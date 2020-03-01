Bio-Engineering Approaches to Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment is written with an audience of senior undergraduate students and graduate students in Mechanical, Electrical and Biomedical engineering fields as well as all professionals in medical related fields in mind. It is ideally structured for teaching and for those who are working in cancer bioengineering on interdisciplinary projects. The authors bring a unique perspective from their expertise base in immunology, nanobiomaterials and heat transfer to this book.

This book provides broad, topical coverage of important issues in the field of bioengineering and medicine. It introduces the fundamentals of bioengineering and engineering approaches for cancer diagnosis. It also explores cancer treatment via use of case studies. The coverage includes imaging, immunotherapy, cell therapy, drug delivery, ultrasound and microfluidics as applied to diagnosis and treatment of cancer.