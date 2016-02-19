Bibliography on the Fatigue of Materials, Components and Structures: 1838-1950 is a bibliographic guide to references on the fatigue of materials, components, and structures. The materials listed in this bibliography were published between 1838 and 1950 and include abstracting journals and references that have appeared in papers and books. The references in this bibliography are listed chronologically according to their year of publication and alphabetically in each year according to the name of the first author. Papers without specific authors are listed at the conclusion of the alphabetical section of each year. In order to provide easy access to particular subject matter, the bibliography includes a comprehensive Subject Index and an Author Index. Abbreviations are extensively used for the titles of journals and other publications. Topics covered include changes in the internal structure of iron; causes of axle failures in locomotives, tenders, and wagons and how to avoid them; the behavior of metals under repeated stress; the resistance of steel to vibration; heat treatment and fatigue of steel; and the effect of strain on railway axles. This volume will be a useful resource for students, engineers, metallurgists, and research workers.