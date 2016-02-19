Beyond the Battlefield - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080271781, 9781483190020

Beyond the Battlefield

1st Edition

The New Military Professionalism

Authors: Sam C. Sarkesian
eBook ISBN: 9781483190020
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 304
Description

Beyond the Battlefield: The New Military Professionalism presents the nature and character of military professionalism. This book describes the increasing tendency for the military to view professionalism mainly in terms of military skills. Organized into five parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various concepts and definitions of military professionalism. This text then reexamines military professionalism in the post-Vietnam era with regard to perspectives on value convergence and empathy between military and society. Other chapters consider the changes in the international security environment and the complexity of national security policy. This book discusses as well the demands on the profession as a result of the changed security environment. The final chapter deals with the essential factors that establish the military mindset and world view, as well as determine the quality of civil–military relations. This book is a valuable resource for military professionals and sociologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I - The Dimensions of Military Professionalism

Chapter 1 Professions and Professionalism

Chapter 2 An Empirical Reassessment of Military Professionalism

Chapter 3 The Dimensions of American Military Professionalism: Two Scholarly Viewpoints

Part II - Military Professionalism in a Changing Security Environment

Chapter 4 American Policy and Low Intensity Conflict: An Overview

Chapter 5 Vietnam and the Professional Military

Chapter 6 Revolution and the Limits of Military Power: The Haunting Specter of Vietnam

Chapter 7 Professional Dilemmas, Adaptations, and Military Intervention

Part III - Politics, Professionalism, and the Political System

Chapter 8 Political Soldiers: Perspectives on Professionalism in the United States Military

Chapter 9 Changing Dimensions of Military Professionalism: Education and Enlightened Advocacy

Part IV - Challenge to Professionalism

Chapter 10 Moral and Ethical Foundations of Military Professionalism

Chapter 11 Military Professionalism and Leadership: Time for a Change?

Part V - Conclusions

Chapter 12 The Equilibrium Model of Civil-Military Relations

Chapter 13 Postscript: What Needs to Be Done

Bibliography

Index

About the Author


About the Author

Sam C. Sarkesian

