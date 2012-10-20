Bioactive Food as Dietary Interventions for Liver and Gastrointestinal Disease
1st Edition
Bioactive Foods in Chronic Disease States
Description
Bioactive Food as Dietary Interventions for Liver and Gastrointestinal Disease provides valuable insights for those seeking nutritional treatment options for those suffering from liver and/or related gastrointestinal disease including Crohn’s, allergies, and colitis among others. Information is presented on a variety of foods including herbs, fruits, soy and olive oil. This book serves as a valuable resource for researchers in nutrition, nephrology, and gastroenterology.
Key Features
- Addresses the most positive results from dietary interventions using bioactive foods to impact diseases of the liver and gastrointestinal system, including reduction of inflammation, improved function, and nutritional efficiency
- Presents a wide range of liver and gastrointestinal diseases and provides important information for additional research
- Associated information can be used to understand other diseases, which share common etiological pathways
Readership
Nutritionists, dieticians, and biomedical researchers who focus on identifying the causes of gastrointestinal and related liver diseases; food scientists targeting health-related product development
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments for Bioactive Foods in Chronic Disease States
Preface: Liver and Gastrointestinal Health
Contributors
Chapter 1. The Alkaline Way in Digestive Health
1 Dietary Factors in Metabolism
2 Glycemic Load as a Tool for Better Digestive and Cardiovascular Management
3 Native Whey-Based Meals and Gastrointestinal Health
4 Food Allergies and Sensitivities
5 The Role of Specific Nutrients in Digestive Health
6 Conclusion
References
Relevant Websites
Chapter 2. Functional Assessment of Gastrointestinal Health
1 Physiology of Digestion
2 Clinical Issues in Digestive Health
3 Systemic Influences on GI Health
References
Relevant Websites
Chapter 3. Antioxidants in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, and Crohn Disease
1 The Pathogenesis of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn Disease
2 ROS in UC and CD
3 Oxidants and Antioxidants in the Experimental Colitis
4 Antioxidanta in Human IBD
References
Chapter 4. Omega-6 and Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids and Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 PUFAs: Structure, Nomenclature, Sources, and Interconversion
3 Intake of n-6 and n-3 PUFAs and Risk of Developing IBD
4 Lipid Mediators: Biosynthesis, Roles in IBD, and the Impact of n-3 PUFAs
5 Influence of Marine n-3 Fatty Acids on Inflammatory Cytokines
6 Influence of Marine n-3 Fatty Acids on T Cells
7 Efficacy of n-3 PUFAs in Animal Models of IBD
8 Human Studies of Marine n-3 PUFAs in IBD
9 Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Alcohol and Gastrointestinal Tract Function
1 Acute and Chronic Ingestion of Alcohol
2 Absorption of Alcohol
3 Alcohol Consumption and GI Tract
4 Consequences of Alcohol Abuse
5 Effect of Alcohol on Immune, Cardiovascular, and Skeletal System
References
Chapter 6. Dangerous Herbal Weight-Loss Supplements
1 Introduction
2 The Surge of Herbal Product Use Within Complementary and Alternative Medicine
3 Herbal Supplement Identity, Efficacy, and Safety: Chaos in the Cyber Marketplace
4 Identity of Herbal Products
5 The Internet as a Source of Information About Herbal Weight-Loss Supplements
6 Yellow Oleander or ‘Codo de Fraile’
7 Toxicity of Thevetia spp.
8 Safety Issues
9 Candle Nut Tree (‘Nuez de la India’)
10 Parts of the Plant Used in Traditional Medicine
11 Weight Loss and Other Health Claims Made on the Internet for Candle Nut Tree Seeds
12 Safety Issues
13 Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Milk Bacteria: Role in Treating Gastrointestinal Allergies
Abbreviation
1 Introduction
2 Colonization and Succession of Human Intestinal Microbiota with Age
3 Probiotics as a Practical Way in the Management of Allergy
4 Selection and Evaluation of Probiotic for Possibility in Allergic Management
References
Chapter 8. Nutritional Functions of Polysaccharides from Soy Sauce in the Gastrointestinal Tract
1 Introduction
2 Brewing of Japanese Soy Sauce
3 Polysaccharides from Soy Sauce
4 Iron Absorption
5 Lipid Absorption
6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. Nutrition, Dietary Fibers, and Cholelithiasis: Cholelithiasis and Lipid Lowering
