatment of osteomyelitis

Chapter 10: Bioactive glass for maxillofacial and dental repair

Chapter 11: Bioactive glass and biodegradable polymer composites

Chapter 12: Bioactive glasses for wound healing

Index

Description

Due to their biocompatibility and bioactivity, bioactive glasses are used as highly effective implant materials throughout the human body to replace or repair damaged tissue. As a result, they have been in continuous use since shortly after their invention in the late 1960s and are the subject of extensive research worldwide.

Bioactive glasses provides readers with a detailed review of the current status of this unique material, its properties, technologies and applications. Chapters in part one deal with the materials and mechanical properties of bioactive glass, examining topics such as surface modification and cell interaction. Part two is focussed on the applications of bioactive glasses, covering their uses in wound healing, maxillofacial surgery and bone tissue engineering, among other topics.

With its distinguished editor and expert team of contributors, Bioactive glasses is an invaluable reference for researchers and scientists in the field of biomaterials, both in academia and in industry.

Key Features

  • Provides a detailed review of bioactive glasses, its properties, technologies and applications
  • An invaluable reference for researchers and scientists in the field of biomaterials, both in academia and in industry
  • Comprehensively covers materials and mechanical properties of bioactive glass and its applications, including wound healing, maxillofacial surgery and bone tissue engineering

Readership

Researchers and scientists in the field of biomaterials, both in academia and in industry.

About the Editors

Heimo Ylänen Editor

Heimo O. Ylänen is Associate Professor at Åbo Akademi University, Finland. Dr. Ylänen is a materials science engineer who obtained his Bachelor and Master’s degree from the Åbo Akademi University, Turku Finland. After obtaining his M.Sc. he worked for 17 years in an international pharmaceutical company before returning to Academia to obtain his Ph.D. In 2004, he was invited to begin as a director of Turku Biomaterials Centre at University of Turku. In September 2008, Ylänen was invited to start as a Professor at the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Tampere University of Technology. He retired from TUT at the end of 2014. Today, he´s working as Senior Academic Advisor in two Finnish start-up companies established on the research results raised during the university research.

Tampere University of Technology, Finland

