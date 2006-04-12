Beyond the Mind-Body Dualism: Psychoanalysis and the Human Body, Volume 1286

Beyond the Mind-Body Dualism: Psychoanalysis and the Human Body is the result of the proceedings of the The 6th Delphi International Psychoanalytical Symposium, held in Greece. The Symposium gathered many contemporary psychoanalysts and neuroscientists to deal with the latest scientific approaches and correlations between the two sciences.

Some of the subjects which were developed during the Symposium are: Psychoanalytic affect theory in the light of neurobiological findings, The Body and the Sense of Reality, The Body and the World, Experience-dependent brain plasticity, A neuroscience perspective on transference, Differentiation, object relation and microprocesses of identification through the mother-infant bodily relationship, A neurobiological perspective on mentalizing and internal object relations in trauma¬tized borderline patients.

This book will be interesting to psychoanalysts, psychiatrists, child psychiatrists, psychotherapists, psycho¬logists, neurobiologists and students alike.