Biermann's Handbook of Pulp and Paper
3rd Edition
Volume 2: Paper and Board Making
Description
Biermann's Handbook of Pulp and Paper: Paper and Board Making, Third Edition provides a thorough introduction to paper and board making, providing paper technologists recent information. The book emphasizes principles and concepts behind papermaking, detailing both the physical and chemical processes. It has been updated, revised and extended. Several new chapters have been added. Papermaking chemistry has found an adequate scope covering this important area by basics and practical application. Scientific and technical advances in refining, including the latest developments have been presented. The process of stock preparation describes the unit processes. An exhaustive overview of Chemical additives in Pulp and Paper Industry is included. Paper and pulp processing and additive chemicals are an integral part of the total papermaking process from pulp slurry, through sheet formation, to effluent disposal. Water circuits with loop designs and circuit closure are presented. The chapter on paper and board manufacture covers the different sections in the paper machine and also fabrics, rolls and roll covers, and describes the different types of machines producing the various paper and board grades. Coating is dealt with in a separate chapter covering color formulation and preparation and also coating application. Paper finishing gives an insight into what happens at roll slitting and handling. The chapter on environmental impact includes waste water treatment and handling, air emissions, utilization and solid residue generation and mitigation . The major paper and board grades and their properties, are described. Biotechnological methods for paper processing are also presented. This handbook is essential reading for Applied Chemists, Foresters, Chemical Engineers, Wood Scientists, and Pulp and Paper technologist/ Engineers, and anyone else interested or involved in the pulp and paper industry.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage on all aspects of papermaking
- Covers the latest science and technology in papermaking
- Includes traditional and biotechnological methods, a unique feature of this book
- Presents the environmental impact of papermaking industries
- Sets itself apart as a valuable reference that every pulp and papermaker/engineer/chemist will find extremely useful
Readership
Applied Chemists, Foresters, Chemical Engineers, Wood Scientists, and Pulp and Paper Technologists/ Engineers, and anyone else interested or involved in the pulp and paper industry. It is an invaluable reference source for libraries in college/universities and industrial institutions, government laboratories and independent research institutes in the field
Table of Contents
1. Refining and Pulp Characterization
2. Paper and its Properties
3. Stock Preparation
4. Additives for Papermaking
5. Paper Manufacture – Wet End Operation
6. Paper Manufacture – Dry End Operation
7. Coating
8. Paper and Board Grades
9. Paper Bioprocessing
10. Papermaking Chemistry
11. Optical Properties of Paper
12. Corrugated Containers
13. Printing and Graphic Arts
14. Water Circuits in Paper Mill
15. Environmental Impact
16. Metric and English Units and Unit Analysis
17. Carbohydrate Chemistry
18. Polymer Chemistry
19. Colloid and Surface Chemistry
20. Introductory Chemistry Reviews
21. Analytical and Coordinate Chemistry
22. Total Quality Management
23. Hydraulics
24. Process Control
25. Miscellaneous Topics
26. Updates and Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 19th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128142394
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128142387
About the Author
Pratima Bajpai
Dr. Pratima Bajpai is currently working as a Consultant in the field of Paper and Pulp. She has a vast 36 years of experience in this field. She has worked at National Sugar Institute Kanpur (India), University of Saskatchewan (Canada), University of Western Ontario (Canada), and Thapar Center for Industrial Research and Development (India). Dr. Bajpai’s main areas of expertise are industrial biotechnology, pulp and paper, and environmental biotechnology. She has contributed immensely to the field of industrial biotechnology and is a recognized expert in the field. Dr. Bajpai has written several advanced level technical books on environmental and biotechnological aspects of pulp and paper which have been published by leading publishers in the USA and Europe. She has also contributed chapters to a number of books and encyclopedia, obtained 11 patents, written several technical reports, and has implemented several processes in Indian Paper mills. Dr. Bajpai is an active member of the American Society of Microbiologists and is a reviewer of many international research journals. She has also handled several Sponsored Research Projects from industry and government agencies. She is an active member of the New York Academy of Science, American Society for Microbiology, and many more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant-Pulp and Paper, Kanpur, India