Bibliography and Ore Occurrence Data
1st Edition
Indexes Volumes 8-10
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Supplementary Bibliography of Strata-Bound and Stratiform Ore Deposits, 1974-1978
Chapter 2. Data on the Worldwide Distribution of Stratiform and Stratabound Ore Deposits
General
Data Sources and Reliability
Locality Arrangement
Data Items - Comments and Explanations
Map 1 - North America
Map 2 - South America
Map 3 - Europe
Map 4 - Asia
Map 5 - Australia and Western Pacific
Map 6 - Africa
References
References Index Part III
Subject Index Part III
Description
Handbook of Strata-Bound and Stratiform Ore Deposits, Volume 10: Bibliography and Ore Occurrence Data Indexes, Volumes 8-10 focuses on bibliography and ore occurrence data indexes.
The selection first elaborates on the supplementary bibliography of strata-bound and stratiform ore deposits from 1974-1978, including information on antimony, bismuth, chromium, climatology, copper, diffusion, fluid inclusions, fluorite, isotopes, lead-zinc, lithium, magnesite, and manganese. Also mentioned are metallogeny, metamorphism, placers, red beads, sulfides, uranium, and vanadium.
The book also presents data on the worldwide distribution of stratiform and strata-bound ore deposits, as well as data sources and reliability, maps of North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and western Pacific, and Africa. The text offers information on references index part III and subject index part III.
The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers wanting to explore ore deposits.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597625