Bioactive Compounds
1st Edition
Health Benefits and Potential Applications
Description
Bioactive Compounds: Health Benefits and Potential Applications provides information about different bioactive compounds including their sources, biological effects, health benefits and, potential applications which could contribute as alternatives in the prevention or treatment of multifactorial diseases for vulnerable population groups. Going beyond the basics to include discussion of bioaccessibility and the legislative aspects of marketing of bioactive compounds as nutraceuticals or food supplements, this book presents insights from a global perspective.
Written for researchers, professors and graduate students, this book is sure to be a welcomed reference for all who work in food chemistry, new product development and nutritional science.
Key Features
- Highlights potential contributions of bioactive compounds as alternatives in the prevention or treatment of disease
- Investigates the world of bioactive compounds and the many activities associated with them
- Contains information relevant to food chemistry, new product development and nutritional science
Readership
Researchers, professors and graduate students in health and food science who specialize in food chemistry, new product development or nutritional science
Table of Contents
PART 1: Antioxidant Activity of Phenolic Compounds
1. Antioxidant Activity of Phenolic Compounds Biosynthesized by Plants and Its Relationship with Prevention of Neurodegenerative Diseases
2. Phenolic Compounds: Structure, Classification, and Antioxidant Power
PART 2: Antidiabetic Activity of Bioactive Compounds
3. Antihyperglycemic, Hypoglycemic, and Lipid-Lowering Effect of Peptide Fractions of M. pruriens L. in an Obese Rat Model
PART 3: Anti-inflammatory Effect of Medicinal Plants
4. Protein Derivatives From Commercial Grains and Their Antiinflammatory Activity
PART 4: Anticancer Activity of Plants Metabolites
5. Medicinal Plants and Their Bioactive Metabolites in Cancer Prevention and Treatment
PART 5: Bioavailability of Bioactive Compounds In Vitro and In Vivo Models
6. Phenolic Compound Bioavailability Using In Vitro and In Vivo Models
PART 6: Bioactive Compounds as Ingredients of Functional Foods
7. Bioactive Compounds as Ingredients of Functional Foods: Polyphenols, Carotenoids, Peptides from Animal and Plant Sources New
8. Bioactive Compounds and Their Potential Use as Ingredients for Food and Its Application in Food Packaging
PART 7: Health Benefits of Bioactive Compounds
9. Association Between Diet, Health, and the Presence of Bioactive Compounds in Foods
10. Health Benefits of Flavonoids
PART 8: Health Benefits of Functional Foods
11. Functional Food Consumption and Its Physiological Effects
12. Bee Propolis: Properties, Chemical Composition, Applications, and Potential Health Effects
PART 9: Bioactive Compounds and Functional Foods as Therapeutic Alternative
13. Bioactive Compounds as Therapeutic Alternatives
14. Flavonoids: Potential Therapeutic Agents by Their Antioxidant Capacity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 7th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128147757
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128147740
About the Editor
Maira Rubi Segura Campos
Maira Rubi Segura Campos is research professor and the head of the food science laboratory within the chemical engineering faculty at Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán in Mexico. She is National Researcher Level I (2012-2018) of the National System of Researchers and has collaborations with national and international research groups. She is responsible for and has contributed to different research projects and is author of national and international articles, books, congress memories, and book chapters. She also serves as advisory of undergraduate and graduate theses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor and Head of the Food Science Laboratory, Chemical Engineering Faculty, Universidad Autonoma de Yucatan