1 Introduction
2 How Cholelithiasis Is Originated and Complicated?
3 Symptoms of Cholelithiasis
4 Diagnosis of Cholelithiasis
5 Pathophysiology
6 Role of Diet Therapy and Challenges in Cholelithiasis Treatment
7 Cholelithiasis Enzyme Assay Development to Test Diets
8 Future Prospectives on Cholelithiasis and Nutrition
9 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 10. Indian Medicinal Plants and Spices in the Prevention and Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Ayurvedic Plants and IBD
3 Phytochemicals and Indian Medicinal Plants with Anti-IBD Effects
4 Indian Medicinal Plants with Anti-IBD Effects
5 Ayurvedic-Based Polyherbal Formulation
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11. Ginger (Zingiber officinale Roscoe): An Ancient Remedy and Modern Drug in Gastrointestinal Disorders
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Ginger and Health of Gastrointestinal System
3 Ginger in Oral Health
4 Ginger Prevents Epigastric Discomfort and Dyspepsia
5 Ginger Is Effective Against Various Gastric Ulcerogens
6 Ginger is an Effective Antiemetic Agent
7 Ginger Alters Gastrointestinal Motility
8 Ginger Is Effective on Digestive Enzymes
9 Ginger Increases Antioxidant Enzymes in the GIT
10 Ginger Alters the Brush-Border Membrane Fluidity and Increases the Surface Area of the Brush-Border Membrane
11 Effect of Ginger on the Intestinal Pathogens
12 Ginger Is Effective in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
13 Ginger Prevents Diarrhea
14 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12. The Role of Microbiota and Probiotics on the Gastrointestinal Health: Prevention of Pathogen Infections
1 Gastrointestinal Tract and Gut Microbiota
2 Gut Microbiota and Health
3 Gut Microbiota and Therapeutic Action of Probiotics
4 Probiotics and Gastrointestinal Health
5 Mechanisms of Action of Probiotic
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 13. Probiotics and Irritable Bowel Syndrome
1 Introduction
2 Pathophysiology of IBS
3 Evidence of Intestinal Flora Alterations in IBS
4 Probiotic Organisms and IBS
5 Discussion
Glossary
References
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 14. Antioxidant, Luteolin Exhibits Anti-inflammatory Effect in In Vitro Gut Inflammation Model
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Luteolin Suppresses IL-8 mRNA Expression of Caco-2 Cells in In Vitro Gut Inflammation Model
3 Luteolin Suppresses TNF-α Secretion from RAW264.7 Cells in In Vitro Gut Inflammation Model
4 Luteolin Suppresses Nuclear Factor-KappaB Translocation into the Nucleus of RAW264.7 Cells in In Vitro Gut Inflammation Model
5 Luteolin Is Transported Across the Caco-2 Cell Monolayer in In Vitro Gut Inflammation Model
6 Discussion
References
Chapter 15. Human Microbiome and Diseases: A Metagenomic Approach
Abbreviations
1 Human Microbiota
2 Microbiome and Human Health
3 Microbiome and Probiotics
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 16. Folate Production by Lactic Acid Bacteria
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Folate Metabolism and Bioavailability
3 Folate Deficiency: Implications in Health and Disease
4 Folic Acid Fortification and Supplementation
5 Folate Biosynthesis and Lactic Acid Bacteria
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Further Reading
Chapter 17. Probiotics against Digestive Tract Viral Infections
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Viruses That Infect the Gastrointestinal Tract
3 Possible Mechanisms of Probiotics Action Against Intestinal Viruses
4 Laboratory Evidence of Probiotics-Conferred Resistance to Gastrointestinal Viral Infections
5 Clinical Evidence
6 Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter 18. Probiotic Bacteria as Mucosal Immune System Adjuvants
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Effect of PROBIOTICS on the Systemic Immune Response
3 Action of Probiotics on the Mucosal Immune Response in Normal or Immunosuppressed Host
4 Mechanisms Involved in the Antitumor Activity Exerted by Probiotics and Fermented Milks
5 Mechanisms Involved in the Immunostimulation by Probiotic Bacteria
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 19. Medicinal Plants as Remedies for Gastrointestinal Ailments and Diseases: A Review
1 Introduction
2 Herbal Drugs in Gastrointestinal Ailments/Diseases
3 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 20. Review on the Protective Effects of the Indigenous Indian Medicinal Plant, Bael (Aegle marmelos Correa), in Gastrointestinal Disorders
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Medicinal Uses of Bael
3 Bael Possesses Gastroprotective Effects
4 Bael Prevents Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome
5 Bael Possesses Antibacterial Effects on Certain Enteric Bacteria
6 Bael Possesses Antiviral Effects on Coxsackieviruses
