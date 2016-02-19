Beyond Drugs
1st Edition
Authors: Stanley Einstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483157450
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 304
Description
Beyond Drugs is a 12-chapter book that first presents the critical issues and definitions involved in the study of drug abuse. Subsequent chapters describe the effects of drugs, the drug users, and the contemporary drug culture. Other chapters talk about education, prevention, treatment, and legal control efforts of drug abuse.
This book will be useful to those who are generally concerned about drug abuse.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1 Critical Issues and Definitions
Chapter 2 Drugs: What They Do!
Chapter 3 Drug Users: Who are They?
Chapter 4 Grim Fairy Tales
Chapter 5 The Contemporary Drug Culture: Sights and Sounds
Chapter 6 What Do I Do? What Do I Say?
Chapter 7 Education and Prevention
Chapter 8 Treatment: Who For? What For?
Chapter 9 Politics and Drug Use
Chapter 10 Economic Aspects
Chapter 11 Legal Control Efforts
Chapter 12 Toward a People-Oriented Life
Glossary
Resources
Index
About the Author
Stanley Einstein
