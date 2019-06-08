Beyond Decommissioning
1st Edition
The Reuse and Redevelopment of Nuclear Installations
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Overcoming the traditional approach to nuclear decommissioning
3. Learning from the non-nuclear sector
3.1 Adaptive reuse
3.2 Industrial heritage
4. Merging decommissioning and redevelopment
5. Relevant factors
5.1. Socioeconomic impact
5.2 Staff and skills
5.3 Ownership
5.4 Radiological criteria and environmental impact
5.5 Stakeholders’ role
5.6. Stewardship
5.7. Radioactive waste volumes and features
5.8. Age and conditions of facility
5.9. Location and accessibility
6. Experience and lessons learned
6.1. Land and infrastructure
6.2. Large buildings
6.3. Buildings with thick floors and walls
6.4 Subsurface facilities
6.5 Remaining contamination
6.6 Smaller buildings
6.7 Stacks, cooling towers, water towers
6.8. Others
7. Conclusions
Description
Beyond Decommissioning: The Reuse and Redevelopment of Nuclear Installations presents the most up-to-date research and guidance on the reuse and redevelopment of nuclear plants and sites. Consultant Michele Laraia extensively builds upon experience from the redevelopment of non-nuclear industrial sites, a technical field that has considerably predated nuclear applications, to help the reader gain a very thorough and practical understanding of the redevelopment opportunities for decommissioned nuclear sites. Laraia emphasizes the socioeconomic and financial benefits from very early planning for site reuse, including how to manage the decommissioning transition, anticipate financial issues, and effectively utilize available resources.
With an increasing number of decommissioning projects being conducted worldwide, it is critical that knowledge gained by experts with hands-on experience is passed on to the younger generation of nuclear professionals. Besides, this book describes the experiences of non-nuclear organizations that have reutilized the human, financial, and physical site assets, with adaptations, for a new productive mission, making it a key reference for all parties associated with nuclear operation and decommissioning. Those responsible for nuclear operation and decommissioning are encouraged to incorporate site reuse within an integrated, beginning-to-end view of their projects. The book also appeals to nuclear regulators as it highlights more opportunities to complete nuclear decommissioning safely, speedily, and in the best interests of all concerned parties.
Key Features
- Includes lessons learned from worldwide case studies of reuse and repurposing of nuclear plants from both the nuclear and non-nuclear industries
- Provides practical guidance on a broad-spectrum of factors and opportunities for nuclear decommissioning
- Identifies the roles and responsibilities of parties involved, including nuclear operators, regulators and authorities, land planners and environmentalists
Readership
Nuclear Engineers - particularly those involved with the planning, execution and management of decommissioning and redevelopment; nuclear regulators; nuclear safety experts, local and national authorities responsible for land planning and redevelopment; graduate students and researchers in Nuclear Energy with a special interest in end of life plants, decommissioning of plants and repurposing of plants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 393
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 8th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081028759
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081027905
About the Authors
Michele Laraia Author
Michele Laraia, a chemical engineer by background, gained his first degree at the University of Rome. In 1975 he began to work at Italy's Regulatory Body, since 1982 as licensing manager of decommissioning projects. From July 1991, Michele worked at the International Atomic Energy Agency, Waste Technology Section, as Unit Leader responsible for decontamination and decommissioning of nuclear installations and environmental remediation. The objectives of the work were to provide guidance to Member States on the planning and implementation of nuclear decommissioning and site remediation, to disseminate information on good practices, and to provide direct assistance to Member States in the implementation of their programmes. Following his retirement in November 2011 Michele offers consultant services in the above-mentioned areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant, Rome, Italy