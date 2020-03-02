Bio-Based Materials and Biotechnologies for Eco-efficient Construction
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Ch.1- Introduction to bio-based materials and biotechnologies for eco-efficient construction
PART I- BIO-BASED MATERIALS AND BIOTECHNOLOGIES FOR INFRASTRUCTURE APPLICATIONS
Ch. 2 - Sustainable carbohydrate-derived building materials
Ch.3- Biobased Polymers for Mitigating Early- and Late-Age Cracking in Concrete
Ch4. Influence of two commercial superplasticizers and a biopolymer on the performance of waste based alkali-activated mortars
Ch.5 Fire-retardant bioproducts for green buildings
Ch.6- Properties of bio-asphalt derived from castor oil
PART II- BIO-BASED MATERIALS AND BIOTECHNOLOGIES FOR BUILDING ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Ch. 7– Building insulation materials based on agricultural wastes
Ch.8- Bio-based insulation materials performance in an old building envelope system
Ch.9 – Tilia sp.’s pruning residues wood panels for thermal insulation
Ch.10- Properties of clayey plasters with olive fibers
Ch.11- Thermal insulation biomaterial base on Hydrangea macrophylla
Ch.12 - Bio-based phase change materials
Ch.13- Building integrated photobioreactor
PART III- BIO-BASED MATERIALS AND BIOTECHNOLOGIES FOR OTHER APPLICATIONS
Ch.14 – Biotechnology for soil decontamination
Ch.15 – Botanical biofiltration for reducing indoor air pollution
Ch.16 - Cellulose-TiO2 composites for the removal of water pollutants
Ch.17 - Environmental safety of biotechnological materials and processes
Ch.18 - Biotechnology for immobilization of chemical, biological and radioactive pollutants on land and infrastructure demolition waste after industrial accident or terroristic attack
Description
Over the past few years there has been a marked increase of interest in the bio-based economy. Biotechnology is one of the world's fastest growing industries, with it being one of the ‘six’ Key Enabling Technologies funded by the EU Framework Programme Horizon 2020. As such, it is likely to become a hot topic area of research in the future, allowing for radical changes in the eco-efficiency of construction materials and technologies.
The last few years have witnessed a tremendous increase in the number of citations given for papers published on bio-based polymers (around 1000% in the last 10 years). One area that has received increased attention is Biotech admixtures that are made in fermentation processes by employing bacteria or fungi. Their biosynthesis rate is about 2-4 times higher than that of plant-based biopolymers. The advancements that have occurred in the last decade in nanotechnology will also allow for the development of new and improved biotech-based materials. Investigations on cellulose nanocrystals (cellulose elements having at least one dimension in the 1-100nm range) constitute an important and recent research field that will enable the development of more eco-efficient high-performance materials. The future potential of nanocellulose materials can also be witnessed from the exponential increase in the number of papers published in this important scientific field.
Bio-based Materials and Biotechnologies for Eco-efficient Construction fills a gap in the published literature discussing bio-based materials and biotechnologies that are crucial for a more sustainable construction industry. With comprehensive coverage and contributions from leading experts in the field of eco-efficient and bio-based materials the contents are divided over three parts. Part One discusses Bio-based materials and biotechnologies for infrastructure applications; Part Two focuses on bio-based materials and biotechnologies for building energy efficiency and Part Three looks at other applications such as using biotechnology to reduce indoor air pollution, for water treatment and soil decontamination.
The book will be an essential reference resource for academic researchers, civil engineers, contractors working in construction works, postgraduate students and other professionals interested in eco-efficient construction.
Key Features
- Focuses on sustainability and green concepts in construction
- Discusses recent trends on bio-based materials and biotechnologies for eco-efficient construction
- Covers many important aspects including infrastructure applications, energy efficiency for building construction, and air, water and soil related problems
Readership
Academic researchers, civil engineers, construction contractors, postgraduate students and other professionals interested in eco-efficient construction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 2nd March 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194812
About the Editors
Fernando Pacheco-Torgal Editor
F.Pacheco Torgal is a Principal Investigator at C-TAC Research Centre, University of Minho. He holds the Counsellor title of the Portuguese Engineers Association. Authored almost 350 publications some that were cited by Highly Cited authors (SCI h-index>60) and in high impact factor journals like Nature Reviews Mat. (IF=52), Nature Energy (IF=47), Progress in Mater. Science (I.F=24), Physics Reports (IF=20) and Nature Climate Change (I.F=19). Citations received in ISI WoS journals-2819 (h-index=29), citations received in Scopus journals- 3580 (h-index=31). Citations prediction for the year 2029 (around 5.500 citations on WoS, 7.500 on Scopus (already has 7000 MR, h=45) and 16.000 citations on scholar google). Member of the editorial board of 9 international journals, 4 referenced on the Web of Science and three referenced on Scopus. Grant assessor for several scientific institutions in 14 countries, UK, US, Netherlands, China, France, Australia, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Belgium, Spain, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, UA.Emirates, Poland and also the EU Commission. Invited reviewer for 133 international journals for which he reviewed so far almost 900 papers. Lead Editor of 19 international books (9 being on the Master Book List of Web of Science).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, C-TAC Research Centre, University of Minho, Portugal
Volodymyr Ivanov Editor
Volodymyr Ivanov is a professor at the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and his research lines encompass nanobiotechnology and microbiotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Daniel Tsang Editor
Daniel C.W. Tsang is currently an Associate Professor and Programme Leader in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Hong Kong polytechnic University. He was an IMETE Visiting Scholar at Ghent University in Belgium, Visiting Scholar at Stanford University in the US, Senior Lecturer and lecturer at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, and Post-doctoral Fellow at Imperial College London in the UK and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. With a strong link to real-world environmental challenges, Dan’s research group strives to develop cost-effective and low-impact solutions to ensure sustainable urban development, enhance the engineering infrastructure, and create new ways in which we manage waste biomass, contaminated soils/sediments, and urban waters. Dan has published over 180 SCI journal papers and 9 book chapters. He has received Excellence in Review Award for Environmental Science and Technology and Chemosphere. Dan has served as Guest Editor for Bioresource Technology, Chemosphere, Science of the Total Environment, Journal of Cleaner Production, Journal of Hazardous Materials, etc. He currently serves as Editorial Board Member of Chemosphere, Associate Editor of Journal of Soils and Sediments and Environmental Geochemistry and Health. Dan is chair and organizer of 2nd Biological Waste as Resource Conference (BWR2017, Hong Kong) and 4th Contaminated Land, Ecological Assessment and Remediation Conference (CLEAR2018, Hong Kong).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Program Leader, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong, China