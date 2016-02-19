Bibliography on the Fatigue of Materials, Components and Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080217130, 9781483146416

Bibliography on the Fatigue of Materials, Components and Structures

1st Edition

1951-1960

Authors: J. Y. Mann
eBook ISBN: 9781483146416
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 500
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Bibliography on the Fatigue of Materials, Components and Structures, Volume 2 is a list of references on the above subject spanning the years 1951-1960. The list of references is arranged chronologically according to the book's or paper's publication year. The Bibliography then lists the surname of the first author alphabetically in the respective year. When a paper gives no authors, it is listed at the end of the alphabetical listing of that year, in order of the publication date. The Bibliography also provides a subject and author index.
The description that the volume uses is based on the titles of the paper or book. The text also lists the title in the original language of the paper, followed by an English translation. The volume contains more than 1,000 published materials from 30 countries. The topics these references cover are on the fundamental research made in the fatigue of materials; the determination of fatigue properties; the utilization of a different manufacturing methods; the various formulations to overcome occurrence of problems; and the development of design techniques. The style of numbering followed in this volume is a continuation of the numbering system used in Volume 1.
The Bibliography can be used by physicists, scientists, and materials engineers to gain access to a wide variety of books, papers, and research on the above subject.

Table of Contents


Preface

Notes on Format and Notation Adopted

References

1951

1952

1953

1954

1955

1956

1957

1958

1959

1960

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146416

About the Author

J. Y. Mann

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.