Bio-Based Polymers and Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127639529, 9780080454344

Bio-Based Polymers and Composites

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Wool Xiuzhi Susan Sun
eBook ISBN: 9780080454344
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127639529
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th July 2005
Page Count: 640
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
100.00
85.00
12100.00
10285.00
147.27
125.18
144.00
122.40
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
129.00
109.65
83.00
70.55
137.00
116.45
103.00
87.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Bio-Based Polymers and Composites is the first book systematically describing the green engineering, chemistry and manufacture of biobased polymers and composites derived from plants.

This book gives a thorough introduction to bio-based material resources, availability, sustainability, biobased polymer formation, extraction and refining technologies, and the need for integrated research and multi-disciplinary working teams. It provides an in-depth description of adhesives, resins, plastics, and composites derived from plant oils, proteins, starches, and natural fibers in terms of structures, properties, manufacturing, and product performance. This is an excellent book for scientists, engineers, graduate students and industrial researchers in the field of bio-based materials.

Key Features

  • First book describing the utilization of crops to make high performance plastics, adhesives, and composites
  • Interdisciplinary approach to the subject, integrating genetic engineering, plant science, food science, chemistry, physics, nano-technology, and composite manufacturing.
  • Explains how to make green materials at low cost from soyoil, proteins, starch, natural fibers, recycled newspapers, chicken feathers and waste agricultural by-products.

Readership

Biotechnology industry; government agencies (EPA, DOE, USDA, DOD); applicable societies (ACS, APS, Adhesion, AOCS, MRS); upper graduate courses in chemistry, chemical engineering, materials science, and ag-food; green chemistry groups

Table of Contents

Preface About the Authors

  1. Overview of Plant Polymers: Resources, Demands, and Sustainability
  2. Plant Materials Formation and Growth
  3. Isolation and Processing of Plant Materials
  4. Polymers and Composite Resins from Plant Oils
  5. Composites and Foams from Plant Oil-Based Resins
  6. Fundamentals of Fracture in Bio-Based Polymers
  7. Properties of Triglyceride-Based Thermosets
  8. Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives, Elastomers, and Coatings from Plant Oil
  9. Thermal and Mechanical Properties of Soy Proteins
  10. Soy Protein Adhesives
  11. Plastics Derived from Starch and Poly (Lactic Acids)
  12. Bio-Based Composites from Soybean Oil and Chicken Feathers
  13. Hurricane-Resistant Houses from Soybean Oil and Natural Fibers
  14. Carbon Nanotube Composites with Soybean Oil Resins
  15. Nanoclay Biocomposites
  16. Lignin Polymers and Composites

Index

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080454344
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127639529

About the Author

Richard Wool

Richard Wool is a Professor of Chemical Engineering, former Director of the Center for Composite Materials and current Director of the ACRES (Affordable Composites from Renewable Resources) Program at the University of Delaware, where he teaches graduate courses in green engineering and bio-based materials. He has a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Utah. Besides “Bio-Based Polymers and Composites” he is the author of “Polymer Interfaces: Structure and Strength”. Professor Wool is a Fellow of the American Physical Society, Division of Polymer Physics and the Chairman of the Gordon Research Conference on Composites. His research interests are in materials from renewable resources, green chemistry and engineering, fracture and rheology. He received the Affordable Green Chemistry Award from the American Chemical Society in 2011.

Affiliations and Expertise

ACRES Program Director, Center for Composite Materials, University of Delaware

Xiuzhi Susan Sun

Xiuzhi Susan Sun is Distinguished Professor in the Department of Grain Science and Industry at Kansas State University and is Director of the Bio-Materials & Technology Laboratory and the Center For Biobased Polymers By Design (CBPD). She received her Ph.D. in Biological & Agriculture Engineering (1993) from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and did her postdoctoral training at Texas A&M University. She specializes in biological materials science and engineering, focusing on utilization of renewable plant materials for industrial products, especially for bio-based adhesive, resins, composites, and structured protein polymers. Her research interests also include thermal and rheological behavior, and structure and functional properties of plant-related polymeric materials and ingredients. She is the author of 100+ peer-reviewed journal articles and patents and is the Associate Editor of the Journal of Cereal Chemistry. Dr. Sun regularly participates in national strategic research planning workshops and program review panels in bio-based materials and bioenergy for the USDA, DOE, EPA, and NSF.

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor, Grain Science and Industry, Kansas State University

Reviews

"The book addresses the cost-effective use of many common crop plants to make high performance engineered materials." - Newark Post "A "Green" book that will be a tremendous resource to polymer scientists and engineers, material scientists, and agricultural practitioners." J.E.Mark, Dept of Chemistry and the Polymer Research Center, University of Cincinnati, 2005

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.