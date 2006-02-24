Beyond Leading and Managing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323028776, 9780323081849

Beyond Leading and Managing

1st Edition

Nursing Administration for the Future

Authors: Patricia Yoder-Wise Karren Kowalski
eBook ISBN: 9780323081849
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th February 2006
Page Count: 528
Description

Beyond Leading and Managing focuses on real life stories and anecdotes about the practice of nursing administration. It highlights key information such as advanced administrative theory, financial decisions, quality control, working with external groups and individuals, planning strategically, and creating new opportunities within the profession. Theory boxes, case studies, and current literature and research located both in the book and on the Evolve website help the reader grasp the key points, remember them and think about the practicality of the content in the real world of leading in healthcare organizations.

Key Features

  • A brief overview of the chapter helps focus readers and the content builds the base of important information about the topic.
  • Literature boxes pull out and summarize key relevant theories in nursing administration.
  • Contemplations (questions to ponder about the topic) are included to help readers think about the practicality of the content.
  • Leadership Stories offer actual scenarios of practice from a professional view.
  • Administration certification is included as key content in the text.
  • Evolve website offers web links and current research/literature recommended by the authors.

Table of Contents

  1. Leading for the Future
    2. Transforming Professional Practice Environments: The Magnet Recognition Program TM
    3. Journey to Excellence: The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award
    4. Theories that Guide Administrators
    5. Fostering Legal and Ethical Practices
    6. Forecasting: Providing Direction to Success
    7. Leaders and Development of the Self
    8. Developing a Culture of Caring, Learning and Service
    9. Communication and the Leader
    10. Leadership and Creating Teams
    11. Leadership and Coaching
    12. Advancing with Technology
    13. Building the Business of Nursing Services: Marketing to and for the Community and the Profession
    14. Financial Leadership and the CNO
    15. Creating a Culture for Promoting Nursing Research and Clinical Scholarship
    16. Working with Human Resources to Develop a Strategic Partnership
    17. Governing and Being Governed
    18. Creating Relationships and Working with Physicians and Service Leaders
    19. Working With Regulatory and Accrediting Bodies
    20. The Chief Nursing Officer as the Chief Operating Officer
    21. Creating the Leadership Succession
    22. Emerging/High Stake Issues of the Workforce
    23. The CNO and the External World
    Appendix A - Leadership and Management Concepts: A Brief Overview
    Appendix B - Additional References

About the Author

Patricia Yoder-Wise

Patricia S. Yoder-Wise, RN, EdD, NEA-BC, ANEF, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX

Karren Kowalski

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Kowalski and Associates Consulting, Castle Rock, CO

