Bio-Assays for Oxidative Stress Status

This work contains over thirty chapters by leading researchers in the field of oxidative biology, originally presented as articles in an extended Forum in the highly-cited journal, Free Radical Biology & Medicine. The papers in this Forum (or Symposium-in-print) spanned seven issues of the journal, over many months. This is the first time that all of these expert contributions are presented in one place.

Reliable methods for measuring OSS in organisms are essential. These would, amongst other things, offer applications as early warning signals for cancer and heart disease - eventually giving a range of measurable oxidation products best related to any given disease state.

Additional observations relevant to OSS include: how much do measures of OSS vary in a group of humans? Does OSS decrease as a result of life-change factors and does it increase with age? With disease? With stress? Can a non-invasive, reliable, reputable measure of OSS be identified?

This informative book provides the reader with the latest status of studies into OSS, currently used examples of BOSS, and answers to at least some of the questions posed above.