Bio-Engineering Approaches to Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
1st Edition
Description
Bio-Engineering Approaches to Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment is written with an audience of senior undergraduate students and graduate students in Mechanical, Electrical and Biomedical engineering fields as well as all professionals in medical related fields in mind. It is ideally structured for teaching and for those who are working in cancer bioengineering on interdisciplinary projects. The authors bring a unique perspective from their expertise base in immunology, nanobiomaterials and heat transfer to this book.
This book provides broad, topical coverage of important issues in the field of bioengineering and medicine. It introduces the fundamentals of bioengineering and engineering approaches for cancer diagnosis. It also explores cancer treatment via use of case studies. The coverage includes imaging, immunotherapy, cell therapy, drug delivery, ultrasound and microfluidics as applied to diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
Key Features
- Introduces mechanisms underlying engineering approaches to diagnosis and treatment of medical issues such as cancer
- Fully supported by case studies related to cancer diagnosis and therapy
- Pairs the basic fundamentals of engineering and biomedical engineering and applies them to diagnosis of cancer
Readership
Senior undergraduate students and graduate students in Mechanical, Electrical and Biomedical engineering fields as well as all professionals in medical related fields dealing with cancer diagnosis and treatment; such as Cancer Biology
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Cancer Cell Biology
1.2 Conventional Anti-Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy
1.3 Bioengineering Aided Diagnosis
1.4 Bioengineering Applied in Cancer Therapy
1.5 Principles of Heat and Fluid Flow
2. Diagnostic Imaging in Cancer
2.1 X-Ray-based Systems Including CT
2.2 Magnetic Resonance Systems
2.3 Ultrasound
2.4 Non-ionizing Electromagnetic Imaging
2.5 Radiopharmaceutical Imaging
2.6 PET and PET/CT
3. Immune Assay Assisted Cancer Diagnostic
3.1 Monoclonal Antibody- Based Immune Assays
3.2 Antibody‐Based Microarrays
3.3 Multiplex Immunoassay Technologies
3.4 Antibody-Based Immunosensors
4. Immunotherapy
4.1 Cancer Immunotherapy
4.2 Antibody Based Targeted Therapy
4.3 Radio Immune Therapy (RIT)
4.4 Chemo Immunotherapy
4.5 Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)
4.6 Cancer Vaccine
4.7 Non-Specific Immune Therapy
5. Cell Therapy
5.1 Adaptive Cell Therapy (in Combination with Chemotherapy)
5.2 Innate Cell Based Therapy
5.3 Stem Cell Therapy
5.4 Allogenic / Autologous Therapy
5.5 Progenitor Cell Therapy
6. Laser Assisted Drug Delivery
6.1 Background
6.2 Photo Thermal Therapy
6.3 Photodynamic Therapy
6.4 NIR‐Triggered Anticancer Drug Delivery
6.5 Laser Considerations
6.6 Future Perspective
7. Magnetic and Electric Fields Application in Cancer Therapy
7.1 Properties of Magnetic Nanoparticles
7.2 Biological Application of Electro Magnetic
7.3 Governing Equations
7.4 Electro Magnetic Fields Application in Drug Delivery
7.5 Hyperthermia
8. Ultrasound Applications in Cancer Therapy
8.1 Ultrasound in Biomedical Engineering
8.2 Approved Modes for Ultrasound Therapy
8.3 Governing Equations
8.4 Ultrasonic-Activated Drug Delivery
9. Application of Microfluidics in Cancer Treatment
9.1 Microfluidic Systems in Cancer
9.2 Application of Ultrasound in Microfluidic Systems
9.3 Governing Equations
9.4 Surface Acoustic Waves in Drug Delivery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178096
About the Author
Azadeh Shahidian
Azadeh Shahidian is an Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Department at K. N. Toosi University of Technology in Tehran, Iran. She received her B.Sc. And PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering from K. N. Toosi University of Technology in Tehran, Iran. Dr. Shahidian research focused on the numerical and experimental investigation of nano and bio-fluid properties and behavior. She is currently teaches graduate and under graduate courses and conduct research in the area of heat transfer and its application in drug delivery, Energy management and Bio-fluid mechanic. Dr. Shahidian has 15 years of academic and industrial experience and supervised several undergraduate, masters and PhD students. Dr. Shahidian has published over 25 papers in well-known journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering Department, K. N. Toosi University of Technology, Tehran, Iran
Majid Ghassemi
Professor Ghassemi has been teaching graduate and undergraduate courses and conducting research in area of heat transfer and its application in drug delivery, fuel cell and alternative energy since 1993. He has over 21 years of academic and industrial experience and served as Chancellor of K. N. Toosi University from 2010 through 2013. He is an Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Prevention and Treatment and Managing Editor of American Journal of Mechanical Engineering (AJME).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, K N toosi University of Technology
Javad Mohammadi
Dr. Mohammadi is an Assistant Professor of New Science and Technologies Department at Tehran university, Iran. He received his M.D from university of Tehran at 1998 and PhD degree in Immunology from Karolinska Institute at 2009, Sweden. His PhD project were mainly focused on primary immunodeficiency. He has more than 20 high quality publication in a well-known journal like, J. Allergy Clin. Immunol, Acta Biomaterialia and ACS applied materials and interfaces.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Immunology, New Science and Technologies Faculty, University of Tehran, Tehran, Iran
Mohadeseh Hashemi
Mohadeseh Hashemi is a visiting scholar in the Division of Pharmaceutics at University of Texas at Austin, USA. She received her Ph.D. degree in Biomedical engineering from Tehran University, Iran. Her research is focused on biomaterials and stimuli sensitive drug delivery system. She has more than 10 years of academic experiences. She is currently teaching biocompatibility and nanobiomaterials and its application in drug delivery for graduate student.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Scholar of pharmacology, University of Texas at Austin, Austin, Texas, USA