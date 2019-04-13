Big Data Analytics for Intelligent Healthcare Management

Bighnaraj Naik is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Applications, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, Odisha, India. He received his Doctoral degree from the Department of Computer Sc. Engineering & Information Technology, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, Odisha, India, Master degree from Institute of Technical Education and Research, SOA University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India and Bachelor degree from National Institute of Science and Technology, Berhampur, Odisha, India, in 2016, 2009 and 2006 respectively. He has published more than 40 research papers in various reputed peer reviewed International Conferences, Referred Journals and Book Chapters. He has more than eight years of teaching experience in the field of Computer Science and Information Technology. He is the life member of International Association of Engineers (Hongkong). His area of interest includes Data Mining, Soft Computing, etc. He is the recipient of “Young Faculty in Engineering” award for the year 2017 from Centre of Advance Research and Design, VIFA-2017, Chennai, India, for exceptional academic records and research excellence in the area of Computer Science and Engineering. He has been serving as an active member of reviewer committee of various reputed peer reviewed journals such as Swarm and Evolutionary Computation, Elsevier, Journal of King Saud University, Elsevier, International Journal of Computational System Engineering, Inderscience, International Journal of Swarm Intelligence, Inderscience, International Journal of Computational Science and Engineering, Inderscience, International Journal of Data Science, Inderscience, etc. Currently, He is serving as Editor of the book entitled “Information Security in Biomedical Signal Processing”, Publisher: IGI-Global, USA. Also He is the Guest Editor of International Journal of Computational Intelligence Studies, Inderscience Publication, and International Journal of Data Science and Analytics, Springer. He is associated with many International Conference in the capacity of Convenor, Program Committee Member, Session Chair and Volume editor.