Beyond the Mind-Body Dualism: Psychoanalysis and the Human Body - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521644

Beyond the Mind-Body Dualism: Psychoanalysis and the Human Body, Volume 1286

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 6th Delphi International Psychoanalytic Symposium held in Delphi, Greece between 27and 31 October 2004, ICS 1286

Editors: Evy Zacharacopoulou
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521644
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th April 2006
Page Count: 230
Description

Beyond the Mind-Body Dualism: Psychoanalysis and the Human Body is the result of the proceedings of the The 6th Delphi International Psychoanalytical Symposium, held in Greece. The Symposium gathered many contemporary psychoanalysts and neuroscientists to deal with the latest scientific approaches and correlations between the two sciences.
Some of the subjects which were developed during the Symposium are: Psychoanalytic affect theory in the light of neurobiological findings, The Body and the Sense of Reality, The Body and the World, Experience-dependent brain plasticity, A neuroscience perspective on transference, Differentiation, object relation and microprocesses of identification through the mother-infant bodily relationship, A neurobiological perspective on mentalizing and internal object relations in trauma¬tized borderline patients.
This book will be interesting to psychoanalysts, psychiatrists, child psychiatrists, psychotherapists, psycho¬logists, neurobiologists and students alike.

Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444521644

About the Editors

Evy Zacharacopoulou Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychiatry, University of Patras, Patras, Greece

