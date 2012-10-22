Bioactive Food as Dietary Interventions for Diabetes
1st Edition
Bioactive Foods in Chronic Disease States
The role of diet in the prevention, control and treatment of diabetes continues to provide significant opportunity for non-pharmaceutical interventions for many of the over 20 million people who live with this disease. Looking beyond traditional dietary controls may lead to more effective, cost efficient, and flexible options for many patients.
Bioactive Food as Dietary Interventions for Diabetes is the only available scientific resource focused on exploring the latest advances in bioactive food research, and the potential benefit of bioactive food choice on the diabetic condition. Written by experts from around the world, it presents important information that can help improve the health of those at risk for diabetes and diabetes related conditions using food selection as its foundation.
- Focuses on the role of bioactive foods in addressing pre-diabetes symptoms, their potential to complement other treatments for those suffering from diabetes and diabetic-related obesity and other health issues
- Documents foods that can affect metabolic syndrome and ways the associated information could be used to understand other diseases that share common etiological pathways
- Includes insights from experts from around the world, providing global perspectives and options based on various regional foods
Nutritionists, dieticians, and biomedical researchers whose focus is in identifying pre-diabetic symptoms, diabetes, and its relationship to obesity and weight issues; food scientists targeting health-related product development.
Preface: Diabetes Food
Contributors
Chapter 1. Role of Oxidative Stress in the Pathogenesis of Insulin Resistance and Type 2 Diabetes
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Systemic Glucose Homeostasis is a Multiorgan Process
3 Glucose Dysregulation: The Pathogenesis of Insulin Resistance
4 Origins of Oxidative Stress in Various Cell Types
5 Mechanisms of Oxidative Stress-Associated Insulin Resistance
6 Utility of Select Antioxidants as Interventions in Oxidative Stress-Associated Insulin Resistance
7 Conclusion and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Relevant Websites
Chapter 2. Diabetes and the Role of Dietary Supplements
1 Introduction
2 Alpha-Lipoic Acid
3 Omega-3 Oils
4 Chromium
5 Gymnemma Sylvestre
6 Fenugreek
7 Vitamin D
8 Conclusion
Glossary
References
Chapter 3. Government Regulation of Dietary Supplements and Foods: Role in Diabetes
1 Introduction
2 Nongovernmental Recommendations for Diabetics
3 NHPS for Diabetics
4 Food Label Information and Nutrition – Health Claims
5 Nutrition Recommendations for Diabetics
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Diabetes as an Immune Dysfunction Syndrome
1 Diagnostic Laboratory Testing
2 Key Clinical Issues
3 Diagnoses and Comorbidities
4 Conclusion
References
Relevant Websites
Chapter 5. Antihyperglycemic Potential of Secoisolaricinol Diglucoside
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Botanical Description
3 Antihyperglycemic Potential of Secoisolaricinol diglucoside
4 Adverse Effects and Reactions (Allergies and Toxicity)
5 Summary Points
References
Chapter 6. Antidiabetic Potential of Trigonelline and 4-Hydroxyisoleucine in Fenugreek
1 Introduction
2 Historical Uses
3 Botanical Description
4 Chemical Constituents
5 Antidiabetic Potential of Trigonelline and 4-Hydroxyisoleucine
6 Summary Points
References
Chapter 7. Community Participation and Diabetes Control
Abbreviations
1 Introduction to Diabetes and Nutrition
2 Epidemiology of Diabetes in the US
3 Link Diabetes and Diet
4 Public Health Interventions to Prevent and Control Diabetes Through Diet
5 Recommendations for Future Involvement with Communities in Preventing and Treating Diabetes Through Diet
References
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 8. Glycine max (Soybean) Treatment for Diabetes
1 Introduction
2 Botanical Description
3 Glycine max Treatment for Diabetes
4 Summary Points
References
Chapter 9. Amino Acid Supplements and Diabetes
1 To Be or Not to Be: The Interrelationship Between AA and Glucose Metabolism
2 CrossTalk Between Insulin and AAS: mTOR, a Crucial Joint Between Insulin and AA-Mediated Regulation of Protein Synthesis in Diabetes
