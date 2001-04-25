Binocular Vision and Orthoptics
1st Edition
Investigation and Management
Description
- This text represents a conventional approach to the diagnosis and management of binocular vision disorders It is a practical, very modern text with a highly designed layout and with extensive use of full colour illustrations Containing contributions by relevant experts in the field it is rigorously edited to ensure that a uniform and consistently high standard is maintained throughout
Table of Contents
Optometric evaluation of binocular vision anomalies; Classification of comitant eye deviations; Optometric management of binocular vision anomalies; Convergence and convergent fusional reserves - investigation and treatment; Anomalies of convergence; Decompensated exophoria at near, convergence insufficiency and binocular instability: diagnosis and the development of a new treatment regimen; Diplopia: when can intractable be treatable?; Suppression: clinical characteristics, assessment and treatment; Anomalous retinal correspondence; Amblyopia and eccentric fixation; Microtropia; Incomitant strabismus; Nystagmus; The medical management of strabismus; Surgical management of binocular vision anomalies; Case studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 147
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 25th April 2001
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038266
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750647137
About the Editor
Bruce Evans
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Institute of Optometry Visiting Professor, City, University London Visiting Professor, London South Bank University London, UK
Sandip Doshi
Affiliations and Expertise
Optometrist in private practice, Hove, East Sussex, UK; Examiner, College of Optometrists, London, UK; Formerly Clinical Editor, Optician journal