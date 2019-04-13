Big Data Analytics for Intelligent Healthcare Management
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Bio-Inspired Algorithms for Big Data Analytics: A Survey, Taxonomy, and Open Challenges
2. Big Data Analytics Challenges and Solutions
3. Big Data Analytics in Healthcare: A Critical Analysis
4. Transfer Learning and Supervised Classifier Based Prediction Model for Breast Cancer
5. Chronic TTH Analysis by EMG and GSR Biofeedback on Various Modes and Various Medical Symptoms Using IoT
6. Multilevel Classification Framework of fMRI Data: A Big Data Approach
7. Smart Healthcare: An Approach for Ubiquitous Healthcare Management Using IOT
8. Blockchain in Healthcare: Challenges and Solutions
9. Intelligence-Based Health Recommendation System Using Big Data Analytics
10. Computational Biology Approach in Management of Big Data of Healthcare Sector
11. Kidney-Inspired Algorithm and Fuzzy Clustering for Biomedical Data Analysis
Description
Big Data Analytics for Intelligent Healthcare Management covers both the theory and application of hardware platforms and architectures, the development of software methods, techniques and tools, applications and governance, and adoption strategies for the use of big data in healthcare and clinical research. The book provides the latest research findings on the use of big data analytics with statistical and machine learning techniques that analyze huge amounts of real-time healthcare data.
Key Features
- Examines the methodology and requirements for development of big data architecture, big data modeling, big data as a service, big data analytics, and more
- Discusses big data applications for intelligent healthcare management, such as revenue management and pricing, predictive analytics/forecasting, big data integration for medical data, algorithms and techniques, etc.
- Covers the development of big data tools, such as data, web and text mining, data mining, optimization, machine learning, cloud in big data with Hadoop, big data in IoT, and more
Readership
Biomedical engineers, researchers in data analytics, Big Data, health care management and intelligent systems
Details
No. of pages: 312
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 13th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128181478
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181461
About the Editors
Nilanjan Dey Editor
Nilanjan Dey received his Ph. D. Degree from Jadavpur University, India, in 2015. He is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Information Technology, Techno India College of Technology, Kolkata, W.B., India. He holds an honorary position of Visiting Scientist at Global Biomedical Technologies Inc., CA, USA and Research Scientist of Laboratory of Applied Mathematical Modeling in Human Physiology, Territorial Organization of- Scientific and Engineering Unions, Bulgaria. Associate Researcher of Laboratoire RIADI, University of Manouba, Tunisia. His research topic is Medical Imaging, Data mining, Machine learning, Computer Aided Diagnosis, Atherosclerosis etc. He is the Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Ambient Computing and Intelligence (IGI Global), US, International Journal of Rough Sets and Data Analysis (IGI Global), US, the International Journal of Synthetic Emotions (IGI Global), US, (Co-EinC) and International Journal of Natural Computing Research (IGI Global), US. Series Editor (Co.) of Advances in Ubiquitous Sensing Applications for Healthcare (AUSAH), Elsevier, Advances in Geospatial Technologies (AGT) Book Series, (IGI Global), US, Executive Editor of International Journal of Image Mining (IJIM), Inderscience, Associated Editor of IEEE Access and International Journal of Information Technology, Springer. He has 20 books and more than 200 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and international conferences. He is the organizing committee member of several international conferences including ITITS, W4C, ICMIR, FICTA, ICICT.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Information Technology, Techno India College of Technology, Kolkata, India
Himansu Das Editor
Himansu Das is working as an as Assistant Professor in the School of Computer Engineering, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India. He has received his B. Tech and M. Tech degree from Biju Pattnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha, India. He has published several research papers in various international journals and conferences. He has also edited several books of international repute. He is associated with different international bodies as Editorial/Reviewer board member of various journals and conferences. He is a proficient in the field of Computer Science Engineering and served as an organizing chair, publicity chair and act as member of program committees of many national and international conferences. He is also associated with various educational and research societies like IACSIT, ISTE, UACEE, CSI, IET, IAENG, ISCA etc., His research interest includes Grid Computing, Cloud Computing, and Machine Learning. He has also 10 years of teaching and research experience in different engineering colleges.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India
Bighnaraj Naik Editor
Bighnaraj Naik is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Applications, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, Odisha, India. He received his Doctoral degree from the Department of Computer Sc. Engineering & Information Technology, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, Odisha, India, Master degree from Institute of Technical Education and Research, SOA University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India and Bachelor degree from National Institute of Science and Technology, Berhampur, Odisha, India, in 2016, 2009 and 2006 respectively. He has published more than 40 research papers in various reputed peer reviewed International Conferences, Referred Journals and Book Chapters. He has more than eight years of teaching experience in the field of Computer Science and Information Technology. He is the life member of International Association of Engineers (Hongkong). His area of interest includes Data Mining, Soft Computing, etc. He is the recipient of “Young Faculty in Engineering” award for the year 2017 from Centre of Advance Research and Design, VIFA-2017, Chennai, India, for exceptional academic records and research excellence in the area of Computer Science and Engineering. He has been serving as an active member of reviewer committee of various reputed peer reviewed journals such as Swarm and Evolutionary Computation, Elsevier, Journal of King Saud University, Elsevier, International Journal of Computational System Engineering, Inderscience, International Journal of Swarm Intelligence, Inderscience, International Journal of Computational Science and Engineering, Inderscience, International Journal of Data Science, Inderscience, etc. Currently, He is serving as Editor of the book entitled “Information Security in Biomedical Signal Processing”, Publisher: IGI-Global, USA. Also He is the Guest Editor of International Journal of Computational Intelligence Studies, Inderscience Publication, and International Journal of Data Science and Analytics, Springer. He is associated with many International Conference in the capacity of Convenor, Program Committee Member, Session Chair and Volume editor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, Sambulpar, Odisha, India
H S Behera Editor
Dr. Himansu Sekhar Behera is currently working as an Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Information Technology, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), India. He received his Doctor of Philosophy in Engineering (Ph.D.) from Biju Pattnaik University of Technology (BPUT), India. His research and development experience includes over 19 years in academia spanning different technical Institutes in India. His research interests include Data Mining, Soft Computing, Evolutionary Computation, Machine Intelligence and Distributed Systems. He has authored or co-authored over 100 research papers various international conferences and journals, as well as contributing several book chapters. He has edited 11 books and serves as an associate editor / member of the editorial board of various international journals and also guest edited 8 special issues on various topics of Inderscience and IGI Global Journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, Sambulpar, Odisha, India