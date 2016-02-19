Bibliography and Ore Occurrence Data - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444418258, 9780444597625

Bibliography and Ore Occurrence Data

1st Edition

Indexes Volumes 8-10

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780444597625
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Supplementary Bibliography of Strata-Bound and Stratiform Ore Deposits, 1974-1978

Chapter 2. Data on the Worldwide Distribution of Stratiform and Stratabound Ore Deposits

General

Data Sources and Reliability

Locality Arrangement

Data Items - Comments and Explanations

Map 1 - North America

Map 2 - South America

Map 3 - Europe

Map 4 - Asia

Map 5 - Australia and Western Pacific

Map 6 - Africa

References

References Index Part III

Subject Index Part III

Description

Handbook of Strata-Bound and Stratiform Ore Deposits, Volume 10: Bibliography and Ore Occurrence Data Indexes, Volumes 8-10 focuses on bibliography and ore occurrence data indexes.

The selection first elaborates on the supplementary bibliography of strata-bound and stratiform ore deposits from 1974-1978, including information on antimony, bismuth, chromium, climatology, copper, diffusion, fluid inclusions, fluorite, isotopes, lead-zinc, lithium, magnesite, and manganese. Also mentioned are metallogeny, metamorphism, placers, red beads, sulfides, uranium, and vanadium.

The book also presents data on the worldwide distribution of stratiform and strata-bound ore deposits, as well as data sources and reliability, maps of North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and western Pacific, and Africa. The text offers information on references index part III and subject index part III.

The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers wanting to explore ore deposits.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444597625

