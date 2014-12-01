Big Data in Ecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080999708, 9780081004791

Big Data in Ecology, Volume 51

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Mehrdad Hajibabaei Alex Dumbrell Donald Baird
Serial Editors: Guy Woodward
eBook ISBN: 9780081004791
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080999708
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2014
Page Count: 140
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter One: Faster, Higher and Stronger? The Pros and Cons of Molecular Faunal Data for Assessing Ecosystem Condition
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Methods
    • 3 Results
    • 4 Discussion
    • Acknowledgements
    • Appendix A Metal Contaminant Concentrations (mg/kg dry wt) in Benthic Sediments
    • Appendix B Priority PAH Contaminant Concentrations (μg/kg dry wt) in Benthic Sediments
    • Appendix C Sediment Quality (Silt Content (% < 63 μm)) and Enrichment Measures (Chlorophyll a (μg/g) and Total Organic Carbon (%)) in Benthic Sediments
  • Chapter Two: Big Data and Ecosystem Research Programmes
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The IBP: A Lesson from History
    • 3 Size and Complexity of Data Sets: Issues of Discipline and Scale
    • 4 The BESS Programme
    • 5 Platforms for Big Data: The Environmental Virtual Observatory
    • 6 Understanding and Interpreting Big Data Through Visualisation
    • 7 Meeting the Big Data Challenges in Ecosystem Ecology
    • Acknowledgements
  • Chapter Three: DNA Metabarcoding Meets Experimental Ecotoxicology: Advancing Knowledge on the Ecological Effects of Copper in Freshwater Ecosystems
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Methods
    • 3 Results
    • 4 Discussion
    • 5 Implications for Biomonitoring
    • 6 Data Accessibility
    • Acknowledgements
  • Index
  • Advances in Ecological Research Volume 1–51

Description

The theme of this volume is big data in ecology.

Key Features

  • Updates and informs the reader on the latest research findings
  • Written by leading experts in the field
  • Highlights areas for future investigation

Readership

Ecologists, environmentalists

Details

No. of pages:
140
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780081004791
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080999708

About the Serial Volume Editors

Mehrdad Hajibabaei Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Guelph, Canada

Alex Dumbrell Serial Volume Editor

Dr Alex Dumbrell works at the School of Biological Sciences, University of Essex, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Essex, UK

Donald Baird Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Brunswick, Canada

About the Serial Editors

Guy Woodward Serial Editor

Guy Woodward is Professor of Ecology in the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London and Series Editor for Advances in Ecological Research. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications, including recent papers in Nature, Science and Nature Climate Change, with a strong emphasis on understanding and predicting how aquatic ecosystems and food webs respond to a wide range of biotic and abiotic stressors, including climate change, chemical pollution, habitat degradation and invasive species. Much of this work covers multiple scales in space and time and also a range of organisational levels - from genes to ecosystems. His research group and ongoing collaborations span the natural and social sciences, reflecting the need for multidisciplinary approaches for addressing the environmental challenges of the 21st Century.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, UK

