Beyond Leading and Managing
1st Edition
Nursing Administration for the Future
Description
Beyond Leading and Managing focuses on real life stories and anecdotes about the practice of nursing administration. It highlights key information such as advanced administrative theory, financial decisions, quality control, working with external groups and individuals, planning strategically, and creating new opportunities within the profession. Theory boxes, case studies, and current literature and research located both in the book and on the Evolve website help the reader grasp the key points, remember them and think about the practicality of the content in the real world of leading in healthcare organizations.
Key Features
- A brief overview of the chapter helps focus readers and the content builds the base of important information about the topic.
- Literature boxes pull out and summarize key relevant theories in nursing administration.
- Contemplations (questions to ponder about the topic) are included to help readers think about the practicality of the content.
- Leadership Stories offer actual scenarios of practice from a professional view.
- Administration certification is included as key content in the text.
- Evolve website offers web links and current research/literature recommended by the authors.
Table of Contents
- Leading for the Future
2. Transforming Professional Practice Environments: The Magnet Recognition Program TM
3. Journey to Excellence: The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award
4. Theories that Guide Administrators
5. Fostering Legal and Ethical Practices
6. Forecasting: Providing Direction to Success
7. Leaders and Development of the Self
8. Developing a Culture of Caring, Learning and Service
9. Communication and the Leader
10. Leadership and Creating Teams
11. Leadership and Coaching
12. Advancing with Technology
13. Building the Business of Nursing Services: Marketing to and for the Community and the Profession
14. Financial Leadership and the CNO
15. Creating a Culture for Promoting Nursing Research and Clinical Scholarship
16. Working with Human Resources to Develop a Strategic Partnership
17. Governing and Being Governed
18. Creating Relationships and Working with Physicians and Service Leaders
19. Working With Regulatory and Accrediting Bodies
20. The Chief Nursing Officer as the Chief Operating Officer
21. Creating the Leadership Succession
22. Emerging/High Stake Issues of the Workforce
23. The CNO and the External World
Appendix A - Leadership and Management Concepts: A Brief Overview
Appendix B - Additional References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 24th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081849
About the Author
Patricia Yoder-Wise
Patricia S. Yoder-Wise, RN, EdD, NEA-BC, ANEF, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX
Karren Kowalski
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Kowalski and Associates Consulting, Castle Rock, CO