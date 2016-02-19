Bibliography on the Fatigue of Materials, Components and Structures
1st Edition
1838-1950
Description
Bibliography on the Fatigue of Materials, Components and Structures: 1838-1950 is a bibliographic guide to references on the fatigue of materials, components, and structures. The materials listed in this bibliography were published between 1838 and 1950 and include abstracting journals and references that have appeared in papers and books. The references in this bibliography are listed chronologically according to their year of publication and alphabetically in each year according to the name of the first author. Papers without specific authors are listed at the conclusion of the alphabetical section of each year. In order to provide easy access to particular subject matter, the bibliography includes a comprehensive Subject Index and an Author Index. Abbreviations are extensively used for the titles of journals and other publications. Topics covered include changes in the internal structure of iron; causes of axle failures in locomotives, tenders, and wagons and how to avoid them; the behavior of metals under repeated stress; the resistance of steel to vibration; heat treatment and fatigue of steel; and the effect of strain on railway axles. This volume will be a useful resource for students, engineers, metallurgists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Notes on Format and Notation Adopted
1838
1842
1843
1844
1848
1849
1850
1853
1858
1860
1861
1863
1864
1866
1867
1870
1871
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1879
1880
1881
1882
1884
1885
1886
1887
1889
1890
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1925
1926
1927
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
Author Index
Subject Index
