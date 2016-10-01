Bio-Instructive Scaffolds for Musculoskeletal Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Bio-Instructive Scaffolds for Musculoskeletal Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine explores musculoskeletal tissue growth and development across populations, ranging from elite athletes to the elderly. The regeneration and reparation of musculoskeletal tissues present the unique challenges of requiring both the need to withstand distinct forces applied to the body and ability to support cell populations.
The book is separated into sections based on tissue type, including bone, cartilage, ligament and tendon, muscle, and musculoskeletal tissue interfaces. Within each tissue type, the chapters are subcategorized into strategies focused on cells, hydrogels, polymers, and other materials (i.e. ceramics and metals) utilized in musculoskeletal tissue engineering applications.
In each chapter, the relationships that exist amongst the strategy, stem cell differentiation and somatic cell specialization at the intracellular level are emphasized. Examples include intracellular signaling through growth factor delivery, geometry sensing of the surrounding network, and cell signaling that stems from altered population dynamics.
Key Features
- Presents a self-contained work for the field of musculoskeletal tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
- Focuses on how materials of structures can be designed to be resistant while promoting viable grafts
- Contains major tissue types that are covered with a strategy for each material and structure
Readership
Graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and faculty at academic universities and industry professionals in R&D
Table of Contents
- Part I: Introduction
- Chapter 1: Bio-Instructive Cues in Scaffolds for Musculoskeletal Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 The Cellular Microenvironment: Key Aspects
- 1.3 Recapitulation of Cellular Microenvironments With Bioinstructive Scaffolds
- 1.4 Cellular Detection of the Microenvironment
- 1.5 Responding to the Microenvironment
- 1.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 2: Functionalizing With Bioactive Peptides to Generate Bio-Instructive Scaffolds
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 2.1 Adhesion Molecules
- 2.2 Methods of Identifying Cell-Binding Peptides
- 2.3 Peptides in Tissue Engineering
- 2.4 Conclusion
- Part II: Bone
- Chapter 3: Bio-Instructive Scaffolds for Bone Regeneration
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Commonly Used Linear Polymers in Bone Tissue Engineering
- 3.3 Interactions Between Materials and Cells
- 3.4 Bioactive Modification of Linear Polymers for Bone Regeneration
- 3.5 Concluding Remarks
- Part III: Tendon/Ligament
- Chapter 4: Bio-Instructive Scaffolds for Tendon/Ligament Regeneration
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Synthetic Polymer Scaffolds
- 4.3 Bioactive Materials
- 4.4 Composite Materials
- 4.5 Graded Materials
- 4.6 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Part IV: Cartilage
- Chapter 5: Bio-Instructive Scaffolds for Cartilage Regeneration
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Structure and Function of Cartilage
- 5.3 Cells Used for Cartilage Regeneration
- 5.4 Growth Factors and Their Mechanisms That Effect Differentiation
- 5.5 ECM-Derived Scaffolds
- 5.6 Scaffolds Fabricated From Natural Polymers
- 5.7 Synthetic Polymer Scaffolds
- 5.8 Nanostructured Scaffolds
- 5.9 Maintenance of Neotissue
- 5.10 Conclusion
- Part V: Muscle
- Chapter 6: Ultrastructure and Biomechanics of Skeletal Muscle ECM: Implications in Tissue Regeneration
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 6.1 Skeletal Muscle Injury and Regenerative Strategy
- 6.2 Major Components of Skeletal Muscle ECM
- 6.3 Ultrastructure and Functionalities of the Skeletal Muscle ECM
- 6.4 Biomechanical Properties of Skeletal Muscle and Skeletal Muscle ECM
- 6.5 The Implications in Skeletal Muscle Regeneration
- 6.6 Summary
- Chapter 7: Bio-Instructive Scaffolds for Muscle Regeneration: NonCrosslinked Polymers
- Abstract
- 7.1 Skeletal Muscle Physiology
- 7.2 Scaffolds’ Materials and Fabrication Techniques
- 7.3 2D Topographical Configurations
- 7.4 3D Topographical Configurations
- 7.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Bio-Instructive Scaffolds for Skeletal Muscle Regeneration: Conductive Materials
- Abstract
- 8.1 Progress of Skeletal Muscle Tissue Engineering
- Part VI: Musculoskeletal Interfaces
- Chapter 9: Bio-Instructive Scaffolds for Musculoskeletal Interfaces
- Abstract
- 9.1 Background
- 9.2 Muscle Interfaces
- 9.3 Cartilage Bone Interface Section
- 9.4 Bone:Tendon, Bone:Ligament Interface
- 9.5 Summary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128033999
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128033944
About the Author
Justin Brown
Justin Brown is an Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the Pennsylvania State University. He received his Ph.D. (Biomedical Engineering) and studied as a postdoctoral fellow (Cell and Molecular Biology) at the University of Virginia. His Ph.D. research focused on the use of novel biodegradable polyphosphazenes and poly(L-lactide) to construct novel scaffolds for bone tissue engineering presenting both micro and nanostructures. His postdoctoral research focused on MAPK signaling in osteoblasts in response to synthetic nanofiber architectures. His current research interests are fundamental mechanisms stem cells use to sense and respond to translational biomaterial interfaces.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, The Pennsylvania State University, USA
Sangamesh Kumbar
Dr. Kumbar is an Assistant Professor in the Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery, Materials Science & Engineering and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Connecticut. His research is focused on synthesis and characterization of novel biomaterials for tissue engineering and drug delivery applications. These polymeric materials namely polysaccharides, polyphosphazenes, polyanhydrides, polyesters as well as blends of two or more of the polymeric materials and composites combining the polymeric materials with ceramics in the form of 3-dimentional porous structures will serve as scaffolds for variety of tissue engineering applications. Dr. Kumbar is an active member of Society for Biomaterials (SFB), Controlled Release Society (CRS), Materials Research Society (MRS) and Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS). Dr. Kumbar is serving as a reviewer for more than 25 journals in the field of biomaterials, drug delivery and tissue engineering. He has recently edited a book “Natural and Synthetic Biomedical Polymers” Elsevier Science & Technology, 2014- ISBN: 978-0-12-396983-5. He is also on the Editorial Board of more than 7 journals in the area of his expertise including Journal of Biomedical Materials Research-Part B, Journal of Applied Polymer Science, and Journal of Biomedical Nanotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Connecticut Health Center, USA
Brittany Banik
Brittany Banik is a Graduate Research Assistant in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at The Pennsylvania State University. She received a B.S. in Bioengineering and minor in Mathematical Sciences from Clemson University. She currently works as a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program (NSF GRFP) fellow in Dr. Justin Brown’s Musculoskeletal Regenerative Engineering Laboratory. Her Ph.D. research investigates a novel scaffold design for tendon tissue engineering. She has previously been involved in projects related to nanomedicine, drug delivery, and cellular mechanotransduction.
Affiliations and Expertise
Graduate Research Assistant, The Pennsylvania State University, USA