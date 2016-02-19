Beyond Drugs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080177670, 9781483157450

Beyond Drugs

1st Edition

Authors: Stanley Einstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483157450
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Beyond Drugs is a 12-chapter book that first presents the critical issues and definitions involved in the study of drug abuse. Subsequent chapters describe the effects of drugs, the drug users, and the contemporary drug culture. Other chapters talk about education, prevention, treatment, and legal control efforts of drug abuse.
This book will be useful to those who are generally concerned about drug abuse.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1 Critical Issues and Definitions

Chapter 2 Drugs: What They Do!

Chapter 3 Drug Users: Who are They?

Chapter 4 Grim Fairy Tales

Chapter 5 The Contemporary Drug Culture: Sights and Sounds

Chapter 6 What Do I Do? What Do I Say?

Chapter 7 Education and Prevention

Chapter 8 Treatment: Who For? What For?

Chapter 9 Politics and Drug Use

Chapter 10 Economic Aspects

Chapter 11 Legal Control Efforts

Chapter 12 Toward a People-Oriented Life

Glossary

Resources

Index

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483157450

About the Author

Stanley Einstein

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.