Bibliography on the Fatigue of Materials, Components and Structures

1st Edition

1838-1950

Authors: J. Y. Mann
eBook ISBN: 9781483146195
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 326
Description

Bibliography on the Fatigue of Materials, Components and Structures: 1838-1950 is a bibliographic guide to references on the fatigue of materials, components, and structures. The materials listed in this bibliography were published between 1838 and 1950 and include abstracting journals and references that have appeared in papers and books. The references in this bibliography are listed chronologically according to their year of publication and alphabetically in each year according to the name of the first author. Papers without specific authors are listed at the conclusion of the alphabetical section of each year. In order to provide easy access to particular subject matter, the bibliography includes a comprehensive Subject Index and an Author Index. Abbreviations are extensively used for the titles of journals and other publications. Topics covered include changes in the internal structure of iron; causes of axle failures in locomotives, tenders, and wagons and how to avoid them; the behavior of metals under repeated stress; the resistance of steel to vibration; heat treatment and fatigue of steel; and the effect of strain on railway axles. This volume will be a useful resource for students, engineers, metallurgists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Notes on Format and Notation Adopted

1838

1842

1843

1844

1848

1849

1850

1853

1858

1860

1861

1863

1864

1866

1867

1870

1871

1873

1874

1875

1876

1877

1879

1880

1881

1882

1884

1885

1886

1887

1889

1890

1892

1893

1894

1895

1896

1897

1898

1899

1900

1901

1902

1903

1904

1905

1906

1907

1908

1909

1910

1911

1912

1913

1914

1915

1916

1917

1918

1919

1920

1921

1922

1923

1925

1926

1927

1929

1930

1931

1932

1933

1934

1935

1936

1937

1938

1939

1941

1942

1943

1944

1945

1946

1947

1948

1949

1950

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages: 326
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146195

About the Author

J. Y. Mann