7 Bael Reduces the Chemical-Induced Diarrhea
8 Bael Prevents Radiation-Sickness and Gastrointestinal Damage
9 Bael Leaf and Fruit Prevent Carbon Tetrachloride and Ethanol-Induced Hepatotoxicity
10 Mechanism/s of Action
11 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 21. Gastrointestinal and Hepatoprotective Effects of Ocimum sanctum L. Syn (Holy Basil or Tulsi): Validation of the Ethnomedicinal Observation
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Traditional Uses
3 Tulsi Possesses Hepatoprotective Effects
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 22. Turmeric (Curcuma longa L.) the Golden Curry Spice as a Nontoxic Gastroprotective Agent: A Review
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Plants as Gastroprotective Agent
3 Turmeric the Indian Culinary Gold in Gastroprotection
4 Phytochemistry
5 Traditional Uses
6 Validated Studies
7 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 23. Nutrition, Dietary Fibers, and Cholelithiasis: Apple Pulp, Fibers, Clinical Trials
1 Introduction
2 Present Status of Cholesterol Saturation and Dietary Fibers
3 Nutrition Treatment of Cholelithiasis
4 Prevalence of Cholelithiasis and Gall Stones in India: A Perspective
5 Future Prospectives on Cholelithiasis and Nutrition
6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 24. Gastrointestinal Protective Effects of Eugenia jambolana Lam. (Black Plum) and Its Phytochemicals
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Traditional Uses
3 Anticariogenic Effects
4 Gastroprotective Effects
5 Jamun Prevents Gastric Carcinogenesis
6 Antidiarrheal Effects
7 Antibacterial Activity
8 Radioprotective Effects
9 Hepatoprotective Effects
10 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 25. Preventing the Epidemic of Non-Communicable Diseases: An Overview
Abbreviations
1 Introduction to the World’s Biggest Problem
2 Human Diet
3 Epidemic of Non-Communicable Diseases
4 Inflammation
5 Energy Density and Nutrient Density
6 Acid–Base Balance, NaCl Salt, and Fiber Content of the Diet
7 Roadmapping the Future
8 Conclusion
References
Relevant Websites
Chapter 26. Omega 3 Fatty Acids and Bioactive Foods: From Biotechnology to Health Promotion
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Health
3 Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Biotechnology
4 Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Nutraceuticals
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Relevant Websites
Chapter 27. Carotenoids: Liver Diseases Prevention
1 Oxidative Stress and Carotenoids
2 Alcoholic Liver Disease and Carotenoids
3 Nonalcoholic Liver Disease and Carotenoids
4 Liver Cancer and Carotenoids
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 28. Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Early Life Nutritional Programming: Lessons from the Avian Model
1 Essential Omega-3 Fatty Acids
2 Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Dietary Supply, Synthesis, and Need
3 What Is Early Life Programming?
4 Animal Models for Early Life Programming Research
5 Avian Model: A Unique Research Tool
6 Early Exposure to n-3 Fatty Acids: Studies with the Avian Model
7 Research on Avian Model: Extrapolation of Information
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 29. Prebiotics, Probiotics, and Health Promotion:: An Overview
Abbreviations
1 Definitions
2 The GIT Ecosystem
3 Mechanisms of Beneficial Effects
4 Prebiotics
5 Probiotics
6 Health Benefits
7 Summary Statement
References
Chapter 30. Gastroprotective Effects of Bioactive Foods
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Oral Diseases
3 Esophageal and Gastric Diseases
4 Intestinal Diseases
5 GI Cancer
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Relevant Websites
Chapter 31. Antioxidant Activity of Anthocyanins in Common Legume Grains
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Free Radicals and Antioxidants
3 Anthocyanins
4 Summary
References
Chapter 32. Antioxidant Capacity of Pomegranate Juice and Its Role in Biological Activities
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Pomegranate Juice
3 Conclusion
References
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 33. Dietary Bioactive Functional Polyphenols in Chronic Lung Diseases
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Dietary Polyphenols
3 Resveratrol
4 Curcumin
5 Catechins
6 Sulforaphane
7 Conclusions
References
Further reading
Chapter 34. Antioxidant Capacity of Medicinal Plants
1 Introduction
2 Antioxidant Capacity of Medicinal Plants of the North Central Region of Argentina
3 Results and Discussion
4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 35. Chinese Herbal Products in the Prevention and Treatment of Liver Disease
1 Introduction
2 Prevalence of ALD
3 Alcoholic Fatty Liver: Metabolic Changes
4 Steatohepatitis: Oxidative Stress
