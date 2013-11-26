Bio-nanoimaging

Vladimir Uversky is an Associate Professor at the Department of Molecular Medicine of University of South Florida, College of Medicine, and a Leading Scientist at the Institute for Biological Instrumentation, Russian Academy of Sciences. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Physics from Leningrad State University in Russia in 1986, then, completed Ph.D. and Doctor of Sciences (D.Sc.) degrees in Physics and Mathematics (field of study - Biophysics) at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (1991) and the Institute Experimental and Theoretical Biophysics of the Russian Academy of Sciences (1998), respectively. He spent his early career working on protein folding at Institute of Protein Research and the Institute for Biological Instrumentation (Russia). In 1998, he moved to the University of California Santa Cruz to study protein folding, misfolding, protein conformation diseases, and protein intrinsic disorder phenomenon. In 2004, he was invited to join the Indiana University School of Medicine to primary work on the intrinsically disordered proteins. Since 2010, he is with USF, where he continues to study intrinsically disordered proteins and analyze protein folding and misfolding processes. He has authored over 750 scientific publications and edited several books and book series on protein structure, function, folding and misfolding. He is the editor of several scientific journals. In 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, he was included by the Thomson Reuters to the list of Highly Cited Researchers.