Between the Lines of the Balance Sheet
2nd Edition
The Plain Man's Guide to Published Accounts
Description
Between the Lines of the Balance Sheet: The Plain Man's Guide to Published Accounts, Second Edition presents a discussion of the main ideas underlying accountancy and its application to investment decisions. This book discusses the ways in which a person can maximize his appreciation of the doings of the organization. Organized into 16 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the content of the average company report or any set of accounts. This text then examines the scope and limitations of the information that may be extracted from the company report. Other chapters consider the importance of balance sheet as containing the most relevant material. This book includes as well a discussion on depreciation, revaluation, capital gearing, taxation, and solvency. The final chapter deals with the limitations necessarily imposed on any sensible discussion of the prospects of a particular company. This book is a valuable resource for investors. Accountants will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Introduction to the Second Edition
1 By Way of an Introduction
2 The Anatomy of a Balance Sheet
3 The Question of Solvency
4 Return on Capital Employed
5 Return on Ordinary Share Capital and Reserves
6 the Incidence of the Reserve For Depreciation
7 the Significance of Revaluation of Fixed Assets
8 Profits, Dividends and Price Indices
9 The Search For a Standard of Efficiency
10 The Economic and Social Significance of the Analysis
11 A Note on the Significance of Capital Gearing
12 A Note on the Incidence of Taxation
13 A Note on the Doubtful Significance of the Turnover Figure
14 The Bullock in the Boardroom
15 Reform of Company Law
16 By Way of an Epilogue
Appendix A
Appendix B
Glossary
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188997