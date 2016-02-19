Between Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444886590, 9780444597304

Between Science and Technology

1st Edition

Editors: P. Kroes A. Sarlemijn
eBook ISBN: 9780444597304
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 6th March 1990
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Part I. Reflections on Science and Technology. 1. Science and technology - present relations in historical perspective (A. Sarlemijn). 2. Reflections on fundamental physical research in present-day society (L. van Hove). Part II. Fundamental Industrial Research. Predicting the properties of materials: dream or reality? (M.F.H. Schuurmans). 4. The revolution in surface science: from receiprocal space to real space (J.E. Demuth). Part III. Foundations of physics. 5. Gravitiation and elementary particle physics (G. 't Hooft). 6. La nouvelle cuisine (J.S. Bell). Part IV. New Pathways in Physics. 7. Phase jumps - The physical basis of life (M. Eigen). 8. From laser physics to synergetics and pattern recognition (H. Haken). Part V. History of Industrial Physics. 9. Innovation and basic research in the industrial laboratory: the repeater, transistor and Bell telephone system.

Description

This book contains the papers presented at a conference organised in honour of H.B.G. Casimir's 80th birthday. Outstanding scientists from different fields of research were invited to discuss important recent developments and put them in a broader perspective.

The resulting book is devoted to the following relationships between fundamental physical research and technological developments:-

  • the prognoses of technologically relevant phenomena on the basis of physical research;
  • the dependence of technological developments on physical research;
  • the spin-off of physical research for other disciplines;
  • the fact that fundamental research is required for the advancement of physics in general and of applied physics in particular.

The famous Dutch physicist H.B.G. Casimir has made substantial contributions to the development of 20th century physics and was for several years head of Philips Research Laboratories. The diversity of topics addressed in this book reflects his wide range of interests.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1990
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444597304

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

P. Kroes Editor

A. Sarlemijn Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.