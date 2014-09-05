bHLH Transcription Factors in Development and Disease, Volume 110
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Molecular and Cellular Regulation of Skeletal Myogenesis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Molecular Features of the Mrfs
- 3 Skeletal Muscle Development
- 4 Mrfs as Transdifferentiation Factors
- 5 Induction of Muscle-Specific Gene Expression
- 6 Genome-Wide Studies and the Paradox of Excess Binding Sites for the Mrfs
- 7 Molecular Evolution and Conservation in Other Species
- 8 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Proneural bHLH Genes in Development and Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Proneural Genes
- 2 Proneural Functions of the Neurogenin Genes in Development
- 3 Atoh1/Atoh7 Proneural Functions in Development
- 4 Ascl1 Proneural Functions in Development
- 5 Proneural Genes in Human Disease (Table 2.1)
- Chapter Three: The Hand2 Gene Dosage Effect in Developmental Defects and Human Congenital Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cloning of Hand Genes and Their Expression Patterns
- 3 Developmental Functions of Hand2
- 4 Gene Dosage Effect of Hand2 in Mouse Embryogenesis
- 5 Disruption of Hand2 Dosage Causes Human Diseases
- 6 Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: E Proteins in Lymphocyte Development and Lymphoid Diseases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 E Proteins
- 3 E Proteins in Lymphocyte Development
- 4 E Proteins in B Cell Development
- 5 E Protein Roles in Mature B Cells
- 6 E Protein Roles in T Cell Development
- 7 Roles of E Proteins in Mature T Cells
- 8 E Proteins in Lymphoid Diseases
- 9 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Id Proteins: Small Molecules, Mighty Regulators
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Structure and Function of Id Proteins
- 3 Regulation of Id Gene Expression
- 4 Id Proteins in Stem Cell Maintenance
- 5 Id Proteins in Vasculogenesis
- 6 Id Proteins in Cancer
- 7 Id Proteins in the Immune System
- 8 Id Proteins in Adipogenesis
- 9 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Six: E(spl): Genetic, Developmental, and Evolutionary Aspects of a Group of Invertebrate Hes Proteins with Close Ties to Notch Signaling
- Abstract
- 1 E(spl): From a Spontaneous Dominant Mutation to a Group of Core Developmental Regulators
- 2 E(spl) Proteins—Where Did They All Come From?
- 3 Regulation of E(spl) Genes
- 4 Functions of E(spl) Proteins in Drosophila
- 5 E(spl) Function in Other Species
- 6 Closing Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Expression Dynamics and Functions of Hes Factors in Development and Diseases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Hes Family Members and Protein Structures
- 3 Hes General Functions
- 4 Roles of Hes Factors in Various Tissues
- 5 Hes Functions in the Central Nervous System
- 6 Hes1 Oscillation and Cell Proliferation in Cultured Cells
- 7 Hes1 Oscillation in ES and NS Cells
- 8 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Chapter Eight: Hey bHLH Transcription Factors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Notch Signaling and Crosstalk with Other Pathways
- 3 Interaction Partners of Hey Proteins
- 4 Downstream Targets of Hey Proteins
- 5 Hey Proteins in Heart Development and Disease
- 6 Hey Proteins in Vascular Development
- 7 Control of Myogenesis and Muscle Stem Cells
- 8 Bone Development and Homeostasis
- 9 Hey Proteins Control Neural Development
- 10 Hey Functions in Ear Development
- 11 Immune Functions of Hey Proteins
- 12 Hey Genes in Cancer
- 13 Conclusion
- Chapter Nine: Stra13 and Sharp-1, the Non-Grouchy Regulators of Development and Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mechanisms of Transcriptional Repression
- 3 Embryonic and Adult Tissue Expression
- 4 Roles in Differentiation and Development
- 5 Deregulation of Stra13 and Sharp-1 in Cancer
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter Ten: DEC1/STRA13/SHARP2 and DEC2/SHARP1 Coordinate Physiological Processes, Including Circadian Rhythms in Response to Environmental Stimuli
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Structures of DEC1 and DEC2
- 3 Tissue Distribution and Circadian Expression of Dec1 and Dec2
- 4 Role of DEC1 and DEC2 in Molecular Clocks
- 5 Mechanisms of DEC1 and DEC2 Actions
- 6 Regulatory Factors for Dec1 and Dec2 Expression
- 7 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
This new volume of Current Topics in Developmental Biology provides a comprehensive set of reviews on bHLH transcription factors. bHLH factors are vastly recognized for their diverse roles in developmental processes and their dysfunction underlies various human pathologies. Each chapter is authoritatively written by a leading expert in the field and discusses every possible aspect of this huge and diverse field.
Key Features
- Covers the area of basic helix-loop-helix (bHLH) transcription factors in development and disease
- International board of authors
- Provides a comprehensive set of reviews on our current understanding on the function of bHLH factors in development of various tissues and how de-regulation of these factors can cause, or is linked to, various human diseases
Readership
Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology and in genetics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 5th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124071544
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124059436
About the Serial Volume Editors
Reshma Taneja Serial Volume Editor
Reshma Taneja obtained her Ph.D. at Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore working on gene transcription under the supervision of Professor KP Gopinathan. During the course of her postdoctoral training in Prof Pierre Chambon’s laboratory at the IGBMC in France she started working on a bHLH transcription factor Stra13, which was identified as a retinoic target gene. Her own laboratory initially at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, and currently at the National University of Singapore has had a long–standing interest in bHLH proteins and their ability to regulate cellular differentiation programs. Her group has made ground-breaking discoveries including generating Stra13-/- mice which first revealed its function in homeostasis of the immune system, as well as in skeletal muscle biology. In addition, her laboratory has identified novel transcriptional repression mechanisms mediated by recruitment of chromatin modifying enzymes that impact the function of bHLH factors in cellular differentiation. Currently, she holds an appointment at the Department of Physiology at the National University of Singapore and an adjunct appointment at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Her work has been well funded over the years from major funding bodies including the National Institutes of Health, The Muscular Dystrophy Association, March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Lupus Research Foundation in the USA; and from National Medical Research Council, Singapore Stem Cell Consortium, and Ministry of Education in Singapore. She has won several honors and awards including the prestigious Scholar Award from the Leukemia and Lymphoma society. She serves as reviewer for several international funding agencies including NIH, NSF, NSERC Canada, Research Grants Council Hong Kong, Israel Science Foundation, Telethon, Association Française contre les Myopathies, French National Research Agency, and the National Medical Research Council Singapore. She is currently on the editorial board of PLoS ONE, Differentiation, and Open Journal of Genetics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physiology, NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, Singapore