PART 1: Antioxidant Activity of Phenolic Compounds

1. Antioxidant Activity of Phenolic Compounds Biosynthesized by Plants and Its Relationship with Prevention of Neurodegenerative Diseases

2. Phenolic Compounds: Structure, Classification, and Antioxidant Power

PART 2: Antidiabetic Activity of Bioactive Compounds

3. Antihyperglycemic, Hypoglycemic, and Lipid-Lowering Effect of Peptide Fractions of M. pruriens L. in an Obese Rat Model

PART 3: Anti-inflammatory Effect of Medicinal Plants

4. Protein Derivatives From Commercial Grains and Their Antiinflammatory Activity

PART 4: Anticancer Activity of Plants Metabolites

5. Medicinal Plants and Their Bioactive Metabolites in Cancer Prevention and Treatment

PART 5: Bioavailability of Bioactive Compounds In Vitro and In Vivo Models

6. Phenolic Compound Bioavailability Using In Vitro and In Vivo Models

PART 6: Bioactive Compounds as Ingredients of Functional Foods

7. Bioactive Compounds as Ingredients of Functional Foods: Polyphenols, Carotenoids, Peptides from Animal and Plant Sources New

8. Bioactive Compounds and Their Potential Use as Ingredients for Food and Its Application in Food Packaging

PART 7: Health Benefits of Bioactive Compounds

9. Association Between Diet, Health, and the Presence of Bioactive Compounds in Foods

10. Health Benefits of Flavonoids

PART 8: Health Benefits of Functional Foods

11. Functional Food Consumption and Its Physiological Effects

12. Bee Propolis: Properties, Chemical Composition, Applications, and Potential Health Effects

PART 9: Bioactive Compounds and Functional Foods as Therapeutic Alternative

13. Bioactive Compounds as Therapeutic Alternatives

14. Flavonoids: Potential Therapeutic Agents by Their Antioxidant Capacity