3 Insulin Resistance and AAS
4 AAS and Mitochondrial Biogenesis in Diabetes
5 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 10. Reduction in Serum Glucose with Garlic Extracts
1 Introduction
2 Chemical Constituents of Garlic
3 Role of Garlic in Reduction of Serum Glucose
4 Other Roles of Garlic
5 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11. Dietary Supplements, Immune Modulation, and Diabetes Control
1 Introduction
2 Inflammatory Process in Diabetes
3 Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
4 Dietary Supplements
References
Chapter 12. Dietary Supplements and Herbs in Diabetes and Its Prevention
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Protective Mechanism of the Whole-Grain Diet
3 Phytonutrients and Diabetes Mellitus
4 Some of Representative Herb and Its Extracts in Prevention and Supplementation of Diabetes Therapy
5 Future
References
Relevant Websites
Chapter 13. Phytotherapeutics in Treating Diabetes
1 Introduction
2 Phytotherapeutics in Prediabetes
3 Phytotherapeutics for Glycemic Control
4 Phytotherapeutics in Diabetes-Associated Diseases
5 Summary: Phytotherapeutics in Integrative Diabetes Management
References
Chapter 14. Plant-Derived Hydroxycinnamate Derivatives, Insulin Sensitivity, and Adiponectin: Implications for Diabetes Control
1 Introduction
2 Curcumin
3 CAPE
4 γ-Oryzanol
5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 15. Antidiabetic Activity of Allium Sativum
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Scientific Classification
3 Botanical Description
4 Antidiabetic Activity of Garlic
5 Summary Points
6 Adverse Effects and Drug Interactions
7 Summary Points
References
Chapter 16. Chromium and Diabetes
1 Epidemiological Studies and Observational Studies
2 Safety of Dietary Chromium Supplements
3 Conclusion
References
Chapter 17. Dietary Calcium and Magnesium and the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
1 Introduction
2 Magnesium, Calcium, and Type 2 Diabetes
3 Epidemiological Studies, Magnesium, Calcium, and Type 2 Diabetes
4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 18. Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids and Insulin Resistance
1 Introduction
2 Dietary Fatty Acids and IR
3 Dietary Sources of PUFA
4 n-3 PUFA and IR
5 Reasons for Inconsistencies for the Effects of n-3 PUFA on IR
6 Conclusions and Future Research
Glossary
References
Chapter 19. Vitamin D and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
Abbreviations
1 Vitamin D Metabolism and Biological Function
2 Association of VTD and Type 2 Diabetes: Potential Mechanisms
3 VTD and Type 2 Diabetes: Epidemiology and Observational Studies
4 VTD and Type 2 Diabetes: Interventional Studies
5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 20. Pongamia pinnata: Treatment of Diabetes
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Scientific Classification
3 Botanical Description
4 Antidiabetic Activity of Pongamia pinnata
5 Summary Points
References
Chapter 21. Oyster Mushroom (Pleurotus pulmonarius) and Diabetes Care
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Botanical Description
3 Cultivation and Collection
4 Chemical Constituents
5 Oyster Mushroom (P. pulmonarius) and Diabetes Care
6 Summary Points
References
Chapter 22. Traditional Medicinal Plants of Indigenous Peoples of Canada and Their Antioxidant Activity in Relation to Treatment of Diabetes
1 Introduction
2 Selection Methods
3 Antioxidant Activity of the Selected Plants
4 Four Selected High Antioxidant Species
5 Concluding Statement
6 Summary
Glossary
References
Further Reading
Chapter 23. Indian Medicinal Plants with Hypoglycemic Potential
1 Introduction
2 Plant Families with Antidiabetic Potential
3 Bioactive Phytoconstituents with Antidiabetic Potential
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Glossary
References
Chapter 24. Plant Extracts and Alkaloids: Prevention of Diabetic Nephropathy
1 Introduction
2 The Pathogenesis of Diabetic Nephropathy
3 Current Strategies to Prevent Diabetic Nephropathy
4 Plant Extracts in the Prevention of Diabetic Nephropathy
5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 25. Lutein and Diabetic Cataracts
1 Introduction
2 Oxidative Stress and Cataracts
3 Mechanisms of Diabetic Cataracts
4 Antioxidants Used in Cataracts
