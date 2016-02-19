Big-Planes, Boundaries and Function Algebras, Volume 172
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter I: Uniform Algebras. Spectrum of an Algebra Element. Linear Multiplicative Functionals. Maximal Ideals. Some Examples. Shilov Boundary.
Chapter II: &Ggr;-Analytic Functions in the Big-Plane. Generalized-analytic Functions. &Ggr;-analytic Functions on the Big-disc. The Big-disc Algebra. Boundary Behavior in the Big-disc. Algebras of &Ggr;v-analytic Functions. &Ggr;-entire Functions. Spectral Mappings of Semigroups. The Algebra HG∞. Algebras between HG∞ and LG∞. Appendix. Analytic Measures. Chapter III: n-Tuple Shilov Boundaries. n-tuple Boundaries of Uniform Algebras.
n-tuple Boundaries of Function Spaces. Properties of n-tuple Shilov Boundaries. Shilov Boundaries of Tensor Products. Multi-tuple Hulls. Chapter IV: Analytic Structures in Uniform Algebra Spectra.
n-dimensional Manifolds in Spectra. Big-manifolds in Algebra Spectra. Almost Periodic and &Ggr;-analytic Structures. References. Index.
Description
Treated in this volume are selected topics in analytic &Ggr;-almost-periodic functions and their representations as &Ggr;-analytic functions in the big-plane; n-tuple Shilov boundaries of function spaces, minimal norm principle for vector-valued functions and their applications in the study of vector-valued functions and n-tuple polynomial and rational hulls. Applications to the problem of existence of n-dimensional complex analytic structures, analytic &Ggr;-almost-periodic structures and structures of &Ggr;-analytic big-manifolds respectively in commutative Banach algebra spectra are also discussed.
About the Authors
T.V. Tonev Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematical Sciences, University of Montana, Missoula, MT, USA and Institute of Mathematics, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Sofia, Bulgaria