Biermann's Handbook of Pulp and Paper: Paper and Board Making, Third Edition provides a thorough introduction to paper and board making, providing paper technologists recent information. The book emphasizes principles and concepts behind papermaking, detailing both the physical and chemical processes. It has been updated, revised and extended. Several new chapters have been added. Papermaking chemistry has found an adequate scope covering this important area by basics and practical application. Scientific and technical advances in refining, including the latest developments have been presented. The process of stock preparation describes the unit processes. An exhaustive overview of Chemical additives in Pulp and Paper Industry is included. Paper and pulp processing and additive chemicals are an integral part of the total papermaking process from pulp slurry, through sheet formation, to effluent disposal. Water circuits with loop designs and circuit closure are presented. The chapter on paper and board manufacture covers the different sections in the paper machine and also fabrics, rolls and roll covers, and describes the different types of machines producing the various paper and board grades. Coating is dealt with in a separate chapter covering color formulation and preparation and also coating application. Paper finishing gives an insight into what happens at roll slitting and handling. The chapter on environmental impact includes waste water treatment and handling, air emissions, utilization and solid residue generation and mitigation . The major paper and board grades and their properties, are described. Biotechnological methods for paper processing are also presented. This handbook is essential reading for Applied Chemists, Foresters, Chemical Engineers, Wood Scientists, and Pulp and Paper technologist/ Engineers, and anyone else interested or involved in the pulp and paper industry.