Biermann's Handbook of Pulp and Paper
3rd Edition
Volume 1: Raw Material and Pulp Making
Description
Biermann's Handbook of Pulp and Paper: Raw Material and Pulp Making, Third Edition is a comprehensive reference for industry and academia covering the entire gamut of pulping technology. This book provides a thorough introduction to the entire technology of pulp manufacture; features chapters covering all aspects of pulping from wood handling at the mill site through pulping and bleaching and pulp drying. It also includes a discussion on bleaching chemicals, recovery of pulping spent liquors and regeneration of chemicals used and the manufacture of side products. The secondary fiber recovery and utilization and current advances like organosolv pulping and attempts to close the cycle in bleaching plants are also included. Hundreds of illustrations, charts, and tables help the reader grasp the concepts being presented. This book will provide professionals in the field with the most up-to-date and comprehensive information on the state-of- the-art techniques and aspects involved in pulp making. It has been updated, revised and extended. Alongside the traditional aspects of pulping and papermaking processes, this book also focuses on biotechnological methods, which is the distinguishing feature of this book. It includes wood-based products and chemicals, production of dissolving pulp, hexenuronic acid removal, alternative chemical recovery processes, forest products biorefinery. The most significant changes in the areas of raw material preparation and handling, pulping and recycled fiber have been included. A total of 11 new chapters have been added. This handbook is essential reading for all chemists and engineers in the paper and pulp industry.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage on all aspects of pulp making
- Covers the latest science and technology in pulp making
- Includes traditional and biotechnological methods, a unique feature of this book
- Presents the environmental impact of pulp and papermaking industries
- Sets itself apart as a valuable reference that every pulp and papermaker/engineer/chemist will find extremely useful
Readership
Applied Chemists, Foresters, Chemical Engineers, Wood Scientists, and Pulp and Paper Technologists/ Engineers, and anyone else interested or involved in the pulp and paper industry. It is an invaluable reference source for libraries in college/universities and industrial institutions, government laboratories and independent research institutes in the field
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and the Literature
2. Wood and Fiber Fundamentals
3. Wood and Fiber-Growth and Anatomy
4. Softwood Anatomy
5. Hardwood Anatomy
6. Wood Fiber Anatomy and Identification
7. Properties of wood
8. Wood-Based Products and Chemicals
9. Calculations of Wood, Paper, and Other Materials
10 Non-wood Fiber Use in Pulp and Paper
11. Raw material preparation
12. Pulping Fundamentals
13. Pulping Calculations
14. Production of Dissolving Grade Pulp
15. Pulp Washing
16. Pulp Cleaning, Screening, and Fractionation
17. Kraft Spent Liquor Recovery
18. Alternative Chemical Recovery Processes
19. Pulp Bleaching
20. Hexenuronic Acid and Their Removal
21. Bleaching and Pulp Properties Calculations
22. Puriﬁcation of Process Water in Closed-Cycle Mills
23. Fiber from Recycled Paper and Utilization
24. Pulp Bioprocessing
25. Forest Biorefinery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 19th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128142417
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128142400
About the Author
Pratima Bajpai
Dr. Pratima Bajpai is currently working as a Consultant in the field of Paper and Pulp. She has a vast 36 years of experience in this field. She has worked at National Sugar Institute Kanpur (India), University of Saskatchewan (Canada), University of Western Ontario (Canada), and Thapar Center for Industrial Research and Development (India). Dr. Bajpai’s main areas of expertise are industrial biotechnology, pulp and paper, and environmental biotechnology. She has contributed immensely to the field of industrial biotechnology and is a recognized expert in the field. Dr. Bajpai has written several advanced level technical books on environmental and biotechnological aspects of pulp and paper which have been published by leading publishers in the USA and Europe. She has also contributed chapters to a number of books and encyclopedia, obtained 11 patents, written several technical reports, and has implemented several processes in Indian Paper mills. Dr. Bajpai is an active member of the American Society of Microbiologists and is a reviewer of many international research journals. She has also handled several Sponsored Research Projects from industry and government agencies. She is an active member of the New York Academy of Science, American Society for Microbiology, and many more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant-Pulp and Paper, Kanpur, India