Binocular Vision and Orthoptics

Optometric evaluation of binocular vision anomalies; Classification of comitant eye deviations; Optometric management of binocular vision anomalies; Convergence and convergent fusional reserves - investigation and treatment; Anomalies of convergence; Decompensated exophoria at near, convergence insufficiency and binocular instability: diagnosis and the development of a new treatment regimen; Diplopia: when can intractable be treatable?; Suppression: clinical characteristics, assessment and treatment; Anomalous retinal correspondence; Amblyopia and eccentric fixation; Microtropia; Incomitant strabismus; Nystagmus; The medical management of strabismus; Surgical management of binocular vision anomalies; Case studies