Bio-Assays for Oxidative Stress Status

This work contains over thirty chapters by leading researchers in the field of oxidative biology, originally presented as articles in an extended Forum in the highly-cited journal, Free Radical Biology & Medicine. The papers in this Forum (or Symposium-in-print) spanned seven issues of the journal, over many months. This is the first time that all of these expert contributions are presented in one place.
Reliable methods for measuring OSS in organisms are essential. These would, amongst other things, offer applications as early warning signals for cancer and heart disease - eventually giving a range of measurable oxidation products best related to any given disease state.
Additional observations relevant to OSS include: how much do measures of OSS vary in a group of humans? Does OSS decrease as a result of life-change factors and does it increase with age? With disease? With stress? Can a non-invasive, reliable, reputable measure of OSS be identified?
This informative book provides the reader with the latest status of studies into OSS, currently used examples of BOSS, and answers to at least some of the questions posed above.
Introduction to oxidative stress status (OSS) (W.A. Pryor).
- Oxidative stress status: OSS, BOSS, and "Wild Bill" Donovan (W.A. Pryor).
- Novel HPLC analysis of tocopherols, tocotrienols, and cholesterol in tissue (E. Katsanidis, P.B. Addis).
- Baseline diene conjugation in LDL lipids: an indicator of circulating oxidized LDL (M. Ahotupa, T.J. Vasankari).
- Stable markers of oxidant damage to proteins and their application in the study of human disease (M.J. Davies, et al.).
- Measurement of oxidant-induced signal transduction proteins using cell imaging (M.E. Poynter, et al.).
- In vivo total antioxidant capacity: comparison of different analytical methods (R.L. Prior, Guohua Cao).
- Clinical application of breath biomarkers of oxidative stress status (T.H. Risby, S.S. Sehnert).
- Analysis of oxidized heme proteins and its application to multiple antioxidant protection (A.L. Tappel).
- Oxidative stress status - the second set (W.A. Pryor).
- Measurement of F2-isoprostanes as an index of oxidative stress in vivo (L.J. Roberts II, J.D. Morrow).
- Methods for measuring ethane and pentane in expired air from rats and humans (M.D. Knutson, G.J. Handelman, F.E. Viteri).
- Measurement of 3-nitrotyrosine and 5-nitro-&ggr;-tocopherol by high-performance liquid chromatography with electrochemical detection (K. Hensley, K.S. Williamson, R.A. Floyd).
- Detection of oxidative DNA damage in human sperm and its association with sperm function and male infertility (Han-Ming Shen, Choon-Nam Ong).
- Oxidative stress status - the third set (W.A. Pryor).
- Biomarkers of oxidative stress study: are plasma antioxidants markers of CC14 poisoning? (M.B. Kadiiska, et al.).
- Analysis of hepatic oxidative stress status by electron spin resonance spectroscopy and imaging (H. Togashi, et al.).
- Noninvasive study of radiation-induced oxidative damage using in vivo electron spin resonance (Y. Miura, T. Ozawa).
- The use of cyclic voltammetry for the evaluation of antioxidant capacity (S. Chevion, M.A. Roberts, M. Chevion).
- Quantification of the overall reactive oxygen species scavenging capacity of biological fluids and tissues (R. Kohen, et al.).
- Breath alkanes as a marker of oxidative stress in different clinical conditions (E. Aghdassi, J.P. Allard).
- Forum on oxidative stress status (OSS) and its measurement (W.A. Pryor).
- Detection of superoxide anion released extracellularly by endothelial cells using cytochrome c reduction, ESR, fluorescence and lucigenin-enhanced chemiluminescence techniques (M-A. Barbacanne, et al.).
- Kinetic analysis of lipid-hydroperoxides in plasma (A.M. Pastorino, M. Maiorino, F. Ursini).
- Biomarkers of myeloperoxidase-derived hypochlorous acid (C.C. Winterbourn, A.J. Kettle).
- Sensitive and nonenzymatic measurement of hydrogen peroxide in biological systems (S. Mueller).
- Oxidative stress status - the fifth set (W.A. Pryor).
- Determination of salicylate hydroxylation products as an in vivo oxidative stress marker (C. Coudray, A. Favier).
- Urinary aldehydes as indicators of lipid peroxidation in vivo (H.H. Draper, A.S. Csallany, M. Hadley).
- Accurate and sensitive measurements of pO2 in vivo using low frequency EPR spectroscopy: how to confer biocompatibility to the oxygen sensors (B. Gallez, K. Mäder).
- LC-MS/MS detection of peroxynitrite-derived 3-nitrotyrosine in rat microvessels (J.S. Althaus, et al.).
- Histochemical visualization of oxidant stress (J. Frank, A. Pompella, H.K. Biesalski).
- Total antioxidant capacity as a tool to asses redox status: critical view and experimental data (A. Ghiselli, et al.).
- Forum on oxidative stress status (OSS) - the sixth set (W.A. Pryor).
- Profiles of antioxidants in human plasma (M.C. Polidori, et al.).
- Unraveling peroxynitrite formation in biological systems (R. Radi, et al.).
- Unique in vivo applications of spin traps (L.J. Berliner, et al.).
- Forum on oxidative stress status (OSS) - the seventh segment (W.A. Pryor).
- Measurement of oxidative stress by EPR radical - probe technique (L. Valgimigli, G.F. Pedulli, M. Paolini).
- 296
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- 9th November 2001
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080929927
- 9780444509574
W.A. Pryor
Louisiana State University, Biodynamics Institute, 711 Choppin Hall, Baton Rouge, LA 70803, USA