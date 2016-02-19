Big-Planes, Boundaries and Function Algebras, Volume 172

Chapter I: Uniform Algebras. Spectrum of an Algebra Element. Linear Multiplicative Functionals. Maximal Ideals. Some Examples. Shilov Boundary.

Chapter II: &Ggr;-Analytic Functions in the Big-Plane. Generalized-analytic Functions. &Ggr;-analytic Functions on the Big-disc. The Big-disc Algebra. Boundary Behavior in the Big-disc. Algebras of &Ggr;v-analytic Functions. &Ggr;-entire Functions. Spectral Mappings of Semigroups. The Algebra HG∞. Algebras between HG∞ and LG∞. Appendix. Analytic Measures. Chapter III: n-Tuple Shilov Boundaries. n-tuple Boundaries of Uniform Algebras.

n-tuple Boundaries of Function Spaces. Properties of n-tuple Shilov Boundaries. Shilov Boundaries of Tensor Products. Multi-tuple Hulls. Chapter IV: Analytic Structures in Uniform Algebra Spectra.

n-dimensional Manifolds in Spectra. Big-manifolds in Algebra Spectra. Almost Periodic and &Ggr;-analytic Structures. References. Index.