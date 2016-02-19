Beyond the Battlefield
1st Edition
The New Military Professionalism
Description
Beyond the Battlefield: The New Military Professionalism presents the nature and character of military professionalism. This book describes the increasing tendency for the military to view professionalism mainly in terms of military skills. Organized into five parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various concepts and definitions of military professionalism. This text then reexamines military professionalism in the post-Vietnam era with regard to perspectives on value convergence and empathy between military and society. Other chapters consider the changes in the international security environment and the complexity of national security policy. This book discusses as well the demands on the profession as a result of the changed security environment. The final chapter deals with the essential factors that establish the military mindset and world view, as well as determine the quality of civil–military relations. This book is a valuable resource for military professionals and sociologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I - The Dimensions of Military Professionalism
Chapter 1 Professions and Professionalism
Chapter 2 An Empirical Reassessment of Military Professionalism
Chapter 3 The Dimensions of American Military Professionalism: Two Scholarly Viewpoints
Part II - Military Professionalism in a Changing Security Environment
Chapter 4 American Policy and Low Intensity Conflict: An Overview
Chapter 5 Vietnam and the Professional Military
Chapter 6 Revolution and the Limits of Military Power: The Haunting Specter of Vietnam
Chapter 7 Professional Dilemmas, Adaptations, and Military Intervention
Part III - Politics, Professionalism, and the Political System
Chapter 8 Political Soldiers: Perspectives on Professionalism in the United States Military
Chapter 9 Changing Dimensions of Military Professionalism: Education and Enlightened Advocacy
Part IV - Challenge to Professionalism
Chapter 10 Moral and Ethical Foundations of Military Professionalism
Chapter 11 Military Professionalism and Leadership: Time for a Change?
Part V - Conclusions
Chapter 12 The Equilibrium Model of Civil-Military Relations
Chapter 13 Postscript: What Needs to Be Done
Bibliography
Index
About the Author
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190020