Big on Bk: Current Insights into the Function of Large Conductance Voltage- and Ca2+- Activated K+ Channels at the Molecular, Cellular and Systemic Levels, Volume 128
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Biophysics of BK Channel Gating
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Voltage-Dependent Gating in BK Channels
- 3 Ligand-Dependent Gating in BK Channels
- 4 The BK Allosteric Gating Mechanism
- 5 The Extraordinary Conductance of BK Channels
- 6 Concluding Remarks: The BK Channel as a Rebel and a Model
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Modulation of BK Channel Function by Auxiliary Beta and Gamma Subunits
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Discovery
- 3 Structural Characteristics
- 4 Modulation of the BK Channel's Biophysical Properties by β Subunits
- 5 Modulation of the BK Channel's Biophysical Properties by γ Subunits
- 6 Modulation of the BK Channel's Pharmacological Properties by β and γ Subunits
- 7 Stoichiometry
- 8 Physiological and Pathological Relevance or Roles
- 9 Perspectives
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Three: Posttranscriptional and Posttranslational Regulation of BK Channels
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Posttranscriptional Regulation
- 3 Posttranslational Modification
- 4 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Protein Network Interacting with BK Channels
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Calcium Channels that Functionally Couple with BK Channels
- 3 Actin Cytoskeleton
- 4 Targeting/Trafficking of BK Channels to the Plasma Membrane
- 5 Proteins that Affect the Localization of BK Channels to Specific Plasma Membrane Compartments
- 6 Proteins that Mediate the Removal or Degradation of BK Channels: Dynamin-1
- 7 Proteins that Alter Channel Function
- 8 Examples of BK Channel Interactomes
- 9 Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Functional Role of Mitochondrial and Nuclear BK Channels
- Abstract
- 1 Mitochondrial BK Channels
- 2 Nuclear BK Channels
- 3 Summary and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Modulation of BK Channels by Small Endogenous Molecules and Pharmaceutical Channel Openers
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Salient Features of the BK Channel
- 3 Classification of Modulators by Their Mode of Action
- 4 Modulation of “N”
- 5 Modulation of “i(Vm)”
- 6 Modulation of Open Probability
- 7 G(Vm) Changes by Modulators with Different Modes of Action
- 8 Intrinsic Behavior of the Ion Conduction Gate
- 9 Voltage-Sensor Domain Function
- 10 Coupling Between the Ion Conduction Gate and VSDs
- 11 Ca2 + Sensors
- 12 Coupling Between the Ion Conduction Gate and Ca2 + Sensors
- 13 Coupling Between the VSDs and Ca2 + Sensors
- 14 Multistep Interactions
- 15 Modulators with Well-Characterized Mechanisms of Action
- 16 Modulators Whose Mechanisms Can Be Inferred
- 17 Modulators with an Unknown Mode of Action
- 18 Structural Bases of Modulatory Action
- 19 Importance of Mechanistic Information
- 20 Summary and Future Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Modulation of BK Channels by Ethanol
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: Is the BK Channel an Ethanol Receptor?
- 2 Responses of Native BK Channels to Clinically Relevant Ethanol Concentrations in Ethanol-Naïve Systems
- 3 Molecular Determinants of Changes in BK Channel Steady-State Activity Evoked by Clinically Relevant Ethanol Concentrations in Ethanol-Naïve Systems
- 4 Adaptations in BK Channel/Coding Genes to Protracted or Repeated Ethanol Exposure: From Molecular Mechanisms to Modification of Ethanol-Induced Perturbation of Behavior
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Eight: BK Channels in the Central Nervous System
- Abstract
- 1 Overview
- 2 Expression Patterns of BK Channel Subunits in the CNS
- 3 Role of BK Channels in CNS Cellular Physiology
- 4 Role of BK Channels in CNS Function and Pathologies
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: BK Channels and the Control of the Pituitary
- Abstract
- 1 Overview and Anatomy of the Pituitary Gland
- 2 Electrical Excitability of Anterior Pituitary Cells
- 3 Paradoxical Role of BK Channels and Bursting
- 4 BK Channels in Hypothalamic Neurons Regulating the Pituitary
- 5 Aims and Challenges for Understanding the Role of BK Channels in the Pituitary
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Ten: BK Channels in the Vertebrate Inner Ear
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to the Auditory Periphery
- 2 BK Channel Structure and Function in Nonmammalian Auditory Organs
- 3 BK Channels in the Mammalian Cochlea
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter Eleven: BK Channels in the Vascular System
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 BK Channels in Vascular Smooth Muscle
- 3 Vascular Regulation by BK Channels
- 4 Regulation of Neurogenic Tone by BK Channels
- 5 Vascular Pathology Caused by BK Channel Dysregulation
- Chapter Twelve: Developing Molecular Pharmacology of BK Channels for Therapeutic Benefit
- Abstract
- 1 Potential Therapeutic Benefits of Targeting BK Channels
- 2 Issues Facing the BK Channel as a Drug Target
- 3 Natural Product Screening as a Way to Develop Molecular Pharmacology of BK Channels
- 4 Discovery of Small Molecule BK Channel Agonists
- 5 Identification of Potent and Selective Small Molecule BK Channel Inhibitors
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Contents of Recent Volumes
Description
Big on Bk: Current Insights into the Function of Large Conductance Voltage- and Ca2+- Activated K+ Channels at the Molecular, Cellular and Systemic Levels, a volume in the International Review of Neurobiology series, is a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art research into this area. It reviews current knowledge and understanding, and also provides a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field.
Key Features
- The latest volume in the International Review of Neurobiology series
- Provides a broad coverage of subject matter at the molecular, cellular and systemic levels
- Presents an ideal resource for researchers and practitioners, and those just entering the field
Readership
Primarily medical scientists and physicians (diabetologists, endocrinologists, neurologists, internists)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 27th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128036471
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128036198
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Candice Contet Serial Volume Editor
Candice Contet, Ph.D., is Assistant Professor at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI), La Jolla, CA. She is an NIH-funded investigator with 15 years of experience in the study of drug addiction. She is a member of the Integrative Neuroscience Initiative on Alcoholism (INIA-WEST) consortium funded by NIAAA, and directs the Viral Vector Core of TSRI Alcohol Research Center. She has a documented track record of investigating the molecular changes elicited by drugs of abuse and their relevance to behavioral adaptations. She has authored more than 20 peer-reviewed publications. She is on the editorial board of the journal Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience. She attended the Ecole Normale Superieure (Paris, France) and obtained her PhD from the University of Strasbourg (France). She completed her research training under the mentoring of Drs. Nick Rawlins, Brigitte Kieffer, Athina Markou and George Koob.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, USA