5 Chinese Medicine in the Prevention of ALD
6 Prevalence of NAFLD
7 Pathogenesis of NAFLD
8 Chinese Herbal Treatment of NAFLD
9 Fibrosis and HCC
10 Liver Cirrhosis and HCC
11 Chinese Medical Treatment of Liver Fibrosis
12 Chinese Medical Treatment of HCC
13 Liver Toxicity due to Herbal medicine
14 Conclusion
Glossary
References
Further Reading
Relevant websites
Chapter 36. Bioactive Foods and Supplements for Protection against Liver Diseases
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Hepatoprotective Food Ingredients and Supplements
3 Conclusions
References
Chapter 37. The Role of Prebiotics in Gastrointestinal and Liver Diseases
1 Definition and Classification of Prebiotics
2 Effects of Prebiotics on GI Function
3 Prebiotics and Functional Intestinal Disorders
4 Prebiotics and Inflammatory GI Diseases
5 Prebiotics and Infectious Intestinal Diseases
6 Prebiotics and Liver Disease
References
Chapter 38. The Role of Curcumin in Gastrointestinal and Liver Diseases
1 Effects of Curcumin on Gastrointestinal Diseases
2 Curcumin and Functional Bowel Disorders
3 Inflammatory GI Diseases
4 Liver Diseases
5 GI and Liver Tumors
References
Relevant Website
Chapter 39. Toll-Like Receptors and Intestinal Immune Tolerance
1 Introduction
2 Intestinal Tolerance
3 Bacterial Recognition
4 TLRs and Tolerance
5 Conclusions and New Perspectives
References
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 40. Psychological Mechanisms of Dietary Change in Adulthood
1 Introduction
2 Development of Dietary Behavior
3 Psychological Mechanisms of Dietary Change in Adulthood
4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 41. Biochemical Mechanisms of Fatty Liver and Bioactive Foods: Fatty Liver, Diagnosis, Nutrition Therapy
1 Fatty Liver is Health Hazard
2 Mechanism of Fatty Liver Disease
3 Diagnosis of Fatty Liver Disease
4 Differential Diagnosis
5 Nutrition Therapy in Hepatic Fibrosis
6 Nutrition Elements in Nonalcoholic Liver Disease
7 Antihepatotoxicity Properties of Bioactive Foods: Less Known Herbs
8 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 42. Hepatoprotective Effects of Zingiber officinale Roscoe (Ginger): A Review
1 Introduction
2 Liver Diseases
3 Plants as Hepatoprotective Agents
4 The Myriad Uses of Ginger
5 Ginger as a Hepatoprotective Agent
6 Ginger Prevents Liver Cancer
7 Ginger Corrects the Hepatic Lipid Metabolism
8 Mechanisms Responsible for Hepatoprotective Effects
9 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 43. Betel Leaf (.0Piper betel Linn): The Wrongly Maligned Medicinal and Recreational Plant Possesses Potent Gastrointestinal and Hepatoprotective Effects
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Phytochemicals
3 Traditional Uses
4 P. betel and Its Phytochemicals in Various Gastrointestinal Ailments and Diseases
5 Mechanisms Responsible for the Protective Effects
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 44. Hepatoprotective Effects of Picroliv: The Ethanolic Extract Fraction of the Endangered Indian Medicinal Plant Picrorhiza kurroa Royle ex. Benth
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 45. Scientific Validation of the Hepatoprotective Effects of the Indian Gooseberry (Emblica officinalis Gaertn): A Review
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Phytochemicals
3 Traditional Uses
4 Scientifically Validated Studies
5 Effect of Amla on Hepatic Lipid Metabolism and Metabolic Syndrome
6 Mechanism of Action/s Responsible for the Hepatoprotective Effects
7 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 46. Biochemical Mechanisms of Fatty Liver and Bioactive Foods: Wild Foods, Bioactive Foods, Clinical Trials in Hepatoprotection
1 Introduction
2 What Are Hepatocellular Protective Bioactive Foods?
3 What Remains Still to Solve the Hepatocellular Protection by Bioactive Foods?
4 Wild Foods
5 Present State of Art
6 What Are the Unresolved Challenges?
7 Treatment Recommendations for Bioactive Foods in Hepatobiliary Prevention
8 Policy on Bioactive Foods and Nutrition Therapy in Hepatobiliary Prevention
9 Bioactive Foods and Nutraceuticals in Alcoholic and Nonalcoholic Disease: A Survey
10 Challenges, Hypes, Hopes and Futuristic Role of Nutrition Therapy in Hepatocellular Protection
11 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 47. Phytochemicals Are Effective in the Prevention of Ethanol-Induced Hepatotoxicity: Preclinical Observations
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Phytochemicals in the Protection of Alcohol-Induced Hepatotoxicity
3 Mechanisms
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 802
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 20th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123977649
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123971548
About the Editor
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London