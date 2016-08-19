Bioactive Foods in Promoting Health
1st Edition
Probiotics and Prebiotics
Description
Bioactive Foods in Promoting Health: Probiotics and Prebiotics brings together experts working on the different aspects of supplementation, foods, and bacterial preparations, in health promotion and disease prevention, to provide current scientific information, as well as providing a framework upon which to build clinical disease treatment studies.
Since common dietary bacterial preparations are over-the-counter and readily available, this book will be useful to the growing nutrition, food science, and natural product community that will use it as a resource in identifying dietary behavioral modifications in pursuit of improved health as well as for treatment of specific disease, as it focuses on the growing body of knowledge of the role of various bacteria in reducing disease risk and disease.
Probiotics are now a multi-billion-dollar, dietary supplement business which is built upon extremely little research data. In order to follow the 1994 ruling, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with the support of Congress is currently pushing this industry to base its claims and products on scientific research. Research as shown that dietary habits need to be altered for most people whether for continued or improved good health. The conclusions and recommendations from the various chapters in this book will provide a basis for those important factors of change by industry with new uses. Animal studies and early clinical ones will lead to new uses and studies. Particularly the cutting edge experimental and clinical studies from Europe will provide novel approaches to clinical uses through their innovative new studies.
Key Features
- Heavy emphasis on clinical applications (benefits and/or lack thereof) as well as future biomedical therapeutic uses identified in animal model studies
- Focused on therapies and data supporting them for application in clinical medicine as complementary and alternative medicines
- Key insights into gut flora and the potential health benefits thereof
- Health scientists and nutritionists will use this information to map out key areas of research. Food scientists will use it in product development
- Information on pre-and probiotics as important sources of micro-and macronutrients
- Aids in the development of methods of bio-modification of dietary plant molecules for health promotion
- Coverage of a broad range of bacterial consituents
- Nutritionists will use the information to identify which of these constituents should be used as dietary supplements based on health status of an individual
- Science-based information on the health promoting characteristics of pre-and probiotics
- Provides defense of food selections for individual consumption based on health needs and current status
- Diverse international authoring team experienced in studying prebiotics and probiotics for medical practice
- Unusally broad range of experiences and newly completed clinical and animal studies provides extended access to latest information
Readership
Research microbiologists and food scientists employed in academics, Industrially employed dieticians, microbiologists, nutritionists, and food scientists as there is a growing market for various types of prebiotics and probiotics, to a lesser extend regulators at places like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture and people in state and city health departments, and physicians, dieticians etc in the health care complex as there is increasing evidence as well as interest in the real and/or postulated health benefits and uses in disease treatment There will be high international interest (Europe and Japan) as a significant part of the ongoing research and the authors are non-U.S.
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction and Overview; Probiotics: Empirical Therapeutic Medicine; Assessment of Prebiotics and Probiotics: An Overview; Human Flora-Associated Mice as a Model for Studing Pro- and Prebiotics; Effects of Probiotics on Intestinal Transport and Barrier Functions; Safety of Probiotic Bacteria; Prevention of Infection by Probiotics: An Overview; Prebiotics and Probiotics in Human Health: An Overview; Part II: Prebiotics in Health Promotion; Prebiotics for Prevention of Allergy; Prebiotics as Infant Formula: Prebiotics as Infant Foods: Risk/Benefits; Prebiotic Oligosaccharides and Infant Health; Prebiotic-Probiotic Products and Child Health; Prebiotics in Immunomodulation for Treatment of Accute Pancreatitis; ; Prebiotics and Bacteria in Fish: Health Benefits/Risks; GI Bacteria Changes in Animal Models Due to Prebiotics; Prebiotics in the Gastrointestinal Tract; Part III: Prebiotics and Probiotics as Therapies; Probiotics in Childhood Intestinal Infections; Prebiotics and Probiotics in Asthma Prevention and Treatment; Probiotics and Prebiotics: Role in Surgery Recuperation; Prebiotics and Probiotics in Therapy and Prevention of GI Diseases; Priobiotic Treatment of Colitis in Animal Models and People; Probiotics and Prebiotics in Poultry Nutrition and Health; Probiotics and Immunomodulation; Intestinal Epithelial Cell Homoeostatis and Colitis: Regulation by Prebiotics and Probiotics; Probiotics and Prebiotics: Effects on Diarrhea; Part IV: Probiotics and Health; Probiotic Applications in the Management of Metabolic Disorders; Priobiotics and Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Probiotics and Heliobacter Pylori Infection; Pacreatitis and (enteral) Nutrition of Probiotics; Probiotics on Bacterial Meningitis; Growth of Probiotic Bacteria and Preparation as Food Sources; Probiotics and Prebiotics and Atopic Eczema; Bioengineering of Bacteria: Improved Probiotics; Safety Considerations: Probiotics and Starter Cultures: Food Formulation to Increase Probiotic Bacteria's Action or Population; Probiotics in Adhesion of Pathogens: Mechanisms of Action; Prebiotics and Probiotics in Experimental Models of Rodent Colitis: Lessons in Treatment or Prevention of Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Probiotics and Fungal Colonization of the Gastrointestinal Tract; Probiotics on Vegetable Carriers: Role Host Defenses and Gastrointestinal Disease Resistance; Prebiotics and Probiotics: Potential for Heart Health Promotion; Microarray Analysis of Probiotics Effectiveness; Probiotics in Cancer Prevention; Gut Microbiota and Irritable Bowel Syndrom; Probiotic Bacillus: Role in GI Immunity; Role of Probiotics in Prevention and Treatment of Inflammation: Extending Beyond the Gut Mucosa
Details
- No. of pages:
- 638
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 26th February 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749383
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128101872
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080958545
About the Authors
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London, UK
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
"This book brings together experts working on different aspects of supplementation, foods and plant extracts in health promotion and disease prevention. Their expertise and experience provides the most current knowledge to promote future research. There are three sections: Fruit and Vegetables in Health Promotion; Effects of Individual Vegetables on Health; and Actions of Individual Fruits in Disease and Cancer Prevention and Treatment. This book focuses on the growing body of knowledge on the role of various dietary plans in reducing disease." --FST Magazine
