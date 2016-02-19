Between the Lines of the Balance Sheet: The Plain Man's Guide to Published Accounts, Second Edition presents a discussion of the main ideas underlying accountancy and its application to investment decisions. This book discusses the ways in which a person can maximize his appreciation of the doings of the organization. Organized into 16 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the content of the average company report or any set of accounts. This text then examines the scope and limitations of the information that may be extracted from the company report. Other chapters consider the importance of balance sheet as containing the most relevant material. This book includes as well a discussion on depreciation, revaluation, capital gearing, taxation, and solvency. The final chapter deals with the limitations necessarily imposed on any sensible discussion of the prospects of a particular company. This book is a valuable resource for investors. Accountants will also find this book useful.