5 Lutein
References
Chapter 26. Compounds in Vegetables Including Okra and Fenugreek of Potential Value in the Treatment of Diabetes
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Comparison of the Actions of Clinically Useful Hypoglycemic Agents and Naturally Occurring Molecules
3 Antioxidant Action of Polyphenols and the Decrease of Advanced Glycation End Products
4 Okra (A. esculentus or H. esculentus)
5 Fenugreek (T. foenum-graecum)
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 27. Probiotics and Diabetes/Obesity: Health Implications
1 Introduction
2 Pathophysiology of Diabetes and Obesity
3 Targets of Blood Glucose Control: Current Therapeutic Strategies
4 Alternative Therapies for Diabetes
5 Nutritional Therapy for Diabetes
6 Probiotics Can Be Considered as an Alternative Therapeutic Agent for Diabetes and Obesity
7 Conclusions
Glossary
References
Relevant Websites
Chapter 28. Tradition and Perspectives of Diabetes Treatment in Greco-Arab and Islamic Medicine
1 Introduction
2 Greco-Arab and Islamic Herbal Medicine
3 Antidiabetic Plant-Derived Drugs
4 Current Status of Greco-Arab and Islamic Herbal Medicine
5 Closing Remarks and Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 29. State of the Art of Diabetes Treatment in Greco-Arab and Islamic Medicine
1 Introduction
2 Commonly Used Herbal-Based Treatments in Greco-Arab and Islamic Medicine
3 Plant Mixtures Used in the Treatment of Diabetes
4 Other Treatments
5 Distributed Control of Blood Glucose
6 Closing Remarks and Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 30. Phytonutrients in Diabetes Management
1 Clinical Perspective
2 Specific Nutrients
3 Botanicals
4 Nutrient–Drug Protocols
5 Conclusion
References
Relevant Websites
Chapter 31. Antidiabetic Effects of Punica granatum L (Pomegranate): A Review
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Phytochemicals Present in Pomegranate
3 Traditional Uses of Pomegranate
4 Scientifically Validated Properties
5 Pomegranate in the Treatment of Diabetes
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 32. Type II Diabetes Mellitus: 2011 Research Summary
1 Introduction
2 Exercise
3 Diet and Dietary Supplements in Diabetes Prevention and Health
4 Dietary Supplements in the Prevention and Treatment of Diabetes
5 Conclusion
References
Relevant Websites
Chapter 33. Diabetes and Natural Products
1 Morinda lucida Benth. (Rubiaceae)
2 Smilax glabra Roxb. (Liliaceae)
3 S. birrea (A. Rich.) Hochst. (Anacardiaceae)
4 Fenugreek (Fabaceae/Leguminosae)
5 Bitter Melon (Curcubitaceae)
6 Sweet Potatoes (Solonaceae)
7 Peas (Fabaceae/Leguminosae)
8 Garlic (Liliaceae)
9 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 34. L-Carnitine in Patients with Diabetes
1 Introduction
2 Diabetes
3 Carnitine
4 Carnitine and Diabetes
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 35. Antioxidants and Inflammation in Obesity
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Inflammation, OS, and Chronic Disease
3 Obesity and Inflammation
4 OS in Overweight and Obesity
5 Links Between OS and Inflammation and the Role of AOX
6 AOX Vitamins in Obesity (Plasma Levels and Dietary Intake Patterns)
7 Dietary AOX and OS and Inflammation in Overweight and Obesity
8 Limitations and Considerations
9 Conclusion
References
Chapter 36. Magnesium and Metabolic Syndrome: The Role of Magnesium in Health and Disease
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Metabolic Syndrome
3 Magnesium
4 Magnesium in Metabolic Syndrome and Its Component Conditions
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgment
Glossary
References
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 37. Obesity in Ayurveda: Dietary, Lifestyle, and Herbal Considerations
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Ayurveda
3 Obesity in Ayurveda
4 Etiology
5 Pathophysiology
6 Clinical Manifestation
7 Classification of Obesity
8 Complications of Obesity
9 Prognosis
10 Management of Obesity
11 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Glossary
References
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 38. The Effects of a Fermented Soy Product and Isoflavones in Metabolic Syndrome Control
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Fermented Soy Product and Isoflavones in Adipose Tissue Metabolism
3 Soy and Isoflavones in Weight Loss
