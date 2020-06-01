Big Data in Astronomy

Yongxin Zhu is a full Professor at Shanghai Advanced Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). He is also an Adjunct Professor with the School of Microelectronics at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU). He is currently the technical leader of Chinese Consortium of Science Data Processor (SDP) for Square Kilometre Array Telescope. He has published over 130 English journal and conference papers, 40 Chinese journal papers and 20 China patent approvals in the areas of computer architecture, embedded systems, and big data processing. With around 1,000 citations of these works in recent years, he has received recognition in China and Asia with IEEE best paper award, Shanghai innovation award, SJTU Annual Outstanding Teacher Award and Bilingual Teaching Award. To date, he has received around 20 million RMB in grants from various funding agencies and industrial partners in China. Prior to his tenure with CAS and SJTU, he worked as a research fellow with the National University of Singapore in 2002-2005, a senior consultant with S1 Incorporation (inventor of the 1st Internet banking in the world) in 1999-2002 and a teaching assistant with the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, SJTU in 1994-1995. He is a guest editor of Journal of Systems Architecture, senior member of IEEE and China Computer Federation (CCF). He has been also a Visiting Professor with National University of Singapore since 2013.