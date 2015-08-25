Bio-Based Plant Oil Polymers and Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- 1: Introduction to Plant Oils
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Chemistry and Biochemistry of Plant Oils
- 1.3. Major Sources of Plant oils
- 1.4. Extraction and Processing of Plant Oils
- 1.5. Outlook
- 2: Plant Oil-Based Derivatives
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Plant Oil-Based Derivatives
- 2.3. Conclusions
- 3: Plant Oil-Based Polyurethanes
- Abstract
- 3.1. Polyurethane Chemistry
- 3.2. Plant Oil-Based Polyurethanes
- 3.3. Developing New Sources of Vegetable Oils
- 3.4. Polyol Methods
- 3.5. Flame Retardant Polyols
- 3.6. Alternative Routes for Making Polyurethanes
- 3.7. Applications of Plant Oil-Based Polyurethanes
- 3.8. Foams
- 3.9. Coatings
- 3.10. Shape Memory Polymers
- 3.11. Conclusions
- 4: Plant Oil-Based Polyhydroxyurethanes
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Petroleum-Based Polyurethanes
- 4.3. Polyurethanes from Bio-Based Polyols
- 4.4. Polyhydroxyurethanes (PHUs)
- 4.5. Alternative Systems
- 4.6. Conclusions
- 5: Plant Oil-Based Polyester
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Processes and Monomers
- 5.3. Thermoplastic Polyesters
- 5.4. Biodegradable Polyesters
- 5.5. Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)
- 5.6. Other Applications
- 5.7. Applications of Plant Oil-Based Polyester as an Alternative for Petroleum-Based Polyester
- Acknowledgments
- 6: Plant Oil-Based Polyether
- Abstract
- 6.1. Background
- 6.2. Methods
- 6.3. Properties of Plant Oil-Based Polyethers
- 6.4. Applications
- 6.5. Challenges and Trends
- 7: Plant Oil-Based Epoxy Intermediates for Polymers
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Epoxidation of Plant Oils
- 7.3. Derivatives of Epoxidized Plant Oils
- 7.4. Biobased Epoxy Resins
- 7.5. Conclusions
- 8: Enzyme-Assisted Synthesis of Plant Oil-Based Polymers
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Enzyme-Assisted Synthesis of Plant Oil-Based Polyesters
- 8.3. Enzyme-Assisted Plant Oil Transformations
- 8.4. Conclusion
- 9: Plant Oil-Based Nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Plant Oil-Based/Natural Filler Composites
- 9.3. Plant Oil-Based/Carbon Nanotubes Composites
- 9.4. Plant Oil-Based PU/Graphene Oxide Composites
- 9.5. Plant Oil-Based/Clay and Silica Nanocomposites
- 10: Fiber Reinforced Plant Oil-Based Composites
- Abstract
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Fiber-Reinforced Plant Oil-Based Vinyl Polymer Composites
- 10.3. Fiber-Reinforced Plant Oil-Based Epoxy Composites
- 10.4. Fiber-Reinforced Plant Oil-Based Polyurethane Composites
- 10.5. Fiber-Reinforced Plant Oil-Based Foam Composites
- 10.6. Conclusion
- 11: Application of Plant Oil-Based Products in Structural Health Monitoring
- Abstract
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Background
- 11.3. Materials Properties
- 11.4. Laboratory Experiments
- 11.5. Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- 12: The Future of Essential Oils as a Pest Biocontrol Method
- Abstract
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Range of Use
- 12.3. Mechanisms
- 12.4. Future Research
- 12.5. Conclusion
- Index
Description
Bio-based Plant Oil Polymers and Composites provides engineers and materials scientists a useful framework to help take advantage of the latest research conducted in this rapidly advancing field—enabling them to develop and commercialize their own products quickly and more successfully.
Plant oil is one of the most attractive options as a substitute for non-renewable resources in polymers and composites, and is producing materials with very promising thermomechanical properties relative to traditional, petroleum-based polymers. In addition to critical processing and characterization information, the book assists engineers in deciding whether or not they should use a plant oil-based polymer over a petroleum-based polymer, discussing sustainability concerns, biodegradability, associated costs, and recommended applications.
The book details the advancements in the development of polymeric materials and composites from plant oils, and provides a critical review of current applications in various fields, including packaging, biomedical, and automotive applications. Also includes the latest progress in developing multifunctional biobased polymers—by increasing thermal conductivity or adding antibacterial properties, for example.
Key Features
- Essential coverage of processing, characterization, and the latest research into polymeric materials and composites derived from plant oils (thermoplastics, thermosets, nanocomposites, and fiber reinforced composites)
- Critically reviews the potential applications of plant oil-based polymers, including sensors, structural parts, medical devices, and automotive interiors
- Includes the latest developments in multifunctional bio-based polymer composites
Readership
Industrial scientists and engineers and academic researchers who focus on plant oil-based polymers, bio-renewable polymers, nanocomposites and fiber reinforced composites.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 25th August 2015
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323371285
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323358330
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Samy Madbouly Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, USA
Chaoqun Zhang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, USA
Michael R. Kessler Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington State University, USA