4 Soy and Isoflavones in Cardiovascular Diseases and Dislipidemias
5 Soy and Isoflavones in Glycemic Control
6 Soy and Isoflavones in NAFLD
7 Summary Points
References
Chapter 39. Anti-Inflammatory Actions of Pycnogenol: Diabetes and Arthritis
1 Background
2 Pycnogenol and Inflammation
3 Pycnogenol and Arthritis
4 Pycnogenol and Diabetes
5 Pycnogenol Safety and Cost Effectiveness
6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 40. Metabolic Syndrome: Diet, Obesity, and Chronic Inflammation
Abbreviations
1 Background on Metabolic Syndrome
2 Insulin Resistance, Obesity, and MetS
3 Chronic Inflammation and MetS
4 Dietary Interventions
5 Lifestyle Interventions
6 Dietary Supplements in MetS
References
Relevant Websites
Chapter 41. The Indian Medicinal Plant Aegle marmelos in the Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus: Promise and Prospects
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Diabetes and Its Complications
3 Clinical Management of Diabetes
4 Ayurveda and Diabetes
5 The Indian Medicinal Plant Aegle marmelos as Antidiabetic Plant of Importance
6 Bael in the Prevention and Treatment of Diabetes
7 Mechanism/s of Action
8 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 42. Antidiabetic and Hypoglycemic Effects of Syzygium cumini (Black Plum)
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Clinical Management of Diabetes
3 Ayurveda and Diabetes
4 Syzygium cumini as Antidiabetic Plant of Importance
5 Antidiabetic Effects of Jamun
6 Use of Jamun Seeds in the Treatment of Diabetes, Preclinical Studies
7 Use of Jamun Fruit Pulp in Diabetes Treatment
8 Jamun Bark in Diabetes Treatment
9 Human Trials on Antidiabetic Effect of Jamun
10 Mechanisms of Action
11 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 43. Human Milk as a Bioactive Food
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Prevalence of Breastfeeding
3 Milk Secretion
4 Composition of Human Milk. Bioactive Factors in HM
5 How Does Breastfeeding Influence the Infant
6 Breastfeeding and Women’s Health
Future Research
References
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chapter 44. Ginger (Zingiber officinale Roscoe) in the Treatment of Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Preclinical Observations
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Diet and Diabetes
3 Botanical and Phytochemical Aspects of Zingiber officinale Roscoe
4 Antihyperglycemic Effects of Ginger
5 Ginger Reduces the Diabetic Complications in Animals
6 Mechanisms of Action
7 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 45. Antidiabetic and Cardioprotective Effects of Amla (Emblica officinalis Gaertn) and its Phytochemicals: Preclinical Observations
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Phytochemicals
3 Traditional Uses
4 Scientifically Validated Studies
5 Amla as an Antidiabetic and Cardioprotective Agent
6 Amla Possesses Hypoglycemic Effects and Ameliorates the Diabetic Complications
7 Amla Possesses Antihyperlipidemic Effects
8 Amla is Effective in Preventing Doxorubicin-Induced Cardiotoxicity
9 Phyllaemblicin B, a Constituent of Amla is Effective in Inhibiting Coxsackie Virus B3-Induced Apoptosis and Myocarditis
10 Amla is Effective in Preventing Ischemic–Reperfusion Injury
11 Quercetin and Gallic Acid are Effective in Preventing Isoproterenol-Induced Myocardial Infarction in Rats
12 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 46. Prickly Pear Cactus (‘Nopal’) for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
1 Introduction
2 Botanical Characteristics
3 Nutritional and Medicinal Uses of Prickly Pear Cactus
4 Medicinal Parts
5 Human and Animal Studies with Prickly Pear Cactus
6 Animal Studies
7 Studies with Human Subjects Using Dehydrated Prickly Pear Capsules
8 Studies with Human Subjects Using Prickly Pear Stems or Extracts
9 Conclusions
References
Chapter 47. Antioxidant Capacity of Honey: Potential Health Benefit
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Meliponinae Bee Honey
3 Final Considerations
References
Index
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London
"Watson and Preedy assemble an international group of researchers for 47 chapters that examine the role of foods, herbs, and novel extracts in moderating the pathology leading to diabetes and its risk factors for other chronic diseases."--Reference and Research Book News, December 2012